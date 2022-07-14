Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aldi’s gazebo is the heatwave essential you need for summer soirées

Whether it’s preparation for al fresco socialising or simple shade seeking, this is a garden must-have

Eva Waite-Taylor
Thursday 14 July 2022 11:44
<p>With plenty of space underneath the canopy, this is an ideal addition to your outdoor space </p>

With plenty of space underneath the canopy, this is an ideal addition to your outdoor space

(The Independent)

Summer is here. And with the forecast stipulating that temperatures could climb to 35C next week, you need to see Aldi’s newly launched gazebo.

Ahead of the heatwave, if your garden set-up is looking a little lacklustre, the affordable supermarket’s garden Specialbuys is well worth a look – from its rattan furniture range to its supersized egg chair– there’s plenty to spruce up your outdoor area with.

But for the sunny weather, Aldi’s gazebo is where it’s at. Perfect for outdoor socialising, it looks to be a smart addition to your set-up since it’ll provide some much-needed shade during the heatwave.

Owing to the changeable nature of British weather, it’ll also provide you with shelter from a thunderstorm should the clouds turn.

If you’re planning on hosting this season, or just simply want a shaded spot to enjoy a good book in, read on for everything you need to know about Aldi’s budget gazebo.

Read more:

Gardenline decorative gazebo: £99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether you’re planning an alfresco summer soirée or are simply seeking some shade, Aldi has delivered with this its latest launch: a gazebo. With a two-tiered roof, it should protect you from the changeable weather in the UK.

Thankfully there’s plenty of space underneath the canvas for a table and chairs, an egg chair, or indeed a hot tub. And it looks as though it’s the ideal area to lounge under.

Unlike other gazebos, this has decorative side panels, that make it look that bit more smart – it really is a lovely addition to your garden set-up. What’s more, the steel frame looks as though it’ll be nice and sturdy.

Chances are you need this heatwave essential, but you’ll have to be quick because as is the case with many of Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations from the budget-friendly supermarket? Read our guide to Aldi’s Specialbuys range

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in