This £4 lip balm is as good as Clinique’s £25 black honey lipstick, according to our beauty writer

The beauty bargain has been doing the rounds on social media

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 04 March 2025 13:12 GMT
I got to work testing the affordable alternative
I got to work testing the affordable alternative (Clinique/17./iStock/The Independent)

If you’ve ever tried Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick then you’ll know that it’s the ultimate finishing touch to any make-up look, be that your everyday look or your evening glam.

Something else you’ll likely be familiar with is its cost – at £25 it’s not exactly cheap, so naturally, I’ve been on the hunt for a more affordable alternative. And thanks to TikTok, I’ve discovered a formula that is £20 cheaper – and to say I was excited is an understatement.

TikTokers have hailed that the 17 deep honey tinted lip butter works “just like the viral black honey almost lipstick,” with some users even remarking that the cheaper iteration is “more hydrating.”

After much intrigue over, I finally managed to get my hands on the Clinique black honey alternative (which sold out after its stint on social media) and pitted both formulas against each other. Scroll on for my honest review.

How I tested

My lips without any product (left), applying the Clinique black honey (top right) and applying the 17. deep honey lip butter (bottom right)
My lips without any product (left), applying the Clinique black honey (top right) and applying the 17. deep honey lip butter (bottom right) (Lucy Smith)

Though I’m already very familiar with Clinique’s black honey formula – and wear it most days – I applied both tints to bare lips, comparing shades, hydration and staying power. I paid close attention to which product created more of a your-lips-but-better finish (black honey’s USP and noted whether there were any differences in flavour, scent or texture. After a full day’s wear, I recorded my verdict.

Clinique black honey almost lipstick

Clinique black honey almost lipstick dupe indybest
  • Size: 1.9g
  • Shades: Two
  • Fragranced: No
  • Key ingredients: Castor oil, candelilla wax and vitamin E
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Two-in-one lip balm and colour
    • Don't need a mirror to apply
    • Shade perfectly tops off most make-up looks
  • Take note
    • Not food or drink-proof

The product

I’ve been wearing black honey every day for around six months. The texture is akin to a lip balm while the tint gives a just-bitten flush of purpley-pink. It is on the higher end of the price scale, but it’s a perfect antidote to any dryness and ashiness of my lips.

Performance

As for how Clinique’s almost lipstick – which comes in a more subtle ‘pink honey’ shade, too – fares over a full day, it’s more akin to a lip balm than a lipstick. It can’t withstand hot drinks, food or even a glass of water, so it does require frequent reapplication (which is not ideal given the price tag). That’s not to say it ends up smeared across your face, rather, it transfers onto the rim of your glass – something which is common with plenty of lip tints. On average I’d say I reapply it once every hour or two.

One bugbear I do experience is how it occasionally settles within the fine lines of my lips (especially on dryer, more chapped days), which can leave a less luxe finish.

On the whole, I love how easy it is to apply, reassured in the knowledge that I won’t have smears on my teeth, nor a badly overdrawn cupid’s bow. I also like the gentle warmth it brings to my naturally pale lips and I reach for it on a myriad of occasions, be it for work or a night out. I have no doubt I’ll be repurchasing, even with its £20-plus price.

17 tinted lip butter deep honey

17. tinted lip butter clinique black honey dupe indybest
  • Size: 2.5g
  • Shades: Five
  • Fragranced: No
  • Key ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, beeswax and mica
  • Cruelty-free: Yes, and vegan
  • Why we love it
    • Two-in-one lip balm and colour
    • Precise applicator and don't need mirror to apply
    • Affordable
    • Flattering shade
  • Take note
    • Smudges with food and drink

The product

At first glance, 17’s deep honey lip butter appears largely the same as Clinique’s black honey. Naturally, with more than £20 difference between the two formulas, there are some obvious variations. For instance, where Clinique has opted for a heavier metal casing, this budget-friendly alternative is packaged in plastic. That said, it was refreshing to see that you will get an extra 0.6g of product with the 17 lip butter. And, I found this product actually easier to trace around my lips for a more precise finish. As for the colour, 17’s formula has a more rusty undertone where as Clinique’s is black.

Performance

To my surprise, the deep honey formula actually looked more pigmented on my lips than Clinique’s. While I did have to apply more pressure to see the colour payoff, once in place, there was no doubt that the shade was more opaque. The shade is also a touch warmer than black honey, but this is only noticeable as someone actively looking for differences.

Interestingly, the feel of the 17 balm was more moisturising than Clinique’s. I was also pleasantly surprised that it actually withstood drinks for longer – it did smear around the corners of my mouth, but I’d say that it lasted for one drink versus Clinique’s zero – so, while it’s not the most long-lasting, it is an improvement on the £24.50 competitor.

I did enjoy wearing the 17 lip butter and it was nice to see that it’s available in four additional shades, from dusty pink to coffee brown.

The verdict: Clinique black honey almost lipstick vs 17 deep honey lip butter

Ultimately I enjoyed using both Clinique and 17’s your-lips-but-better formulas. Would I choose one more than the other? As someone who’s a glut for good packaging, I’ll certainly repurchase black honey; however, 17’s balm was much better than expected. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that the combination of its improved staying power, more nourishing feel and – of course – drastically reduced price point have me in a chokehold. If payday feels far away, 17 deep honey is a great pick.

