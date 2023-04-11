Is this Aldi 3-burner barbecue really a bargain? We tried it out

Gardenline 3 burner gas BBQ grill
The build-your-own barbecue certainly impressed, even if it was a labour of love to get it set up.
If you struggle with Ikea flat-pack furniture, put this barbecue down. As self-proclaimed professionals when it comes to building beds, sofas and shelves from boxes, we still found this barbecue a bit challenging – we found ourselves continually unscrewing and re-screwing sections until it fit just right.
There is an instruction booklet, and all screws are labelled, but with so many pieces, you do need the space and time to plan it out. So, be sure to identify each piece, put them in order and find a very patient person (or two) to give you a hand.
Assembly took around one hour, and you need a selection of small screwdrivers and a wrench to get to work, as well as a 27l bottle of propane to get it going. Other than that, everything is included, and it’s delivered in a pretty compact box, meaning we could carry it up to our top-floor flat.
The performance
The best thing about this barbecue is its size. Not too big that it protrudes over the patio, yet not so small that you can fill it up with just six sausages – it’s a great size for a fabulous feast. Three grill plates sit inside the main hood, with a small top rack for slow smoking, while an extra side burner allows for additional cooking space.
On the other side is a shelf for balancing any extra bits, and inside is a shelf to store the gas bottle, although ours was just a touch too big to fit.
In a flash, it was sizzling away, cooking up chicken, sausages and a whole host of veg with ease, while the temperature dial on top kept track of just how well it was heating while the lid was closed. We really can’t fault it when it comes to fuss-free cooking.
The results
If you’re an expert DIYer, this barbecue is a dream. If not, maybe rope in someone who is (or set aside a couple of hours to practise your patience). However, once it’s up, it’s up, and we think you’ll be pretty impressed.