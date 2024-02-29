Best bookcases for displaying your home library

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home and garden email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you’re feeling the weight of hundreds of well-thumbed paperbacks, or you’re keen to display your best-loved design books among the house plants and decorative objects, there’s a bookcase to suit your needs.

Of course, your choice of shelving unit not only depends upon the number of tomes you have but your available floor and wall space.

Thanks to their fully assembled dimensions, most bookcases – even the high-end ones – arrive flat-packed so do be prepared to roll your sleeves up. However, this is a relatively easy furniture piece to put together so don’t let that put you off.

If you’re a bibliophile with an ever-growing collection, consider an extra wide unit, or even a series of column-style bookcases that, side by side, span the width of your living space, keeping your tomes together. You’ll also up your Zoom room game with an expansive book wall to admire.

How we tested the best bookcases

Our selection of the best bookcases comprises a variety of shapes and styles to accommodate home libraries big and small. We put our edit to the test looking for form and function, top craftsmanship, and that all-important bang for our buck.

The best bookcases of 2024: