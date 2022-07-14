Aldi’s gazebo is the heatwave essential you need for summer soirées
Whether it’s preparation for al fresco socialising or simple shade seeking, this is a garden must-have
Summer is here. And with the forecast stipulating that temperatures could climb to 35C next week, you need to see Aldi’s newly launched gazebo.
Ahead of the heatwave, if your garden set-up is looking a little lacklustre, the affordable supermarket’s garden Specialbuys is well worth a look – from its rattan furniture range to its supersized egg chair– there’s plenty to spruce up your outdoor area with.
But for the sunny weather, Aldi’s gazebo is where it’s at. Perfect for outdoor socialising, it looks to be a smart addition to your set-up since it’ll provide some much-needed shade during the heatwave.
Owing to the changeable nature of British weather, it’ll also provide you with shelter from a thunderstorm should the clouds turn.
If you’re planning on hosting this season, or just simply want a shaded spot to enjoy a good book in, read on for everything you need to know about Aldi’s budget gazebo.
Gardenline decorative gazebo: £99, Aldi.co.uk
Whether you’re planning an alfresco summer soirée or are simply seeking some shade, Aldi has delivered with this its latest launch: a gazebo. With a two-tiered roof, it should protect you from the changeable weather in the UK.
Thankfully there’s plenty of space underneath the canvas for a table and chairs, an egg chair, or indeed a hot tub. And it looks as though it’s the ideal area to lounge under.
Unlike other gazebos, this has decorative side panels, that make it look that bit more smart – it really is a lovely addition to your garden set-up. What’s more, the steel frame looks as though it’ll be nice and sturdy.
Chances are you need this heatwave essential, but you’ll have to be quick because as is the case with many of Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Looking for more recommendations from the budget-friendly supermarket? Read our guide to Aldi’s Specialbuys range
