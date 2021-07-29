Musician Lady Gaga has pivoted back to acting once again and is set to star in the forthcoming film House of Gucci.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, and is being made by MGM.

Without giving too much away, it will follow the true story of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the fashion house of the same name. In 1985, after 12 years of marriage, Gucci left Reggiani for a younger woman. In 1995, he was killed by a hitman.

The plot of the film is based on the lead-up to the trial of Reggiani, who was convicted and imprisoned for 18 years for orchestrating the assassination.

Filming took place in March in Italy, the home of Gucci, and the cast is sellar – Lady Gaga stars in the role of Patrizia Reggiani and the fashion mogul, Maurizio Gucci, is portrayed by Adam Driver.

The pair broke the internet after Gaga shared a first-look photo of herself and her co-star. Posing on a snow-capped mountain in the Italian Alps, the caption reads “Signore e Signora Gucci”, which translates to Mr and Mrs Gucci.

Gaga’s resemblance to the Italian socialite, wearing a fur hat and chunky gold jewellery, is uncanny, while the internet went wild for Driver’s big knit energy. Jared Leto, meanwhile, looks unrecognisable as Paolo Gucci, the former vice president and managing director of Gucci.

It has now been confirmed, with the release of the official film poster, that House of Gucci will be in cinemas on 24 November 2021, which is intended to coincide with the fashion house’s 100th anniversary. But if you don’t want to wait to discover more about the plot, we’d suggest reading the book behind the movie.

‘House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed’ by Sarah Gay Forden, published by CustomHse A detailed and compelling account of the Gucci dynasty, the book picks apart the family, uncovering the conflicts and mysteries within, as well as documenting the murder of Maurizio Gucci. The assassination, which took place in 1995, gripped the world, and Reggiani, Gucci’s wife, became known as “the black widow”. Despite being sentenced to 29 years in prison, she only served 18 and was released in 2016. The book is told from the perspective of someone living in Italy who knew the family well. It’s high in drama and considered an intense page-turner. We cannot wait to see this come to the screen and, to coincide with its release, the book will be republished (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk). Buy now £ 18.70 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

