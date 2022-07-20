UK weather news – live: Thunderstorms sweep in after fire destroys homes on 40C day
Days of extreme heat close with heavy rains as communities reel from fire damage
Thunderstorms were set to sweep across Britain as the warmest day recorded in the country’s history came to a close.
Fires broke out across England and Wales as the UK recorded a temperature above 40C for the first time ever, causing schools to shut down and leaving the transport system in disarray due to the extreme heat.
Major fires damaged property in London, Yorkshire and Kent, as hundreds of firefighters desperately tried to extinguish the blazes amid very dry and stifling conditions. Several fire brigades declared major incidents due to pressure on services.
The UK’s new record breaking temperature, 40.3 C, was recorded today at Coningsby in Lincolnshire. The record before Tuesday stood at 38.7C at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.
Millions of Britons experienced sweltering temperatures on Monday night, with provisional data suggesting it was the warmest night on record.
Rail users are warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services, while dozens of schools have closed, ahead of warnings of further disruption due to thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Fires still burning across UK after temperatures hit 40C
Fires are continuing to ravage through houses and buildings across the UK after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever.
A total of six sites, mostly in Greater London, saw temperatures reach or exceed 40C.
Scotland experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 34.8C in Charterhall in the Scottish Borders, Met Office provisional figures showed.
Amid the sweltering heat, two “large-scale” incidents took place in Upminster and the village of Wennington, east London, where black smoke billowed into the air, while flames destroyed buildings and ravaged nearby fields.
Several other significant incidents also occurred in the capital, with people urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the “unprecedented” challenges crews face.
Read more:
Fires still burning across UK after temperatures hit 40C on hottest ever day
A new record for the hottest day ever seen, of 40.3C, was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon.
Body of missing 14-year-old swimmer found in River Thames
Police have found the body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned while swimming in the River Thames.
The teenager is believed to have got into difficulty after entering the water at Tagg’s Island in Richmond, west London, on Monday during the UK’s record-breaking heatwave.
The Metropolitan Police first received reports of the incident at 4.43pm on Monday and officers headed to the scene along with paramedics and firefighters.
The three emergency services began a search with members of the public for the boy but called it off at 6.40pm without finding him.
Later in the evening police announced the boy was presumed to have drowned.
Another search was launched and the boy’s body was recovered from the river around 3.30pm on Tuesday.
Body of missing 14-year-old swimmer found in River Thames
Search for teen lasted almost a day before body recovered
Drone photos show huge fire at Welsh beach as UK temperatures soar
Drone footage shows flames and smoke billowing from a hill above Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire, where blazes broke out on both Sunday and Monday (Andy Gregory writes).
Rou Chater, a 46-year-old surfer who captured the footage, was out on the water when he spotted the fire, which he described as “totally out of control” and “the biggest one the area has seen for some time”.
By the end of the day all of the ground towards a nearby campsite and surrounding a holiday home had burned, he said.
Drone photos show huge fire at Welsh beach as UK temperatures soar
Firefighters attend 24 wildfires in just two days in England and Wales
Fire services declare major incidents as record heat fuels blazes across UK
Emergency services in London, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire declared major incidents due to a surge in fires on the hottest day ever recorded in Britain.
Firefighters tackled at least 22 wildfires and hundreds of smaller fires across England and Wales as temperatures above 40C were recorded for the first time in the UK.
Here is a full recap of the fires that swept the country:
Fire services declare major incidents as record heat fuels blazes across UK
Britain’s hottest day stretches fire services to the limit
Nine of Britain’s hottest days occured in past 20 years
Nine of the UK’s 12 hottest days on record since 1884 have occurred within the last two decades.
Tuesday’s provisional record high at Coningsby in Lincolnshire of 40.3C means that four of the top five hottest days have taken place between 2019 and 2022.
Only one of top 12 hottest days took place before 1990.
Met Office figures show that spikes in the UK’s daily maximum temperature are becoming both more frequent and more recent.
A similar trend is evident in figures showing the UK’s annual average maximum temperature.
Seven of top 10 annual average maximum temperatures since 1884 have occurred since the start of this century, with 2020 ranking in fourth place and 2018 seventh.
The year 2014 currently holds the record for the highest average maximum temperature, while 1976, often recalled for its long summer heatwave, ranks 42nd.
Heat health alert lowered as record day comes to close
England will no longer be under the highest level of heat alert as Wednesday is set to be cooler than the record heights of Tuesday.
The level 4 heat-health alert has been lifted from all nine regions of England as of Wednesday 20 July, the UKHSA said.
The East Midlands, East of England and Yorkshire and Humber regions will remain under a level 3 alert until 9am on Thursday 21 July.
The UKHSA said this means it is important to carry on following public health advice in these regions.
Temperatures for the rest of the week are unlikely to reach beyond 30C as the country cools down from a period of extreme heat but Britain is likely to see similar high points again due to climate change.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “The very high temperatures have peaked for this week but they have been a wake-up call about the very real effects of climate change and the serious impacts it will have on our health.”
Residents evacuated due to fire worry their homes are gone
Residents in Wennington have described the blaze which has destroyed homes as their “worst nightmare”.
Locals were evacuated from their homes in the east London village on Tuesday afternoon as black smoke billowed into the air while flames destroyed buildings and ravaged nearby fields.
A rescue centre for residents was set up at the Premier Inn on New Road.
Riminta Maceikaite, 38 and her son Nikas Janulevicius, 13, said their neighbours’ homes were burned down but as far as they can see from TV aerial shots, their house is still standing.
Ms Maceikaite said they were “very anxious” about their home, adding: “When you look on a camera when it shows you from the sky it just freaks you out.”
Nikas said: “Our house is on the news and it’s the only house that hasn’t been burned so far.
Resident Janet Hickey, 70, who has terminal pancreatic cancer, said she was forced to leave all her cancer drugs behind as they were evacuated.
“I’m terminally ill so it’s not great to lose all that. I’m also an artist and all my paintings are there,” she said.
Her husband Patrick Hickey, 71, added: “We had to leave everything. We’re hoping against hope that our house is still there.”
All 34 places which beat UK temperature record today
On Tuesday, Britain’s temperature record of 38.7C was smashed at Coningsby in Lincolnshire and 33 other locations across England.
Met Office has released a full list of places, temperatures and the times they exceeded the record:
15.12: Coningsby, Lincolnshire, 40.3 — 12.20: Heathrow, west London, 40.2 — 13.55: St James’s Park, central London, 40.2 — 15.26: Gringley-on-the-Hill, Nottinghamshire, 40.1 — 12.28: Kew Gardens, south west London, 40.1 — 12.39: Northolt, west London, 40 — 13.29: Niab in Cambridge, 39.9 —11.06: Charlwood, Surrey, 39.9 — 14.05: Cranwell, Lincolnshire, 39.9 — 15.30: Scampton, Lincolnshire, 39.9 — 14.37: Wittering, Cambridgeshire, 39.9 — 15.02: Bramham, West Yorkshire, 39.8 — 14.55: Monks Wood, Cambridgeshire, 39.8 — 14.07: Watnall, Nottinghamshire, 39.8 — 13.19: Bushey Park, Teddington, southwest London, 39.6 — 15.08: Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, 39.6 — 13.49: Woburn, Bedfordshire, 39.6 — 14.35: Bedford, Bedfordshire, 39.5 — 15.50: Normanby Hall, North Lincolnshire, 39.4 — 13.59: Sheffield, South Yorkshire, 39.4 — 14.28: Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire, 39.4 — 11.17: Wisely, Surrey, 39.3 — 11.39: Chertsey, Surrey, 39.2 — 13.39: Marham, Norfolk, 39.2 — 14.12: Holbeach, Lincolnshire, 39.1 — 14.01: Ryhill, West Yorkshire, 39.1 — 13.15: Writtle, Essex, 39.1 — 12.47: Santon Downham, Suffolk, 39 — 13.08: Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, 39 — 13.55: Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire, 38.9 — 12.20: Iver, Buckinhamshire, 38.9 — 13.04: Coleshill, Warwickshire, 38.8 — 13.24: High Beach, Essex, 38.8 — 14.57: Leeming, North Yorkshire, 38.8
Woman pictured in tears after fire tears through village
The small village of Wennington on the outskirts of east London was torn apart by fire today.
Pictures from the scene show a woman in tears being comforted as a row of houses was destroyed in the fire.
More than 100 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze in Wennington which spread across several acres of grassland and hit buildings.
Government accused of ‘pure greenwash’ as it launches Jet Zero aviation strategy on hottest day ever recorded
Government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector and meet the 2050 net zero deadline mean people “can fly guilt-free”, ministers have said, claiming future emissions will not rise above pre-pandemic levels.
The “Jet Zero” strategy, launched on Tuesday at Farnborough Air Show, on the hottest day in British history, has been strongly criticised by campaigners who have said measures to reduce the environmental impact of flying do not go far enough.
The plans, announced by the transport secretary Grant Shapps at the airshow, set out how the government says it will aim to reach the “hugely challenging” 2050 net zero target. It includes targets for domestic aviation to reach net zero by 2040, for so-called “sustainable aviation fuel” to account for 10 per cent of jet fuel by 2030, and for the creation of five plants making these fuels – which come from materials such as household waste, sewage, or used cooking oil.
Read the full story from Harry Cockburn here:
Government launches Jet zero aviation strategy on hottest day ever recorded
Passengers ‘can fly guilt-free’, government claims as campaigners warn strategy gives airlines ‘free pass’ to keep polluting
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies