Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Celebrity make-up artist Lisa Eldridge founded her cosmetics brand in 2019, beginning with a range of matte lipsticks. Since then, she has launched all manner of coveted make-up, with the latest in the line-up being the unique pinpoint concealer. The micro correcting pencils have been designed specifically to camouflage small blemishes with extreme precision.

Concealing is something of a marmite activity for beauty fans – it’s particularly hard to find a concealer that doesn’t drag on older skin or exacerbate the look of fine lines, so it’s often just easier to abandon it altogether. I rarely use concealer – if I look tired, it’s because I am, and you point it out at your own peril.

Decent concealing requires a decent product and a strong application method – beauty consumers tend to use concealer as a blunt tool to cover up, whereas make-up artists tend to use it more sparingly, to create a flawless finish that highlights the skin’s natural beauty.

With Eldridge’s wealth of experience and knowledge in the beauty industry – she’s worked with myriad celebrities and noted fashion and beauty houses – the micro concealing pinpoint pencils have been designed to help you emulate Eldridge’s own pinpoint concealing technique. But how will the pencils perform for the average enthusiastic beauty consumer? I put them to the test, to find out.

How I tested

open image in gallery Scribbling the pen over marks, I assessed its ability to cover pigmentation ( Jane Cunningham )

I’m accepting of my pigmentation but the small, darker areas on my skin were ideal candidates for testing the pinpoint concealer method. I scribbled the pencil over the marks and blended with either fingertips or a brush to a soft, matte finish. I used shade 4 over a couple of pigmentation marks on my cheeks, applying with imprecise movements (aka scribbles), as Eldridge advises not to create a neat circle, as the edges are harder to blend out. Keep reading for my full review and verdict.

Why you can trust us

Jane Cunningham is a beauty writer and author with ample experience and expertise when it comes to reviewing make-up and skincare, including the formulas that work well with mature skin, both on her beauty blog, British Beauty Blogger, and her Instagram page @britbeautyblog, where she has more than 37,000 followers. Previously for IndyBest, Jane has tried and tested H&M’s perfect hydrating foundation and Medik8’s liquid peptides serum.