Despite the lingering chill in the air, the sunnier weather means spring is just around the corner – and with it, garden gatherings and alfresco dining.

Helping you get set for summer on a budget is supermarket Aldi,with its sell-out garden range returning to the Specialbuys aisle over the weekend.

We’ve already seen the comeback of the coveted hanging egg chair and now the shop has relaunched its entire outdoor range that boasts everything you need to kit your garden out for balmier days – from a kamodo barbecue that rivals the Big Green Egg models (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk), to a patio heater, corner sofa and mini greenhouse.

Purveyor of everything from heated dressing gowns to milk frothers and Le Creuset inspired casserole dishes, Aldi’s Specialbuys always sell out fast – so now’s your chance to snap up its latest launch while it’s all still in stock.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the supermarket’s outdoor must-haves, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s new garden range.

Gardenline kamado ceramic egg BBQ: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

Egg-shaped barbecues – based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese kamodo pot – are essential for serious grill masters. But while most popular kamado barbecues – including the A-lister favourite Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk) – cost upwards of £1,000, it’s no surprise that Aldi’s budget version has been such a hit with shoppers in the past. And now you can get your hands on one for just £400.

Designed for cooking, baking, roasting, grilling and searing anything from meats to vegetables and cheeses, you can take your barbecuing to the next level. Its thick ceramic walls retain heat for quick and easy outdoor meals while also helping with fuel efficiency as less charcoal and oxygen is needed to fuel the fire.

Gardenline patio heater: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

A must-have for the unpredictable British spring and summertime, warm up your evenings spent outside with Aldi’s patio heater. The supermarket claims it’s easy to assemble while its sleek, black design doesn’t scrimp on any style. And at less than £50, it’s almost half the price of its market rivals.

Gardenline cream rattan corner sofa and cover: £299.98, Aldi.co.uk

An instant hit last year when rattan was all the rage, Aldi has brought back its garden corner sofa for 2022 – and we predict a sell-out. With most outdoor furniture sets costing upwards of £500, Aldi’s offering is a steal and even comes with a matching seat, plush cushions and a cover worth £29.99. If you fancy the sofa set without the cover, it will also be available in stores from 31 March at £269.99.

Gardenline natural wooden mini greenhouse: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

Also returning for 2022 is Aldi’s wooden greenhouse that’s perfect for budding gardeners or those wanting to stretch their green fingers. Its small size lends it to smaller outdoor spaces, balconies or patios, while its three adjustable storage shelves and two lifting lids are handy features. It’s also available in a grey colourway (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk).

