There’s not much time left now until Christmas, so if you haven’t sorted out a present to put under the Christmas tree, you’d better hurry.
To stop you from scrambling wildly around on Christmas Eve, as usual, we’ve been testing the best tech-focused gifts for every person in your life.
Whether someone wants the latest smartphone, the punchiest headphones or the coolest wearable, a gadget could be the ideal stocking filler, plus there are budget items you can choose so nobody is left out.
Choose wisely and you can find a gift that will last a long time, perhaps providing much more satisfaction than chocolates, perfume or another pair of socks.
How we tested
We’ve tested a lot of gadgets this year, and here is a wide cross-section of them. The tech fan and the technophobe alike will find an item that will appeal, and there’s something for every pocket, too.
We tested according to the needs: listening, watching, wearing, reading, brushing, shaving and riding as appropriate. We’ve tested for easy set-up, efficiency of performance, excellence of battery life and value for money. Across the board, these are the best of the best. Something for everyone, then.
The best tech gifts for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Apple AirPods pro: £249, Apple.com
- Best health gadget – Oura ring: From £239, Ouraring.com
- Best over-ear headphones – B&W Px8: £599, Bowerswilkins.co.uk
- Best smartphone – Apple iPhone 14 pro: From £1,099, Apple.com
- Best home appliance – Vax platinum smartwash: £300, Argos.co.uk
- Best music gifts – Ruark Audio R2 mk4 smart music system: £479, Johnlewis.com
- Best in-ear headphones – Bose quietcomfort earbuds II: £229.95, Bose.co.uk
- Best fitness gadget – Therabody theragun mini: £174, Therabody.com
- Best portable speaker – Devialet mania: £690, Devialet.com
- Best affordable gadget – Apple AirTag: £35, Apple.com
- Best phone for photography – Huawei mate 50 pro: £1,199.99, Huawei.com
- Best ereader – Amazon Kindle paperwhite: £104.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best wearable – Apple Watch series 8: From £419, Apple.com
- Best toothbrush – Philips sonicare 9900 prestige: £290, Amazon.co.uk
- Best men’s grooming gadget – Braun series 9 pro shaver: £279.99, Braunshop.co.uk
- Best iPhone accessory – Anker 622 magnetic wireless portable charger: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best electric bike – Ampler stellar: £2,440, Ampler.com
- Best charging gadget – Ugreen 65W USB C charger: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best Apple charging pad – Nomad base one max: £95, Nomadgoods.com
- Best laptop – Apple MacBook air: From £1,249, Apple.com