There might still be a slight chill in the air but with the prospect of alfresco gatherings on the horizon, now is the time to prep your garden for sunnier days. If you’re starting to think about how to get outdoor space ready for hosting guests, a barbecue is an essential component for a delicious summer full of alfresco entertaining.

Come rain or shine, there is something so appealing about cooking outdoors and it’s a great way to prepare delicious meals to be shared with family and friends in a socially distanced manner.

With this in mind, Aldi is delivering the goods with its outdoor cooking range that has everything you need to guarantee successful sociable evenings. With prices starting from just £39.99 for the pizza oven that works with both gas and charcoal barbecues, it’s no surprise that the range has sold out time after time.

Aldi is also bringing back its sell-out appliance that rivals big named brands for 2022. The retailer’s kamado ceramic egg BBQ, priced at £399.99, was originally released back in 2018 and has been brought back each year since, selling out almost straight away each time.

And, with other popular versions such as the Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe costing more than £1,000, it’s no surprise Aldi’s offering is such a hit with shoppers.

Whether you’re looking for a way to enjoy the longer evenings with your loved ones or you’re a grill newbie who wants to master the perfect smoky flavour, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s new barbecue range.

Gardenline kamado ceramic egg BBQ: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

Egg-shaped barbecues, which are based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese Kamodo pot, are all the rage with serious grill masters but most styles can cost a lot of money, which poses a problem for the budget-conscious barbecuer. Until now, that is.

Helping you take your cooking to the next level, Aldi’s kamado ceramic egg barbecue features a gunmetal ceramic outdoor oven with temperature gauge, powder coated steel hinge, chimney top, and an ash door. The appliance has a unique Japanese inspired insulated design that allows you to cook food that is not only succulent but smoky at the same time.

It has two cooking grills so you can cook a range of different foods, from corn on the cob to roast chickens and ribs, as well as bamboo shelves to store all your essentials. Looking at the reviews on Aldi's website it is not surprising to see why this barbecue has previously sold out, with customers describing it as “fantastic” and an “absolute bargain”.

Aldi gardelinline barbecue pizza oven: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

This affordable piece of kit is well worth a place in your barbecue arsenal. Designed to work with both gas and charcoal barbecues, the oven handily attaches to your appliance and uses the heat to warm up your homemade pizza. Cooking pizzas of up to 12in in just 10 minutes, your creations will have a delicious crispy crust thanks to the ceramic stone base. With two carry handles, it’s also portable and comes with an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior, meaning there’s less fuss. Now, you just have to decide which toppings to serve.

Aldi fervor dual fuel BBQ: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for a two-in-one model, Aldi’s fervor grill fits the bill. Combining gas and charcoal grilling, the barbecue is packed with features, including thermometers, food warming racks, a durable powder-coated steel frame and wheels for easy maneuverability. Prepare meals for the whole family with the full flavour of open fire cooking, as well as the convenience of grilling with gas.

Aldi ambiano electric grill: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Another bargain buy from Aldi’s barbecue range, this electric grill is just as good for home use as it is for camping adventures. Featuring a non-stick coated aluminum die-cast plate, a removable drip tray, stabilising plastic frame, a keep warm rack and more, it’s an affordable way to rustle up a whole range of meals – from juicy steaks to veggie skewers.

