Books not only spark our imaginations, they also take us to completely new worlds and enrich our lives in ways that many other hobbies can’t.

This is exactly why literary awards are particularly exciting, as they provide us with the means to discover new authors and novels that may not have been on our radar before. Whether it’s David Dop’s International Booker Prize-winning novel At Night All Blood Is Black, or the numerous female voices championed by the Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist, this year’s gongs have highlighted a whole host of dazzling works of literature.

And now the longlist for this year’s Booker Prize for Fiction has been announced, there are even more titles to get stuck into – good news if you’re yet to populate your summer reading list. Widely regarded as the UK’s most prestigious literary award, the prize recognises the best fiction written in the English language and published in the UK and Ireland between 1 October 2020 and 30 September 2021.

This year’s judges – historian Maya Jasanoff (chair); writer and editor Horatia Harrod; actor Natascha McElhone; twice Booker-shortlisted novelist and professor Chigozie Obioma; and writer and former Archbishop Rowan Williams – had the near-impossible task of whittling a stellar line-up of 158 novels down to a longlist of 13.

This year’s line-up features an exciting bunch, including three previously shortlisted authors, two debut novelists, four independently published titles and a book by Nobel Prize winner and past Booker winner, Kazuo Ishiguro.

The shortlist will be announced on Tuesday 14 September, while the winning title is set to be crowned in the first week of November. But until then, this round-up covers all 13 books from the longlist so you can get stuck in now.

