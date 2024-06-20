Jump to content
Lip oil is a summer must-have – and this is one of the best I’ve ever tried

Hydrating and glossy with a high-shine finish, I won’t leave home without it in my handbag

Louise Whitbread
Freelance beauty editor
Thursday 20 June 2024 11:23 BST
This NYX lip oil is budget-friendly and hydrating without any of the stickiness of a typical gloss
This NYX lip oil is budget-friendly and hydrating without any of the stickiness of a typical gloss (The Independent )

If you take a low maintenence approach to your beauty routine, a lip oil might just be your best friend. Combining the hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits of a balm with a high-shine gloss and sheer wash of colour, they’re perfect if you don’t want to commit to a pigmented lipstick but still want to feel put together.

Lip oils are especially brilliant during the summer, when warmer temperatures mean we’re looking for lightweight, glowy make-up products that will withstand sweltering public transport and pub gardens.

The only difficulty is deciding which one to go for, as they’re proving so popular that you can find a lip oil from most beauty brands these days. That being said, there is one standout option that I can’t be without, and it comes courtesy of budget-friendly high street brand NYX.

Costing less than a tenner, it rivals the performance of its luxury competitors and even earnt a spot in our guide to the best lip oils for perfecting your pout, where our tester described it as “weightless and silky smooth”.

How we tested

Over the course of a week, I used this lip oil daily, examining its texture, tackiness, glossy finish, colour payoff and value for money. I applied it on its own and paired with a lip liner and lipstick beneath to see how well it complimented other lip products and made sure to top-up while on the go.

This high-shine gloss is an affordable and low-maintenance lip product
This high-shine gloss is an affordable and low-maintenance lip product (The Independent)

NYX fat lip oil

indybest thg lip oil nyx.png
  • Key ingredients: Cloudberry oil, raspberry oil and squalane
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Great shade range
    • Glossy finish

Firstly, I love the doe-foot applicator, which picks up a decent amount of product to deliver a full coverage swipe across lips. It’s cushioned and comfortable, but has a thicker texture than a lip balm, which helps keep the sheer tint from fading.

It offers a subtle shimmery finish and the colour is easily buildable. I love the shade ‘newsfeed’ which is an understated red and perfect if you want something that’s lightweight with a high-shine finish. Plus, you won’t need to be worrying about smudging when eating and drinking.

It layers nicely over lipstick too, without smudging lip liner or a matte lipstick beneath, nor making your lips feel like a tacky mess.

My favourite aspect is how easy it is to touch up when out and about, which has meant it’s become a handbag staple for me. You don’t need a mirror to reapply, nor do you need to be wearing a full face of make-up to compliment it. I wore it with and without any concealer, foundation, blush etc and it looked just as good, all thanks to the subtle colour payoff.

The shade range is fun too, you can opt for a classic clear gloss if you want all the shine but no pigment, or opt for subtle pinks, berrys reds and everything in between.

  1. £7 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: NYX fat lip oil

Ditch your search for a luxurious lip oil from pricier brands and opt for this brilliant budget pick instead. It’s comfortable to wear, lasts well throughout the day with fuss-free top-ups and is an easy way to add a subtle, high-shine wash of colour to finish off any make-up look.

