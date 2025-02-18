Lisa Eldridge pinpoint concealer micro correcting pencil
- Size: 0.4g
- Colourways: 16
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Precision camouflage with an integral sharpener
- Take note
- As tone can vary on faces, you may need more than one pencil
Lisa Eldridge uses her make-up artist expertise to bring backstage knowledge to her customer base and always gives in-depth information on how best to use any of her products. It’s safe to say there is nothing she doesn’t know about make-up and its application.
The pinpoint concealer micro correcting pencils aren’t for camouflaging huge, dark circles, rather they’re for precise, pinpoint application across smaller areas – the pencil nib is, as the name suggests, tiny, like that of a lip liner – so, don’t be surprised if you need to factor in a bit of trial and error.
A precise skin match is important, here – if you want your skin to look flawless, your pencil shade needs to be the closest possible to your own tone. There are 16 shades to choose from (so far) and each one has a detailed description, such as ‘neutral golden undertone’ or ‘olive undertone’. On the brand’s website, you’ll also find pictures of the pencil colours on different skin tones. Added to that, there is a comparative shade matrix, which will show you your most likely match, based on your foundation choice.
The texture of the pencil is very creamy, despite being waterproof and smudge-proof – it’s built for blending, so, there won’t be any hard sensations as you apply this product.
After blending out as best I could – gently using an eyeshadow brush worked best for me, as I found I was removing the concealer when I attempted blending with just my fingertips – I reapplied in a stippling movement before blending with my brush again.
You can put foundation or tinted moisturiser over the top if you wish – I used a tinted moisturiser and it didn’t disrupt the integrity of the concealer.
In the interest of testing, I tried using this product under my eyes on my dark circles and saw exactly why this pencil is specifically for smaller areas. My under-eye skin is age-appropriately creased, and the formula wasn’t able to provide uniformity. If your skin is very dry, you might struggle with seamless blending anywhere using these micro correcting pencils. I also noted this product was much easier to apply after using my morning moisturiser.
That said, the pencils can be used in so many different ways – to conceal pigmentation, spots or scarring, or to minimise shadowing in places such as the lines that run from your nose to your mouth. You can use the pencil around (not on) the lip line, to deter feathering, or you can opt for a deeper shade than your own skin tone, to create contour on cheeks and noses. If you are the type of person who enjoys attention to detail and showcasing your skin as naturally as possible, this product could be for you.