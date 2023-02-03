Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

14 best Valentine’s Day gifts for him that he’ll actually want to receive

From gadget gifts to fitness buys, these are the best Valentine’s gifts for him

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 03 February 2023 16:44
<p>We’ve included something to suit every budget </p>

We’ve included something to suit every budget

(iStock/The Independent)

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Tuesday 14 February will be here before we know it. A calendar moment to celebrate love, this is an annual time for embracing all things romance. But that needn’t just be by having a candlelit dinner or getting dressed up for date night. This day can also simply serve as an opportunity to hang out with loved ones, and spoil those special to you with a thoughtful gesture.

Whether you’re looking for a cute card, want to cook them their favourite meal or simply want to spend some quality time together, there’s a gift for everyone. But regardless of whether you’re new to a relationship, have been married for years or have to drop a hint or two as the day draws closer, when it comes to picking a pressie it can be tricky. And let’s be honest, men are notoriously tricky to buy for...

With that in mind, the IndyBest, team has been doing some gift-hunting homework. Need food delivery inspiration, a scent steer or support selecting the best gadget gift? Look no further, as we’ve got you covered.

We’ve found food and drink hampers, sweet treats, a designer candle, classic loungewear, and bath salts. Our list also spans personalised stationery, wine, skincare, plants and more. And don’t worry, there’s not a novelty pair of socks in sight!

Whatever his style, taste or hobbies, our expert shopping team has a gift sorted for you to select. Keep scrolling for men’s Valentine’s Day gift ideas that he’s sure to be smitten with.

Related stories

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Top present ideas that she will adore in 2023, from perfume to pyjamas
10 best pink champagnes, proseccos and sparkling wines for Valentine’s Day (and beyond)
Best personalised Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her: From chocolates to wine
6 best letterbox flowers for every occasion, from Valentine’s Day to Mother’s Day
10 Moonpig Valentine’s Day cards we’ve fallen in love with

How we tested

Our reviewer spent a few weeks testing potential present picks, considering gift versatility and price points.  He sampled something for everyone, from fashion and grooming buys to food, fragrance, and fitness treats. Read on for our full tried and tested round-up of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him for 2023 are:

  • Best overall gift – The White Company unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe, pearl grey: £85, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best gadget gift – Sonos one speaker: £199, Very.co.uk
  • Best food hamper – Panzer’s pub pleasures: £75, Panzers.co.uk
  • Best gift for fitness fanatics – New Balance fresh foam x hierro v7 trainers, faded teal with blacktop and vintage teal: £145, Newbalance.co.uk
  • Best alcohol gift – Chateau d’Esclans rock angel wine: £29.95, Finewinedirect.co.uk
  • Best accessory gift – Barbour matt leather belt, brown: £34.95, Barbour.com
  • Best gift for relaxation – ESPA fitness salts: £33, Espaskincare.com
  • Best for a sweet tooth – Biscuiteers the art of love biscuit tin: £38, Biscuiteers.com
  • Best designer gift – Paul Smith botanist scented candle: £65, Harrods.com
  • Best for gardeners – The Little Botanical Euphrates watering can and calathea gift set: £57, Thelittlebotanical.com
  • Best grooming gift – Perricone MD hypoallergenic CBD sensitive skin therapy ultra-smooth clean shave cream: £29, Perriconemd.co.uk
  • Best fragrance gift – Burberry hero eau de parfum for him: £69, Theperfumeshop.com
  • Best clothing gift – Columbia men’s steens mountain half snap fleece, shark and chalk: £40, Columbiasportswear.co.uk
  • Best personalised gift – Pen Heaven Caran d’Ache 849 ballpoint pen: £32, Penheaven.co.uk

The White Company unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe, pearl grey

  • Best: Overall

A super snuggly buy, we love the cosy shawl collar, waist tie and deep pockets this robe has. Made from cotton, it feels extra soft to wear and you could even share the dressing gown with your partner. Our tester enjoyed the oversized fit for comfort and relaxation, while he thought the midweight fabric would work for all seasons. The longer length offers full body coverage, whether you’ve just had a bath or are lounging around the house. We’ve been throwing it on for lazy Sundays, as the striped-effect robe adds classic luxury to any pjs or loungewear.

Continue reading...

Sonos one speaker

  • Best: Gadget gift

This sleek black smart speaker is sure to earn you present points if you’re looking for a tech buy. Also available in white, our tester found it simple to set up. He downloaded the Sonos app to select music from, and there’s a Google Assistant and Alexa feature built in to ask for songs too. This nifty gadget has a sleek aesthetic, and its compact, transportable 11.97cm x 11.97cm x 16.145cm size means you can move the speaker between rooms. Plus, the controls are concealed on top, creating a minimalist aesthetic. Our tester was suitably impressed by the excellent sound quality this two-way speaker delivered in his living room.

Continue reading...

Panzer’s pub pleasures

  • Best: Food hamper

Arrange drinks and snacks from the comfort of your own home with this pub hamper. The box can be delivered nationwide or picked up from the deli in London. Our tester received the signature green Panzer’s box at his house and unwrapped the contents, which included: Reserve Royal rose beer, Reserve Royal blonde beer, Mexican tortilla chips, salsa dip, pitted olives, truffle crisps and breadsticks. The refreshing beers tasted delicious paired with the posh crisps and dip, and our tester thinks the food hamper feels like a special treat for a relaxed Valentine’s date night.

Continue reading...

New Balance fresh foam x hierro v7 trainers, faded teal with blacktop and vintage teal

  • Best: Gift for fitness fanatics

These stylish trail raining shoes have a foam sole which our tester noted for being impressively lightweight when running, walking, or exploring. The hardwearing outsole also has excellent grip for navigating terrain, and he tested this by heading on a hilly run. There are three colours available, including a vibrant navy and lapis pair, but our favourite is the faded teal shade. A beautiful pair of kicks, they’re as well suited to being a noticeably comfy and robust fashion buy as for fitness.

Continue reading...

Chateau d’Esclans rock angel wine

  • Best: Alcohol gift

A rosé wine from the same vineyard that produces whispering angel, rock angel is an edgier option. Our tester enjoyed sipping the refreshing blend and noted the grenache and rolle grapes serve up a crisp yet herbal taste. Meanwhile, sweet citrus tones like grapefruit and lemon join fruity strawberry flavours to deliver fresh juiciness. We think the chic bottle is impressive too, and like the way that the grey angel wing design offset against the pale pink liquid inside.

Continue reading...

Barbour matt leather belt, brown

  • Best: Accessory gift

This classic leather belt is a timeless gift. Available in black and brown, it has a gold buckle and Barbour branding. An accessory to be worn every day, our tester noted how well the belt goes with any smart or casual outfit. Robust and hardwearing, we think this luxury buy will be a present he wears for years to come. Our tester was impressed by how well-made the belt is and noted its good quality leather. Plus, this is a versatile present pick to gift, whatever his taste.

Continue reading...

ESPA fitness salts

  • Best: For relaxation

Perfect for unwinding after a busy day, a run or a workout, these fitness salts include soothing ingredients like magnesium and arnica, which our tester found relaxing. He also picked up on the clove bud, peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus scent, which is invigorating but not too overpowering. The scent gently lingered in the bathroom after adding the salts to his bath water and smelt revitalising. He noted the salts helped soothe any sore muscles, and his skin felt softened too.

Continue reading...

Biscuiteers the art of love biscuit tin

  • Best: For a sweet tooth

These brightly decorated heart-shaped biscuits are presented in a keepsake tin, with a matching pattern. The blue, pink, green and orange icing looks like abstract art, and our tester loved how colourful they are. There are eight decent sized biscuits inside, packaged within different layers, so unwrapping them is a treat.

Our tester enjoyed the crunchy and sweet – yet satisfyingly soft on the inside – biscuits which are decorted with a delicious vanilla flavoured icing. Tucking into them with a cuppa, he quickly demolished the tin’s contents. These biccies would also make a lovely gift for a couple to share this Valentine’s Day.

Continue reading...

Paul Smith botanist scented candle

  • Best: Designer gift

Presented in a green glass holder, our tester immediately liked the chic design. Plus, this candle comes complete with a contrasting purple lid which he used as a stand too. The citrus, woody and velvety scent blend comes from ingredients like lemon, black pepper, vetiver, and moss. Our tester noticed how this luxurious-smelling fragrance filled his living room and saw an even burn without any smokiness. A bougie buy from fashion designer Paul Smith’s eponymous brand, this is a gorgeous gift for candle afficionados and label lovers alike.

Continue reading...

The Little Botanical Euphrates watering can and calathea gift set

  • Best: For gardeners

This gift set is great for any green-fingered loved ones, and it includes a calathea plant in a ceramic pot and a metal watering can. Our tester liked how aesthetically pleasing the on-trend copper watering can is, and you can choose between that shade and antique gold. The grey ceramic pot looks lovely on any surface, and he has been keeping it on the mantelpiece alongside other plants. The calathea has plentiful, patterned leaves and adds pretty greenery that’ll last a lot longer than a bunch of flowers would.

Continue reading...

Perricone MD hypoallergenic CBD sensitive skin therapy ultra-smooth clean shave cream

  • Best: Grooming gift

A soothing and smoothing shaving cream, this silky soft formula added everyday luxury to our tester’s grooming routine. Created for easily irritated skin, the rich cream glides on and creates a glossy layer to work from. Ingredients include CBD, cannabis sativa seed oil and allantoin, and they delivered skin-calming hydration. Our tester noted the consistency enables an even shave and helps avoid any cuts or nicks. His skin felt gently moisturised after use too, and suitably prepped for any other skincare application.

Continue reading...

Burberry hero eau de parfum for him

  • Best: Fragrance gift

Available in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml sizes, this is a brand-new Burberry scent. Our tester liked the angular bottle, which makes for a chic addition to any shelf and its lid cleverly attaches by an integral magnet, too. The warm scent features three cedarwood oils as its base notes, while pine adds a heady freshness and incense contributes a rich, sexy finish. Our tester enjoyed wafts of this long-lasting scent during a long day and into the evening, only adding a top-up for extra oomph. His partner may feel like pinching a spritz, as our tester’s wife has been enjoying wearing the strong, refreshing woody eau de parfum as well.

Continue reading...

Columbia men’s steens mountain half snap fleece, shark and chalk

  • Best: Clothing gift

This cosy yet lightweight fleece comes with a popper fastening neckline, which can be worn open with a shirt underneath or closed for warmth. Our tester has been wearing the supremely soft top for work, popping to the pub and as a warm weekend layer. The shark grey and cream colourway is a versatile pick too, as these shades go with any outfit. Should your loved one like a bright pop of colour or classic shades, you can select between red, navy, black, stone and charcoal too.

Continue reading...

Pen Heaven Caran d’Ache 849 ballpoint pen

  • Best: Personalised gift

A slimline ballpoint pen, our tester had his personalised with three initials too. We sampled the stylish matt black shade but you can choose between a variety of other colours too. Complete with an ink refill, our tester clicked the pen top to start writing. The streamlined shape sits neatly in hold, and he used it for writing notes, signing papers, and scribbling down thoughts at work.

The colourway we tested is currently out of stock, but there’s still some other options available including red, violet, green and yellow. We were also promised there’ll be more stock of all the pens soon if you’ve got you’re heart set on a specific one.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Best Valentine’s Day gifts for him

For a classic buy perfect for snuggling and sharing, we love The White Company’s unisex hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to splash out, Sonos’s one smart speaker is a sleek gadget gift which delivers excellent sound quality. Finally, Paul Smith’s botanist candle adds velvety scented ambience and makes for a bougie gift this Valentine’s Day.

Looking to spice up date night? These are the best red lingerie sets to help get you in the mood

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off everything £80+ with this ASOS discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in