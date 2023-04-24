Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With three bank holidays on the way and sunny weather (finally) looming, grilling season is almost upon us. If you’re yet to find the right piece of kit for alfresco feasts, Aldi has you covered.

From its sell-out £40 pizza oven to its charcoal kettle barbecue and three-burner gas grill, the budget supermarket has everything you need for summer cookouts on a budget.

Now it has launched a portable grill that’s ideal for small gatherings, camping trips or adding to your existing barbecuing arsenal.

Setting you back just £24.99, not only is Aldi’s Gardenline smoker grill BBQ an absolute steal, it enables you to cook multiple items at once, with enough room to feed between four and five people.

From veg skewers and succulent burgers to seafood or steaks, the compact model is sure to elevate your grilling game for summer 2023. Here’s everything you need to know.

Gardenline smoker grill BBQ: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Perfect for outdoor cooking at home or taking away with you on staycation, the weatherproof steel grill is rust protected for extra durability.

Touted as being easy to assemble, the compact design boasts two adjustable air vents, a chimney for precise temperature control and a thermometer on the grill lid to monitor your cooking.

Whether used as an extra barbecue to rustle up side skewers or for cooking dinner during camping trips, the portable barbecue is complete with a wooden handle for manoeuvrability. Better still, the sleek, black, circular design will slot seamlessly into your outdoor aesthetic.

