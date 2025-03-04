Clinique black honey almost lipstick
- Size: 1.9g
- Shades: Two
- Fragranced: No
- Key ingredients: Castor oil, candelilla wax and vitamin E
- Cruelty-free: No
- Why we love it
- Two-in-one lip balm and colour
- Don't need a mirror to apply
- Shade perfectly tops off most make-up looks
- Take note
- Not food or drink-proof
The product
I’ve been wearing black honey every day for around six months. The texture is akin to a lip balm while the tint gives a just-bitten flush of purpley-pink. It is on the higher end of the price scale, but it’s a perfect antidote to any dryness and ashiness of my lips.
Performance
As for how Clinique’s almost lipstick – which comes in a more subtle ‘pink honey’ shade, too – fares over a full day, it’s more akin to a lip balm than a lipstick. It can’t withstand hot drinks, food or even a glass of water, so it does require frequent reapplication (which is not ideal given the price tag). That’s not to say it ends up smeared across your face, rather, it transfers onto the rim of your glass – something which is common with plenty of lip tints. On average I’d say I reapply it once every hour or two.
One bugbear I do experience is how it occasionally settles within the fine lines of my lips (especially on dryer, more chapped days), which can leave a less luxe finish.
On the whole, I love how easy it is to apply, reassured in the knowledge that I won’t have smears on my teeth, nor a badly overdrawn cupid’s bow. I also like the gentle warmth it brings to my naturally pale lips and I reach for it on a myriad of occasions, be it for work or a night out. I have no doubt I’ll be repurchasing, even with its £20-plus price.