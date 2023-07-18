Independent Wine Club fair weather friends: Wines for summer sipping

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sweltering summers are a rarity in England, so, when they come along, we need to make sure we have the appropriate wines on hand for the al fresco pursuits that go with them. Whether it’s barbecues, picnics, festivals or simply a makeshift sun lounger in the garden, it’s all about light whites, thirst-quenching rosés and red wines you can chill to maximise their freshness.

With so much choice, knowing where to start can be daunting. Don’t let that put you off, though, as experimentation is the key to finding your new summer favourites. Having some idea of the seasonal-appropriate grapes will stand you in good stead, giving you a good idea of where to start your quest for those summer wine staples.

With that in mind, we’ve simplified things by buddying up with premium retailer Honest Grapes, to create the ‘fair weather friends’ mixed case, brought to you by the Independent Wine Club. Included is a selection of six summer-specific wines that will cover you for any occasion, with styles ranging from zesty whites, delectable rosés and light reds to park in your ice bucket. Go forth and multibuy!

Love wine but don’t know where to start? The Independent Wine Club features curated cases from small growers and expert advice on how to enjoy wine. Sign up now for free.

Honest Grapes fair weather friends wine case: £125, Wine.independent.co.uk

(Rob Buckwell)

Domaine Horgelus colombard/sauvignon

(Rob Buckwell)

Rating: 4/5

4/5 ABV: 11.5%

11.5% Grape: Colombard, sauvignon blanc

Colombard, sauvignon blanc Region: Côtes de Gascogne, France

Côtes de Gascogne, France Year: 2022

2022 Wine style: Fruity white

Fruity white Pairs well with: Clam linguini and light shellfish dishes

Whites with sauvignon blanc in the blend are perfectly suited to summer. This is especially true of those from Southwest France’s gastronomic homeland, Gascony, where the wines are starting to make a splash on the world stage. Hence the incredible value for money, as they aren’t on everyone’s radar yet. Yoan Le Menn is the vinous wizard behind this outstanding estate, created in 1978 and made up of 66 hectares of vineyards. Yoan’s key to preserving the fresh, fruity flavours in his wines is through avoiding any form of oxidation during fermentation. Grapes are harvested in the cool of the early morning, between 3am and 11am and the CO2 generated during fermentation is retained to protect the grapes.

Buy now

Conte di Alari Gavi di Gavi

(Rob Buckwell)

Rating: 4/5

4/5 ABV: 12.5%

12.5% Grape: Cortese

Cortese Region: Piedmont, north-west Italy

Piedmont, north-west Italy Year: 2022

2022 Wine style: Dry white

Dry white Pairs well with: Sardines grilled on the barbecue, and other delicate white fish dishes

Chablis fans looking for something similar in style should gravitate towards Gavi di Gavi. With a raft of delicious pear and preserved lemon notes of its own, Piedmont’s crisp and lightly saline white is a dead ringer for France’s famous export. Made by Villa Sparina, spread over 70 hectares of vineyards located in the hills of Monterotondo, the finest site for cultivating Gavi’s cortese grape. Located in the heart of the prestigious Gavi DOCG region, where the limestone soil and cooler climate produces wines with complexity and longevity with a trademark minerality and tangy salinity. The additional ‘di Gavi’ means grapes were grown within the Gavi town borders – a stamp held only by only the finest wines.

Buy now

Protocolo rosado

(Rob Buckwell)

Rating: 4/5

4/5 ABV: 12.5%

12.5% Grape: Tempranillo, bobal

Tempranillo, bobal Region: Vino de la Tierra de Castilla, Spain

Vino de la Tierra de Castilla, Spain Year: 2021

2021 Wine style: Crisp, easy-drinking rosé

Crisp, easy-drinking rosé Pairs well with: Fresh salmon sashimi and California sushi rolls

If you thought Provence rosé was light, fruity and refreshingly dry, you’re in for a treat with this Spanish pink. Located 40 miles south of Madrid, the Vino de la Tierra de Castilla winemaking region is as hot and arid as it is relatively unknown. It’s an area most noted for its powerful reds, so an easy-going rosé like this one is something of a unicorn. These vineyards are managed by the Eguren family, who set themselves apart from other producers in the region by selecting older vineyards that generate lower grape yields with greater flavour concentration. Tempranillo and bobal prove to be exceptional blending partners, providing a stunning balance of red fruit and spice flavours.

Buy now

Mi Terruño uvas malbec rose

(Rob Buckwell)

Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 ABV: 13.5%

13.5% Grape: Malbec

Malbec Region: Mapú County, Mendoza, Argentina

Mapú County, Mendoza, Argentina Year: 2019

2019 Wine style: Rich, unoaked rosé

Rich, unoaked rosé Pairs well with: Seafood Paella with a light sprinkling of chilli

Translated as ‘my land’, Mi Terruño bases its winemaking philosophy around preserving the purity of its malbec grapes. This comes across loud and clear as you sip this salmon-coloured rosé, given that there is no oak involved in the production process to interfere with its lively fruit flavours. This wine’s unique colour palate and rich texture are due to the 72-hour skin maceration, while its bright acidity comes courtesy of vineyard elevations of between 450m and 1,200m above sea level. The malbec grapes themselves are grown in Mendoza’s Mapú County, an area boasting some of the most prestigious terroir in Argentina. A savvy choice for those who like their rosé with a little more oomph.

Buy now

Anna Maria Abbona langhe dolcetto

(Rob Buckwell)

Rating: 3/5

3/5 ABV: 12.5%

12.5% Grape: Dolcetto

Dolcetto Region: Piedmont, Italy

Piedmont, Italy Year: 2018

2018 Wine style: Soft, versatile red

Soft, versatile red Pairs well with: Spicy ’Nduja sausage and pepperoni pizzas, grilled steak and vegetables

The dolcetto grape is a secret weapon in the armoury of many a sommelier, producing wines not unlike the gamay reds of beaujolais. Literally translated as ‘little sweet one’ – which is misleading as it’s not sweet – dolcetto produces soft and fruity reds that pair with a broad gamut of foodstuffs, from spicy ’Nduja pizza to grilled steak. This is a no-frills red produced from the youngest dolcetto vines on the Anna Maria Abbona estate, high up in the hills of the Langhe region of Piedmont for maximum freshness. This bottle delivers a ton of generous blueberry and wild raspberry flavours, and should ideally be put in the fridge for half an hour before serving.

Buy now

Domaine du Bicheron Bourgogne pinot noir

(Rob Buckwell)

Rating: 4/5

4/5 ABV: 13.5%

13.5% Grape: Pinot noir

Pinot noir Region: Mâconnais, Burgundy, France

Mâconnais, Burgundy, France Year: 2020

2020 Wine style: Fruity, easy-drinking red

Fruity, easy-drinking red Pairs well with: Barbecued meats that have been grilled to perfection

The idea of buying a Burgundian red can trigger us to check our bank balance and reach for the nearest in-depth wine guide. Luckily, an easy-quaffer like this one demonstrates that wines from the famous French region don’t have to be ruinously expensive or overly complicated. Here is a juicy red made entirely from pinot noir, giving us punnets of red fruit flavours that can be enjoyed on its own or together with barbecue fare. Given that Domaine du Bicheron is based in the Mâconnais subregion of southern Burgundy and majors on white wine production, with 98 per cent of the estate dedicated to growing chardonnay vines, this red is relatively scarce and somewhat sought after.

Buy now

The verdict: Honest Grapes fair weather friends wine case

Rest assured, you’ve got summer covered with Honest Grapes’s fair weather friends case – the wine toolkit that will equip you for barbecues, picnics, festivals or simply sitting in your garden. Inside, you’ll find a cleverly curated selection of stunning, summer-appropriate wines that includes crisp and fresh whites such as the Italian Conte di Alari Gavi di Gavi, refreshing ice bucket-friendly rosés such as the coral-coloured Protocolo rosado from Spain and, on the red side, barbecue buddies such as the fruity Domaine du Bicheron Bourgogne pinot noir – this case comes with all your summer wine staples.

Hosting wine-loving friends? These dinner party favourites will impress your guests