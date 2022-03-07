Now in its fourth wave, the feminist movement has achieved a great deal over the past 100 years, and we have its literary canon to thank for a lot of it.

From Virginia Woolf and Doris Lessing’s seminal writing in the 20th century, to Caitlin Moran and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s contemporary musings on womanhood, feminist books address everything from financial independence and motherhood to intersectionality and gender politics.

And while some books champion the progress made, others continue to draw awareness to just how far the movement still has to go.

Whether you’re looking to widen your own understanding of what feminism means, broaden someone else’s horizons or enlighten a slightly antiquated aunt, we’ve got you covered with our reading list.

How we tested

We looked for books that not only reflect what it means to be a woman today but also help demonstrate how far the feminist movement has come, as well as classic 20th-century works that proved revolutionary at the time. There’s an exhaustive selection of feminist tomes out there to educate, galvanize and inspire – here’s a selection of some of the best.

The best feminist books for 2022 are:

Best overall – ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ by Bernadine Evaristo: £8.99, Waterstones.com

Best feminist classic – 'A Room of One's Own' by Virginia Woolf: £5.99, Waterstones.com

Best introduction to feminism – 'We Should All Be Feminists' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: £5.29, Blackwells.co.uk

Best book of essays – 'Bad Feminist' by Roxane Gay: £7.64, Amazon.co.uk

Best militant feminist book – 'The Female Eunuch' by Germaine Greer: £9.29, Bookshop.org

Best feminist dystopia – 'Handmaid's Tale' by Margaret Attwood: £8.36, Bookshop.org

Best taboo-breaking novel – 'The Golden Notebook' by Doris Lessing: £3.47, Amazon.co.uk

Best feminist history – 'Difficult Women' by Helen Lewis: £8.88, Amazon.co.uk

Best feminist memoir – 'How to Be a Woman' by Caitlin Moran: £8.13, Amazon.co.uk

Best history of black feminism – 'Ain't I a Woman' by bel hooks: £17.64, Amazon.co.uk

Best intersectional feminist book – 'Hood Feminism' by Mikki Kendall: £8.49, Waterstones.com

Best second-wave novel – ' Fear of Flying' by Erica Jong: £8.19, Amazon.co.uk

Best historical manifesto – 'Woman & Power' by Mary Beard: £8.36, Bookshop.org

– ‘Woman & Power’ by Mary Beard: £8.36, Bookshop.org Best historical novel – ‘The Color Purple’ by Alice Walker: £8.99, Waterstones.com