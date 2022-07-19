Jump to content
UK temperature tops 40C for first time ever breaking record twice in one day

London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2C at 12.50pm

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Tuesday 19 July 2022 13:38
Both highs recorded on Tuesday exceeded the previous UK record of 38.7 in Cambridge in 2019.

Both highs recorded on Tuesday exceeded the previous UK record of 38.7 in Cambridge in 2019.

(Reuters )

Temperature records were broken twice in one day in the UK on Tuesday, after temperatures hit at 40.2C at London Heathrow surpassing a record set just an hours earlier.

The Met Office said a provisional temperature of 39.1C had been recorded in Charlwood, Surrey at 10.40 am on Tuesday only for that record to be broken soon after.

London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2C at 12.50pm.

Both highs exceeded the previous UK record of 38.7 in Cambridge in 2019.

The news comes after the UK recorded its warmest night ever with temperatures not dropping below 25C in parts of the country, making it an uncomfortable night for many.

Meanwhile, the Met Office warned that temperatures were still climbing in many places, raising the prospect that the country could record even higher temperatures before the day is out.

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that temperatures around the world that were once considered extreme are now considered unusual, while those that were once considered impossible are now considered extreme.

That’s because humans are pumping greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere heating the planet.

The global average temperature has already risen more than 1C since the late 19th century, and in May the World Meteorlogical Organization warned there was a 50:50 chance the global temperature will temporarily reach 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the next five years.

Even surpassing the threshold temporarily would be an important moment as 1.5C was the temperature world leaders aimed to keep below in order to prevent the worst damage from the climate emergency.

As the heat breaks, the Met Office has forecast heavy showers and thundestorms in parts of England on Wednesday, and warned that it could cause disruption on roads and rail with chances of flooding, lightening and possible power cuts.

The Met Office’s earliest daily temperature data in its digital climate database starts in 1853.

