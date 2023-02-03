14 best Valentine’s Day gifts for him that he’ll actually want to receive

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Tuesday 14 February will be here before we know it. A calendar moment to celebrate love, this is an annual time for embracing all things romance. But that needn’t just be by having a candlelit dinner or getting dressed up for date night. This day can also simply serve as an opportunity to hang out with loved ones, and spoil those special to you with a thoughtful gesture.
Whether you’re looking for a cute card, want to cook them their favourite meal or simply want to spend some quality time together, there’s a gift for everyone. But regardless of whether you’re new to a relationship, have been married for years or have to drop a hint or two as the day draws closer, when it comes to picking a pressie it can be tricky. And let’s be honest, men are notoriously tricky to buy for...
With that in mind, the IndyBest, team has been doing some gift-hunting homework. Need food delivery inspiration, a scent steer or support selecting the best gadget gift? Look no further, as we’ve got you covered.
We’ve found food and drink hampers, sweet treats, a designer candle, classic loungewear, and bath salts. Our list also spans personalised stationery, wine, skincare, plants and more. And don’t worry, there’s not a novelty pair of socks in sight!
Whatever his style, taste or hobbies, our expert shopping team has a gift sorted for you to select. Keep scrolling for men’s Valentine’s Day gift ideas that he’s sure to be smitten with.
How we tested
Our reviewer spent a few weeks testing potential present picks, considering gift versatility and price points. He sampled something for everyone, from fashion and grooming buys to food, fragrance, and fitness treats. Read on for our full tried and tested round-up of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him.
The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him for 2023 are:
- Best overall gift – The White Company unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe, pearl grey: £85, Thewhitecompany.com
- Best gadget gift – Sonos one speaker: £199, Very.co.uk
- Best food hamper – Panzer’s pub pleasures: £75, Panzers.co.uk
- Best gift for fitness fanatics – New Balance fresh foam x hierro v7 trainers, faded teal with blacktop and vintage teal: £145, Newbalance.co.uk
- Best alcohol gift – Chateau d’Esclans rock angel wine: £29.95, Finewinedirect.co.uk
- Best accessory gift – Barbour matt leather belt, brown: £34.95, Barbour.com
- Best gift for relaxation – ESPA fitness salts: £33, Espaskincare.com
- Best for a sweet tooth – Biscuiteers the art of love biscuit tin: £38, Biscuiteers.com
- Best designer gift – Paul Smith botanist scented candle: £65, Harrods.com
- Best for gardeners – The Little Botanical Euphrates watering can and calathea gift set: £57, Thelittlebotanical.com
- Best grooming gift – Perricone MD hypoallergenic CBD sensitive skin therapy ultra-smooth clean shave cream: £29, Perriconemd.co.uk
- Best fragrance gift – Burberry hero eau de parfum for him: £69, Theperfumeshop.com
- Best clothing gift – Columbia men’s steens mountain half snap fleece, shark and chalk: £40, Columbiasportswear.co.uk
- Best personalised gift – Pen Heaven Caran d’Ache 849 ballpoint pen: £32, Penheaven.co.uk