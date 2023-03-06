Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The weather still needs to catch up, but spring is just around the corner – and if you want to transform your outdoor space, there’s everything from comfortable garden sofas to outdoor lighting on offer to make sure you’re entertaining your guests in style.

Aside from beer and good company, no get-together is complete without a hearty feast and Aldi’s latest Specialbuys relaunch is just what you need to embrace the alfresco dining experience with friends and family this summer.

There's nothing quite like a slice of freshly cooked pizza, but making your own at home is a notoriously tricky endeavour – it’s almost impossible to compete with the highly skilled dough slingers and authentic wood-fired stoves you find at restaurants. Unless, of course, you have your very own pizza oven.

It’s a thriving market with plenty of outdoor ovens up for grabs, but the majority of these gadgets are costly, setting you back upwards of £1,000. Thankfully, Aldi is making it just that little bit easier (and more affordable) to bring the taste of Italy to your back garden with the relaunch of its sell-out Gardeline BBQ pizza oven.

Usually costing just £39.99 – and with a design that resembles that of the famous Ooni pizza oven – you can save 20 per cent on the appliance right now, thanks to Aldi’s latest promotion. So, make sure you don’t miss out on the appliance that’s definitely worth your dough.

Gardenline BBQ pizza oven: £31.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi's pizza oven is an affordable piece of kit that’s well worth adding to your garden party arsenal for all those shindigs yet to come.

Designed to work with both gas and charcoal barbecues, the oven attaches to your appliance and uses the heat to warm up your homemade pizza. With two carry handles, this portable gadget can cook pizzas of up to 12in in just 10 minutes, thanks to its ceramic stone base that promises to give your creations a delicious crispy crust.

It also has an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior, meaning there's less fuss, and it comes with a three-year guarantee.

Better still, you can save 20 per cent on the appliance right now, by entering the code “GARDEN20” at checkout. A sure-fire way to keep everyone happy, the hardest decision you’ll have to make after purchasing this gadget is which toppings to serve.

Buy now

If you happen to miss out on Aldi’s bargain deal, or you’re willing to splurge on a more expensive version, we recommend the Ooni koda 12 (£349, Ooni.com), which was named best buy in our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens.

(Ooni)

Our reviewer praised the gadget for its ability to heat up in just 20 minutes and for turning out a “12in pizza with the perfect blend of oozing cheese and crispy toppings” in just 90 seconds.

“Turning and accessing pizzas also isn’t a problem with the wide-mouthed design meaning that, with the aid of a turning peel, you can move the base around without having to take it out of the oven,” they said.

“As well as being compatible with traditional large propane tanks, for when you’re using the oven at home, the very lightweight (9.5kg) koda 12 will also run on 1lb tanks, making it one of the most portable pizza ovens on the market when you combine it with the £39.99 Ooni carry-case (£39.99, Ooni.com),” they added.

