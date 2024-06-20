NYX fat lip oil
- Key ingredients: Cloudberry oil, raspberry oil and squalane
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Great shade range
- Glossy finish
Firstly, I love the doe-foot applicator, which picks up a decent amount of product to deliver a full coverage swipe across lips. It’s cushioned and comfortable, but has a thicker texture than a lip balm, which helps keep the sheer tint from fading.
It offers a subtle shimmery finish and the colour is easily buildable. I love the shade ‘newsfeed’ which is an understated red and perfect if you want something that’s lightweight with a high-shine finish. Plus, you won’t need to be worrying about smudging when eating and drinking.
It layers nicely over lipstick too, without smudging lip liner or a matte lipstick beneath, nor making your lips feel like a tacky mess.
My favourite aspect is how easy it is to touch up when out and about, which has meant it’s become a handbag staple for me. You don’t need a mirror to reapply, nor do you need to be wearing a full face of make-up to compliment it. I wore it with and without any concealer, foundation, blush etc and it looked just as good, all thanks to the subtle colour payoff.
The shade range is fun too, you can opt for a classic clear gloss if you want all the shine but no pigment, or opt for subtle pinks, berrys reds and everything in between.