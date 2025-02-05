Benefit’s new eyebrow formula gave me defined, natural-looking brows in seconds

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

From Bella Hadid’s Nineties-style skinny arches to fluffed-up looks à la Lilly Collins, eyebrows can transform the face. But if you’re not gifted with a naturally defined brow, the right tools can help you get the look you want.

In the beauty world, Benefit’s roster of brow products occupies a special spot in many make-up bags, including mine. Lured in by its signature kitsch packaging, fun product names and, of course, award-winning formulas, I’ve been using Benefit brow products for more than a decade.

The formulas are long-lasting and the pigment is perfectly natural-looking, but the main appeal is the precision Benefit’s tools offer. The precisely pencil, in particular, is my ride-or-die for definition and structure. So, the launch of its finest tool yet piqued my interest.

New for 2025, the mighty fine brow pen claims to be the finest triple-tip brow pen on the market, complete with three 0.1mm brush tips designed to mimic the look of natural hair for a no-make-up make-up look.

Available in eight shades – from neutral blonde to deep brown – the pen promises to be long-wearing as well as sweat-, smudge- and transfer-proof. These benefits are all the reasons why I love the precisely pencil, but is the microfine pen about to replace it in my make-up routine?

How I tested

open image in gallery During testing, I looked for ease of application as well as good pigment and definition ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

Testing the neutral deep brown shade of the mighty fine pen, I applied it in the morning and assessed how well it stayed put throughout the day. Considering the ease of application, the pigment and how it helped with definition, I took note of how natural the finished look was, before using Benefit’s brow gel (£20.80, Boots.com) to set my arches. For context, I have dark brown brows that are certainly sisters but not twins. They are not as bushy and symmetrical as I’d like, so, I use brow pencils or pens to fill them in, while creating definition.

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I cover the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest. I have my finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, I’ve reviewed countless products and will always offer honest opinions, to help you find the formulas worth buying.