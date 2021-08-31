Lounging in style is an art we can all get behind and this multifunctional furniture piece positively encourages it.

Wonderfully versatile, a day bed sits pretty in a living room, conservatory, kids’ bedroom or study – it really won’t look out of place wherever you decide to house it.

While some designs are made for daytime snoozing and creating cosy reading spots, others double up as single guest beds that are as comfy as any dedicated sofa bed on offer. Mattresses are usually sold separately in this case, so you’ll need to factor that into your budget – alongside your preference on quality and firmness.

If you want your day bed to work even harder, choose a style that features a trundle, which pulls out to reveal a further single sleeping space. Some are worked into the design itself and others, while fitting perfectly and indiscreetly, need to be purchased separately.

Whether you plump for a plush velvet number that echoes the shaping of a glamorous chaise, or a Victorian-style metal frame that offers oodles of vintage charm, there are so many options available.

How we tested

We power-napped our way through this selection, looking for top design, quality of materials, and above all, comfort – whether vertical, horizontal, or half-way in between.

Noa & Nani Loki day bed with pull out drawers and trundle underbed, light grey Best: Overall Dimensions: W 206cm x D 100cm x H 92cm This affordable day bed has it all: made from a sturdy painted pine, it features handy storage space by way of three integrated drawers at the bottom of the unit. The upper three are purely decorative but here’s the clever bit: the front of the furniture piece slides out to reveal a secret trundle bed, giving you an extra sleeping space for when the need arises. Suffice to say, this one doubles as a nifty kid’s bed that’s ideal for sleepovers. But ita simple and stylish, and contemporary light grey design also means it wouldn’t look out of place in a grown-up setting, either. Buy now £ 350 , Noaandnani.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Umage lounge around day bed Best: For minimalist interior lovers Dimensions: W 233cm x D 76cm x H 43cm For minimalists who like to lounge, this streamlined day bed from Scandi brand Umage proved a stylish statement piece. Beautifully crafted from solid oak, the bench-style bed features plump polyester cushioning in four stitched sections, which simply sits on top of the surface. We loved its subtle, curved shaping, its brass accents and its tapered, angled legs. The lounge around can be accessorised with a reading light, lean back, side pillow, side pocket and even a little round table for your favourite tipple. Buy now £ 1449 , Sweetpeaandwillow.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} My Furniture Baxter right hand day bed, dove grey Best: Velvet day bed Dimensions: W 171cm x D 86cm x H 77cm Sitting pretty between a sofa and a chaise is this luxurious number from My Furniture. It has design roots in mid-century American furniture pieces with its fluted upholstery, making it an instant classic, whether in the bedroom or living space. With a foam and fibre seat with a sprung base, we found the seating to be comfy, while the back is upright and supportive. And in a soft grey velvet, it’s as cosy as it is glamorous. The Baxter comes in left or right hand configurations, which is helpful because you’ll want to find the perfect spot for it. Buy now £ 899.99 , My-furniture.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Broste Copenhagen air day bed Best: Mid-century day bed Dimensions: W 200cm x D 88cm x H 44cm We loved this low-sitting day bed for its simple, streamlined design that’s made for relaxation. It’s crafted from solid pine with a plywood frame and its foam top is upholstered in a highly durable and water repellent polyester. Its shapely, dark stained wooden legs hint at classic mid-century Danish design, while the top is finely stitched into square sections, giving it a subtle, undulating texture. This one comes with a matching bolster cushion but its fuss-free shaping allowed us to load it up with a throw and a few scatter cushions, too, to create our ultimate cosy spot. Unfortunately this bed is currently out of stock but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock. Buy now £ 1075 , Cuckooland.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm zodiac velvet day bed Best: For extra sleeping space Dimensions: W 222cm x D 100cm x H 99cm Given its multifunctionality and its glamorous, modern design, Dunelm’s offering proved great value for money. Upholstered in a textured, mink coloured velvet, it looks the part both in a living room and guest room set-up. Used as a sofa, it is on the tall side – but then again you’d be forgiven for curling your feet up. Its lofty seat height is due to a hidden trundle underneath, which easily pulls out to reveal an extra sleeping space. You’ll need to purchase single mattresses separately but nonetheless, this is an affordable three-in-one furniture piece: a stylish settee and not one but two guest beds. Buy now £ 399 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Feather & Black Oliver day bed Best: Metal frame day bed Dimensions: W 203cm x D 100cm x H 105cm This is a Victorian dorm style day bed that’s full of vintage charm – it scores high on versatility, sitting pretty as it does in a variety of living and sleeping spaces. Made from a strong, powder coated tubular steel, and in matte black, it offers a highly dramatic look. This one can be teamed with a separate guest bed in the same range, which fits snugly underneath and slides out to create a further place to crash (both single mattresses need to be bought separately). We loved this one for its classic aesthetic: both kid-friendly and grown-up. {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Happy Beds Versailles stone white metal guest day bed, 3ft single Best: Single day bed Dimensions: W 202cm x D 100cm x H 116cm Fitting a standard single mattress, and with the option of a further guest bed that sits inconspicuously underneath, this ornate day bed is as versatile as it is pretty. Another Victorian inspired piece, only this time finished in a stone white eggshell textured paint, it has a delightful vintage appeal. This one’s made for piling up the scatter cushions – preferably pattern-rich and in vibrant colours – to offset the off-white. As with all Happy Beds offerings, this is a quality furniture piece with a perfect finish. Buy now £ 214.99 , Happybeds.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mode Boston day bed Best: For children Dimensions: W 207cm x D 99cm x H 73cm Sturdy, simple and stylish, this painted wooden day bed is another furniture piece that’s suited to children’s bedrooms and grown-up living spaces alike. The solid frame acts as a both a bench-like occasional settee and a cosy, cocooning single bed – its slatted base offering ample support in both configurations. The mattress and optional under-bed storage drawer are sold separately, adding to the price of the unit, but you’ll find top quality all round. In pine green, Mode’s day bed offered a calming presence and an effortlessly cool, Scandi look. Buy now £ 309 , Roomtogrow.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea ravaror day bed, vansta dark blue, standard Single Best: Hardwearing day bed Dimensions: W 193cm x D 93cm x H 27cm We loved this contemporary day bed for its versatility: its two-piece back rest allows for three seating configurations – either as a settee, or a left, or right handed chaise. Simply move the cushions around to create a snug corner at either end and you’ll discover your perfect reading spot. The denim-like covers are hard-wearing and offer a cool utilitarian look while the black metal frame gives the piece an industrial edge. A standard single mattress needs to be bought separately, and factored into your spend. Buy now £ 229 , Ikea.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

