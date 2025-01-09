Kendall Jenner launches affordable edit with Adanola – and it’s selling out fast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Known for its flattering activewear, stylish separates and lounging staples, Adanola is synonymous with off-duty dressing. The varsity-style jumpers and viral leggings have become a go-to for the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kaia Geber and Maya Jama.

Now, Kendall Jenner has debuted an exclusive edit with the British label. The model, who is much loved for her laidback, street-style looks, has curated a capsule collection of her favourite Adanola pieces. True to form, you can expect classic sweatpants, sports bras, second-skin tops, sweatpants and more, all of which will help to elevate your loungewear wardrobe for 2025.

Designed in navy blue, burgundy, white and grey, as well as a new cobalt blue colourway, the edit is a fresh take on Adanola signatures.

Shooting the campaign at her home in Los Angeles, Jenner said: “Collaborating with such a talented team of creatives was inspiring, and the comfort and quality of the new collection made the experience truly exceptional.”

Taking you from pilates class to brunch with the girls, or from the sofa to the pub, the Adanola x Kendall Jenner edit starts from just £32.99. These are our favourite pieces from the collab.

Adanola sweatshirt oversized, grey melange: £54.99, Adanola.com

A classic Adanola piece, this grey melange jumper boasts an oversized silhouette that can be dressed up or down. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton with a fleecy interior, it’s characterised by the the label’s signature applique patch varsity logo. Setting you up for lounging and brunch dates.

Adanola piping track pants, navy: £54.99, Adanola.com

Helping you nail the athleisure trend, this pair of track pants are inspired by vintage styles. Made from a lightweight and breathable fabric, the trousers feature white piping, the brand’s screen-printed logo on the leg and an elasticated waistband for extra comfort. We love the wide leg that lends them to dressing up with heels or contrasting the sporty feel with a pair of ballet flats. Plus, they’re available in regular and tall lengths. The matching track top (£64.99, Adanola.com) is out of stock, but you can sign up for notifications.

Adanola ultimate low cross back romper: £42.99, Adanola.com

Rompers had a moment last year thanks to A-lister approval from the likes of Hailey Beiber and Emily Ratajkowski. Invest ahead of the warmer months in this sleek Adanola style. Taking you from your Pilates class to the coffee shop, the one-piece features a cropped length, thin adjustable straps and a cross back design.

Adanola ultimate zip front bra: £34.99, Adanola.com

If you prefer a front closure in your sports bra, then this Adanola style is perfect. Designed for high impact activities, the bra offers medium support and features a racer back design. Cut from the label’s signature “ultimate” fabric, you can rely on it being comfortable and soft against skin.

Adanola ultimate seam leggings, cobalt blue: £44.99, Adanola.com

Adanola’s comfortable and sculpting leggings have reached cult status. New for 2025, the Kendall Jenner collection features this striking cobalt blue pair. The bestselling ultimate leggings are complete with handy pockets and a high waistline for extra support. The seamless design helps contour your figure for a more flattering look.

Adanola ultimate long sleeve top, coffee bean: £42.99, Adanola.com

A super flattering choice for everything from long runs to pub jaunts, Adanola’s long sleeve zip top combines support and style. Crafted from a nylon and elastane blend, the top features a zip-up opening and thumb holes. Whether styled with the ultimate leggings above or with low-rise jeans and trainers, it’s a versatile staple.

