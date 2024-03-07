Spring bags: 5 of the best new-season trends

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When it comes to your hardest-working accessory, you can never have too many handbags.

And with a switch in season, the easiest way to lift your capsule wardrobe, occasion wear, and fun, easy favourites is with something new to hold.

Best of all, if you can’t make up your mind as to which key trend to tap into, ‘bag layering’ is right up there.

“Whether you need the extra storage space or want to make a statement, the double bag trend is set to be in this spring,” says Nia Davis, designer at handbag and accessory brand, Fiorelli.

To master the trend, she says to opt for a medium-sized, minimalist base such as a black tote [or designer logo if that’s your thing]. “And pair it with a mini or crossbody bag for an added layer of texture, colour, or shape.”

Here’s how to take your cue from what’s new…

1. Ladylike shoulder

With understated quiet luxury still in the limelight, and pastel shades key to designer collections, you can’t go wrong with the longevity of a structured shoulder bag in a neutral hue, peach or putty pink.

“Spring acts as a soothing and elevated palette cleanser before the new summer season arrives,” says Zizi Hill, Radley design director. And as she points out: “Intricate leather, plush suedes, and faux snake and croc add dimension and luxe.”

John Lewis ANYDAY Sleek Flapover Shoulder Bag, White Lizard, £35

LK Bennett Ottie Camel Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag, £199

2. Elegant top handles

Sure to be a hit this spring, Davis says top-handle bags have a simple yet timeless silhouette.

“Perfect for understated and chic styling, they can be worn multiple ways, depending on the occasion.

“This season, the details are up to you, leaving room for personal expression. Whether that’s through playful colourways or refined detailing, such as unique handles, the classic style is set to feel fun again.”

Fiorelli Paloma Mini Grab Bag, Orange, £69

Radley Liverpool Street 2.0 Faux Croc, Seafoam, £259

3. Half moon

The crescent shape is here to stay, as we look forward to wearing them – or holding them – with lighter layers and sheer fabrics in the months ahead.

Indeed, Thomasine Jordan, global design & product director, LK Bennett, says their chest bag has become one of their bestselling styles as the cross-body bag trend continues: “And we love the new dusky pink colour way this season.”

Meanwhile, Ria Campbell, head of PR, Monsoon, says the demand for half-moon bags has soared – and they’ve embraced the trend with a new clasp-shut cross-body bag in radiant red. “A chic investment in a timeless accessory that promises to endure the ever-changing waves of fashion.”

Monsoon Clasp Cross-Body Bag, Red, £39

LK Bennett Greta Pink Leather Cross-Body Bag, Dusk, £229

4. Slouchy hobo

“Hobo bags are going to be one of the trendiest silhouettes to carry around this season, as the oversized tote bag has moved into a new, slouchy direction,” says Davis.

“Designed to be filled up and slung over your shoulder, these effortless bags can fit your whole life inside them, making them a practical choice for everyday use.”

And for maximum impact, the bigger the better.

FatFace Hattie Scoop Hobo Bag, Dark Navy, £79

Fiorelli Valentina Tote, Black, £89

5. Woven

Building on the basket bag trend, woven and raffia styles have had an update with trimmings and ruffles…

“Usually associated with beachy escapes, woven style bags are set to be more popular than ever this season,” says Davis.

“There are so many different variations of woven bags, from structured basket bags, rope-like designs and woven handle detailing – as straw, leather, rope and raffia designs lend themselves to this trend,” she highlights.

Accessorize Ruffle Handheld, £45, Very

Autograph Straw Bucket Bag, £65, Marks & Spencer