Is this Aldi 3-burner barbecue really a bargain? We tried it out

After months of grey skies and daily showers, the warmer weather is finally making an appearance, so, getting our gardens looking fabulous again has shot to the top of our to-do lists.

But before we cut the grass, pick out a pizza oven, or even pressure wash the patio, best believe we’re buying a barbecue – what else would we do with all these bank holidays?

When looking for a bargain option, Aldi is on hand to help. Stocking a whole host of barbecues starting at just £34.99, the supermarket known for savings supplies much more than just the food for your outdoor feast. One model, in particular, instantly caught our eye.

Coming in at just under £150, the Gardenline three-burner gas BBQ grill may be pricier than some of the other options, but it certainly looks more luxe. With some similar-sized models from best-selling barbecue brands costing up to £500 (some even more), Aldi’s option seems to have the savings synonymous with the Specialbuy aisle. So, we set out to give it a go, in true IndyBest style, turning our little London rooftop into the ultimate entertaining space.

Keep reading this article to see how it fared under our vigorous grilling. Spoiler alert – almost all of our bank holiday barbecue guests now have one on order.

How we tested:

We’re lucky enough to have a little patch of outdoor space in north London. Tasked with hosting eight people over the bank holiday weekend, we whiled away the hours grilling everything from chicken and cheese, to really give the Gardenline three-burner gas BBQ grill a good go.

Coming flat-packed, the outdoor appliance was assembled in around an hour, before we hunted down a gas tank and got grilling – we haven’t cooked a meal inside since.