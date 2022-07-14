UK weather – live: Showers to give relief before temperatures surge again
Slightly cooler day coming ahead of potentially dangerous heat over weekend
Showers will offer some respite from the heat on Thursday before temperatures climb back up to potentially record levels over the weekend, the Met Office said.
Ministers have been urged to convene a second emergency Cobra meeting in three days to tackle how to protect an NHS “operating at the brink” during this week’s searing heatwave.
The call from the Liberal Democrats came as the Met Office extended its amber alert for extreme heat for a further 24 hours until midnight next Tuesday, warning that the severe conditions will likely cause serious illness and endanger lives.
The national forecaster now believes there is a one in five chance that Britain could record its hottest ever temperature over that period, with some meteorological models even indicating the extreme heat could hit a scorching 40C.
Officials have not ruled out that the first-ever national heatwave emergency could be declared, with forecasters warning the extreme conditions mean health impacts could be felt by those not typically deemed vulnerable to heat.
Kent boy put in ‘prison-like’ isolation for wearing shorts to school amid heatwave
The family of a 13-year-old boy has said that their son was subjected to punishment and put in a special room for going to school in shorts.
Harrison Utting, a student in Westlands School, said he did not wear trousers to his school in Sittingbourne, Kent on Monday and was put in an isolation room ‘like a prison’.
His father Terry Utting has criticised the school which he said does not have air conditioning.
“I don’t think it’s right the way the school is treating its students,” he said, according to the Metro.
“There is a blanket ban on shorts but there is no air-conditioning in the classrooms and the pupils are roasting in 30C heat.
“At least the girls can wear skirts.
“I read that in another school all the boys ended up wearing skirts as that was the only way they could keep cool and follow the dress code.”
It came as several schools relaxed their uniform policies as temperatures in parts of the country have pushed thermometers into uncharted territory. This week, Kent saw temperatures soaring to 26C.
The school’s head teacher said they have a clear policy on uniform and “an overwhelming majority of our parents are supportive of our current policy”.
“In the event of the extreme temperatures that are currently being forecast for next week, we would be willing to make reasonable adjustments.”
Texas grid takes emergency actions to avoid blackouts amid heatwave
It may be hot in the UK right now, but spare a thought for Texans who saw temperatures soar into the triple digits (fahrenheit) at the weekend – Waco saw 108F (42.2C).
With temperatures expected to rise back up to the high thirties again this weekend, power grid operators have been forced to take urgent measures.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid that serves more than 26 million customers, initiated a rarely used emergency programme that is triggered when supplies fall below a critical safety margin.
It was done to avoid widespread blackouts as soaring electricity demand threatened to outpace available supplies amid the stifling heatwave.
Which UK cities are more vulnerable to heatwave
New research has identified communities that could be hardest hit as the country continued to witness soaring temperatures, raising concerns about heatstroke and dehydration.
Birmingham has emerged as the most vulnerable city that needs urgent support to cope up with hot weather, according to analysis from Manchester University and campaigners Friends of the Earth (FoE).
Other communities that made to the list were the London boroughs of Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Nottingham.
FoE’s head of science, policy and research Mike Childs told Sky News that the number of people exposed to heat “grows very rapidly as the planet warms up”. He said it could have “real human consequences” for failing to cut emissions.
He urged the politicians to double down on cutting our carbon emissions.
Heatwaves should be given names by Met Office just like storms, scientists say
The UK should name heatwaves to help protect those most vulnerable to temperature extremes, say leading UK scientists.
Scientists agree that climate change is increasing the frequency, severity and duration of heatwaves.
And now the London-based Physiological Society is calling for them to be named in the same way as storms are, as an early-warning system.
The society says it would raise awareness that there is a risk to health and that people “cannot expect to continue as normal”.
Thames Water warns against excess water usage
With temperatures in the UK soaring this week, Thames Water has urged residents to limit consumption amid expected water shortages in the next few years.
Prolonged spells of hot and dry weather would increase the demand for water, putting strain on the network.
Andrew Tucker, Water Demand Reduction Manager at Thames Water, said: “During spells of hot weather, water usage can often rocket, with hoses and sprinklers watering gardens and paddling pools filled. That makes it even more important to be mindful of water usage to ensure there’s enough to go around for everyone.”
“While we’re not currently expecting to introduce restrictions on water use this summer, it’s important that households remain responsible with their usage and help us to limit the pressure on our resources.”
It has advised people to save water by taking shorter showers, swap hose for a watering can and fix leaky taps among other measures.
Turkey wildfire: In pictures
In southwestern Turkey on Wednesday, a blaze erupted near the Aegean Sea resort of Datca, and was moving in the direction of some homes in the area, according to the provincial governor’s office.
It said at least nine water-dropping helicopters and five planes were deployed to battle the fire.
Boat owners on UK’s longest canal stuck due to record water shortage in heatwave
Boat owners could find they are unable to move their vessels next week as parts of the UK’s longest canal are closed due to water shortages.
A lack of rainfall during the dry spring and ongoing summer heatwave has led to low water levels in rivers and some reservoirs in Yorkshire and Lancashire.
It means canal locks have not been filled to their usual levels and stretches of the Leeds-Liverpool canal will be shut at times next week.
Cheshire also saw locks closed temporarily last month after the region experienced “historically low levels” of water.
Canal boats were also left stuck on a stretch of canal in Coventry last week after a pump supply reportedly ran dry.
Showers to bring slight cool before weekend surge
Showers will offer some respite from the heat tomorrow before temperatures climb back up to potentially record levels over the weekend, the Met Office said.
Thousands on Isle of Sheppey still without water for second day during heatwave as schools forced to shut
Thousands of people on the Isle of Sheppey were left without running water for a second day in the midst of a sweltering heatwave.
Schools and public buildings across the Kentish island were forced to close on Wednesday after efforts to restart supplies were hampered when a second water pipe burst overnight.
Southern Water said it fixed the pipe that first cut off supplies on Monday but restoring pressure to the system overwhelmed another pipe and closed the network off again.
A third emergency station was set up at Sheerness Tesco on the north point of the island to provide residents with bottled water as their home taps were useless for a second day.
