From succulents and bouquets to the popular bonsai tree, the Lego botanical collection offers an easy way to create plant-inspired displays – sans any plant-parent worries about watering and wilting leaves – and its newest sets are perfect for Valentine’s Day gifting.

If it had completely slipped your mind (we wouldn’t blame you, it seems like New Year’s Day was only yesterday), Valentine’s Day is now a month away. While jewellery, flowers (fresh ones) and chocolate boxes are fail-safe ideas, Lego’s freshest floral additions offer a fun twist on the Valentine’s Day tradition.

Joining the range is a vibrant wildflower bouquet (£54.99, Lego.com) and a dried flower centerpiece (£44.99,Lego.com), which look every bit as intricate and impressive as the rest of the botanical collection.

Designed to create the perfect opportunity for taking moments of mindfulness, Lego’s botanical collection aims to help you unwind while you craft your pretty plants.

If you would like to bag the new wildflower bouquet or dried flower centerpiece for your family, friends or partner ahead of Valentine’s Day, we share everything you need to know about the new launches below.

Lego wildflower bouquet: £54.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

One of the two new sets in the botanical collection, bring out your inner florist with this vibrant and intricate bouquet of wildflowers.

Included in the new floral bundle are 16 height-adjustable stems, along with a dynamic array of flowers reflecting the vibrancy of wildflowers such as Welsh poppies, cornflowers and lavender, to name a few included in the bunch.

Perfect for arranging in myriad ways before displaying in a vase as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, take your bunch to the next level with the Lego icons flower bouquet (£54.99, Lego.com) and brighten up any windowsill (without worrying about wilting and watering).

The wildflower bouquet will be available from 1 February.

Pre-order now

Lego dried flower centerpiece: £44.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

While we haven’t tested this dried flower set at IndyBest, we think the subtle colour scheme makes this one of the most aesthetically pleasing sets in the botanical collection, which could fit right in to any home decor.

Centered around a large rose and gerbera, the 812-piece dried flower arrangement fans out into a table centerpiece brimming with autumnal hues and eye-catching blooms.

While Lego is often enjoyable as a solo activity, the dried flower centerpiece actually seperates into two parts that can be worked on by two people at the same time, lending it to building with a fellow Lego fan.

The dried flower centerpiece will be available from 1 February.

Pre-order now

Lego botanical collection orchid: £44.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

If you love the look of an orchid but have been unable to keep a real one alive, Lego’s buildable model offers the perfect, unique alternative.

The model has five leaves at the base and two roots to make it look as authentic as possible. And, once you’ve completed your masterpiece, you’ll be able to customise it by rearranging the stems, flowers and roots to exactly how you like them. As pastimes go, this is surely likely to encourage peace and calm.

Buy now

Lego botanical collection succulents: £44.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Introducing succulents into your home as house plants is a popular choice, but we think Lego’s design is a little different and more intersting.

This 771-piece model is sure to keep you busy, and it includes everything you need to create a bold and colourful display that includes nine different succulents, which have been inspired by their living counterparts. A great piece to show off on your coffee table, desk or bookshelf.

Buy now

Lego botanical collection flower bouquet: £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

This flower bouquet featured in our review of the best Lego sets for adults. It’s inspired by “real flowers including roses, poppies and daises”, noted our writer, who added that the “real beauty is how customisable it all is”.

“Stems can be taken apart and made shorter or longer while petals and leaves can be repositioned to make the unique bouquet of your dreams,” they noted. “The shapes and colours of the petals are beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home – we had several compliments from visitors on ours.” A great design to have on display.

Buy now

Lego botanical collection bird of paradise: £96.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

With 1,173 pieces, this buildable bird of paradise offers you the chance to create a unique display for your home. Inspired by the species, it features orange flowers and eyecatching laves – both of which can be repositioned to be in the exact position you like, and it offers hours of fun. Similarly, we think this would make a lovely gift for any Lego enthusiast.

Buy now

Lego botanical collection bonsai: £44.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Bonsai trees are notoriously difficult to look after, but we think this buildable model is just perfect. It measures 18cm in height, making it a great model to have on show, and it’s customisable. You can choose between green leaves or pink blossoms, depending on what you think looks best, or change your display with the seasons, if you wish.

Buy now

