While Valentine’s Day is for chocolate hampers, bouquets of flowers and quippy Valentine’s Day cards with celebrities on the front of them, it’s also for the niche – from heart-shaped Lego to Valentine’s Day-inspired footwear.

If you’re a fan of Converse, you may very well be about to fall head over heels, as the footwear brand has now dropped a brand new limited-edition range for fans to fall in love with.

Sticking with the Valentine’s Day theme, the range comes complete with red embroidered hearts and Valentine’s Day-inspired patterns, ankle patches and other sweet tweaks.

The collection covers classic styles and newer generations, with sizes available for children and adults – from the classic Chuck Taylor all stars to the Marmite (love them or hate them) platform and futuristic lugged sole silhouettes.

Converse is a brand that does customisation well, and the Valentine’s Day collection is no different, with the option to further personalise your pair with bespoke text embroidery and tweaks to their design and colour – what could be more fitting for Converse-obsessed loved ones?

Here, we share a selection from the Valentine’s Day collection.

Converse chuck taylor all star lift platform hearts: £85, Converse.com

(Converse)

Revamped for Valentine’s Day 2023, the Chuck Taylor all star lift platforms feature gold-foil detailing and red and gold hearts on the heel, and gold eyelets with matching heart on the laces. Finished with a red Valentine’s Day-inspired ankle patch and cute red heart hiding on the sole, these feature a lightweight EVA midsole for added comfort.

Buy now

Converse custom Chuck Taylor all star by you: £70, Converse.com

(Converse)

Should you prefer the low-top style of Converse, the Chuck Taylor all stars can be customised à la Valentine’s Day with this black-and-white XOXO motif or a red “radiating heart” design on the ankle. Go even more bespoke with red heart-covered laces, heel stripes and other design tweaks.

Buy now

Converse run star legacy CX platform gold chain: £115, Converse.com

(Converse)

Stepping away from the brand’s retro classic style is the most striking of the collection. The run star legacy CX platforms are quite literally elevated with their bold platform soles, and feature a high-top silhouette, pull tab and gold chain. For Valentine’s Day, these shoes feature gold eyelets, embroidery and the Valentine’s-inspired ankle patch, along with a pink and red sole.

For a similarly chunky sole, the Chuck Taylor all star lugged 2.0 platforms have also had a Valentine’s Day refresh (£90, Converse.com).

Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor all star move platform hearts: £85, Converse.com

(Converse)

Somewhere between the ultra-stacked run star legacy CX platforms and classic all stars, the all star move platforms are reimagined for Valentine’s Day with the collection’s signature gold eyelets, gold foil detailing, and Valentine’s Day-inspired Chuck Taylor ankle patch. Also sporting the red heart on the underside of the sole, these Chuck Taylors feature OrthoLite cushioning and super lightweight EVA midsole.

Buy now

