Showers will offer some respite from the heat on Thursday before temperatures climb back up to potentially record levels over the weekend, the Met Office said.

Ministers have been urged to convene a second emergency Cobra meeting in three days to tackle how to protect an NHS “operating at the brink” during this week’s searing heatwave.

The call from the Liberal Democrats came as the Met Office extended its amber alert for extreme heat for a further 24 hours until midnight next Tuesday, warning that the severe conditions will likely cause serious illness and endanger lives.

The national forecaster now believes there is a one in five chance that Britain could record its hottest ever temperature over that period, with some meteorological models even indicating the extreme heat could hit a scorching 40C.

Officials have not ruled out that the first-ever national heatwave emergency could be declared, with forecasters warning the extreme conditions mean health impacts could be felt by those not typically deemed vulnerable to heat.