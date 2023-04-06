This Independent Wine Club case explores the very best of French wine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From champagne to those produced in Bordeaux, French wines are some of the best known and most influential in the world of vino. Even if you haven’t tasted a wine specifically made there, you’ll almost certainly have sipped one inspired by France, seeing as chardonnay, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc and merlot all originated there.

France has been making wine since the sixth century, when it’s believed either the Greeks or Romans brought vines to the country. Wine was soon widely made in monasteries across France, where it was produced to be used during religious ceremonies and even as a medicine.

It was the monks who first realised the location of the vineyard could vastly improve the quality of the wine – a concept we now refer to as terroir, encompassing everything from altitude to the proximity of the sea. Later, in the 1930s, appellation d’origine contrôlee (AOC) was introduced to specify which regions could produce which wine, alongside strict rules on how it must be made.

These days, almost every region in France produces wine, including Beaujolais, the Loire and Provence. In 2022 alone, the country produced around 44 million hectolitres of wine, which translates to nearly six billion bottles. France is also the world’s biggest producer of cabernet sauvignon, with Bordeaux making nearly 600 million bottles in 2020 alone.

However, with everything from pale pink rosés to full-bodied reds produced in France, the vast choice on offer can still leave wine-drinkers unsure where to start. Others might stick with a big name classic but be unsure what other regions or grapes to try. That’s where Honest Grapes’ new French explorer case – brought to you by the Independent Wine Club – can help. The premium online retailer has hand-picked six outstanding bottles of French wine to give you a head start on the best the country has to offer.

Honest Grapes French explorer case: £132, honestgrapes.co.uk

(Honest Grapes)

From fruity whites to bold reds, there’s a wine to appeal to every taste included and you might just find your new favourite French bottle among them to pour, savour and enjoy. Here’s our verdict on the French explorer vinos.

Château du Claouset Bordeaux blanc sec

(Siobhan Grogan)

Rating: 5/5

ABV: 12.5%

Grape: Muscadelle, sauvignon

Region: Bordeaux

Year: 2020

Wine style: Crisp white

Pairs well with: Summery food

Bordeaux may be renowned for its reds but don’t miss out on its exquisite whites. Mostly blends, these are usually lightly oaked and made from semillon and sauvignon blanc, plus other grapes such as muscadelle, and generally work fantastically well with light, summery food.

This bottle from Le Claouset in Lugaignac is just as smooth and elegant as you’d hope from a vineyard keen to experiment with new blends and old Bordeaux grape varieties. Fruity and aromatic on the nose with a distinct touch of the tropical, it bursts with freshness on the palate, thanks to notes of green apples, lemon and a gentle herbaceous character. Better still, it’s at its best within three years, making it ideal to enjoy on a hot summer’s day this year.

Buy now

Les Hauts de la Garrigue chardonnay viognier

(Siobhan Grogan)

Rating: 4/5

ABV: 13%

Grape: Chardonnay, viognier

Region: Languedoc

Year: 2021

Wine style: Fruity white

Pairs well with: Sushi, Thai stir-fries and lightly spiced curries

If you’re searching for a white bold enough to stand up to most foods, look no further. This blend of 60 per cent chardonnay and 40 per cent viognier is produced from grapes grown near Limoux at the base of the Pyrenees, where a milder microclimate creates a decent level of acidity in the grapes. This works a treat with dishes such as sushi, fragrant Thai stir-fries and even lightly spiced curries.

Happily, the wine’s equally rewarding when drunk on its own, thanks to its aromatic fruitiness, which reveals flavours of citrus, apricot and a hint of peach. A refreshing bite adds a welcome liveliness that will definitely have you reaching for another glass.

Buy now

Sipp Mack pinot blanc

(Siobhan Grogan)

Rating: 3.5/5

ABV: 12.5%

Grape: Pinot blanc, pinot blanc auxerrois

Region: Alsace

Year: 2017

Wine style: Floral white

Pairs well with: Vegetable quiche, soft cheeses and charcuterie

The Sipp Mack winery was first established in 1698 and is now run by the 10th generation of the same family in the villages of Hunawihr, Ribeauvillé and Bergheim. The entire domaine has been making certified organic wine since 2013, with every bottle produced using hand harvesting and gentle pressing.

Pinot blanc is not as aromatic as other grapes from Alsace but this wine still has notes of ripe pear and summer blooms with a touch of honey. Expect well balanced, fresh flavours of citrus and stone fruit on the palate with a ripe acidity and refined finish. Matching perfectly with vegetable quiche, soft cheeses and charcuterie, it’s the ultimate picnic wine of dreams.

Buy now

Château Montaud unexpected red Côtes de Provence 2019

(Siobhan Grogan)

Rating: 4.5/5

ABV: 13.5%

Grape: Grenache, syrah, cabernet sauvignon

Region: Côtes de Provence

Year: 2019

Wine style: Bold red

Pairs well with: Steak and cheeseboards

Renowned for its excellent Provençal rosé, Château Montaud really does make an unexpectedly good red wine too. The home of Vignobles Francois Ravel, the family-owned winery is on the site of a 19th-century castle that was built on the grounds of an old Roman villa.

Now the third generation of the family are making bold, brilliant bottles that really put them on the French winemaking map. This one is deliciously complex, with notes of blackcurrant and liquorice revealing a distinctive earthy spiciness. For the perfect night in, we’d recommend pairing with a juicy steak or a lavish cheeseboard – or both.

Buy now

Château Viranel arômes sauvages

(Siobhan Grogan)

Rating: 4/5

ABV: 14.5%

Grape: Alicante-bouschet

Region: Languedoc-Roussillon

Year: 2019

Wine style: Spicy red

Pairs well with: Stews and hearty dishes

Step away from the cabernet sauvignon and try something completely new instead. This dark red wine is a rare treat made from alicante-bouschet, a 19th-century hybrid of grenache noir and petit bouschet. It’s grown on vines planted in 1939, which yield small, excellent harvests that are then handpicked before traditional vinification in concrete tanks. Expect to be bowled over from the first sniff.

Decadent and rich, there are deep notes of dark berries, pepper, pine, roasted coffee and even musk on the nose, but the palate is surprisingly smooth and drinkable. A touch of dark chocolate and exotic spice on the finish means it’s robust enough to stand up to game dishes or even a hearty meat stew served on a cold night.

Buy now

Ipsum cabernet sauvignon

(Siobhan Grogan)

Rating: 4.5/5

ABV: 13%

Grape: Cabernet sauvignon

Region: Bordeaux

Year: 2019

Wine style: Full bodied red

Pairs well with: Roast meats such as chicken, turkey and lamb

Traditionally, Bordeaux wines are made using a blend but this excellent, silky-smooth example is produced using only the region’s iconic cabernet sauvignon grapes. It’s made by twin brothers Laurent and David Siozard who are the sixth generation of a wine-making family to produce quality Bordeaux wines.

Full bodied and powerfully fruity, this one is packed with ripe plum and blackberry flavours that have a really fresh mouthfeel. Firm tannins, a hint of pepper and a spicy finish mean this wine has a real wow factor that shows just how special French wine can be.

Buy now

Buy the French explorer case now

The verdict: Honest Grapes French explorer case

With the country’s expert winemakers, varied terroir and iconic grapes, it’s hard to find a bad bottle of French wine. However, if you want to taste some even more surprising and delightful offerings, this French explorer wine case from Honest Grapes is a real treat. From the sophisticated freshness of Château du Claouset Bordeaux blanc to the smoothly spicy Ipsum cabernet sauvignon, every bottle in this selection is exceptional quality and ultimate proof that France really does make some of the world’s finest wines.

