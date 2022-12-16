Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s not much time left now until Christmas, so if you haven’t sorted out a present to put under the Christmas tree, you’d better hurry.

To stop you from scrambling wildly around on Christmas Eve, as usual, we’ve been testing the best tech-focused gifts for every person in your life.

Whether someone wants the latest smartphone, the punchiest headphones or the coolest wearable, a gadget could be the ideal stocking filler, plus there are budget items you can choose so nobody is left out.

Choose wisely and you can find a gift that will last a long time, perhaps providing much more satisfaction than chocolates, perfume or another pair of socks.

How we tested

We’ve tested a lot of gadgets this year, and here is a wide cross-section of them. The tech fan and the technophobe alike will find an item that will appeal, and there’s something for every pocket, too.

We tested according to the needs: listening, watching, wearing, reading, brushing, shaving and riding as appropriate. We’ve tested for easy set-up, efficiency of performance, excellence of battery life and value for money. Across the board, these are the best of the best. Something for everyone, then.

The best tech gifts for 2022 are: