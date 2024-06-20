Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you take a low maintenence approach to your beauty routine, a lip oil might just be your best friend. Combining the hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits of a balm with a high-shine gloss and sheer wash of colour, they’re perfect if you don’t want to commit to a pigmented lipstick but still want to feel put together.

Lip oils are especially brilliant during the summer, when warmer temperatures mean we’re looking for lightweight, glowy make-up products that will withstand sweltering public transport and pub gardens.

The only difficulty is deciding which one to go for, as they’re proving so popular that you can find a lip oil from most beauty brands these days. That being said, there is one standout option that I can’t be without, and it comes courtesy of budget-friendly high street brand NYX.

Costing less than a tenner, it rivals the performance of its luxury competitors and even earnt a spot in our guide to the best lip oils for perfecting your pout, where our tester described it as “weightless and silky smooth”.

How we tested

Over the course of a week, I used this lip oil daily, examining its texture, tackiness, glossy finish, colour payoff and value for money. I applied it on its own and paired with a lip liner and lipstick beneath to see how well it complimented other lip products and made sure to top-up while on the go.