This running vest could help you go the extra mile and smash your PB

Sported by runners on TikTok (aka, runTok) or spotted on your Sunday stroll, there’s every chance you’ve seen a running vest in action. Helping runners stay hydrated from the first stride of their run to their last, these running backbacks are arguably essential to performing at your best.

Whether you’re pushing for a new long-distance PB or you’re fresh off the block, a running vest can take some of your stuff off your hands, as they’re able to carry all-important H20, and other essentials such as energy gels and valuables, including your keys and phone so that you can focus on the miles ahead.

When you think of Myprotein, protein-packed shakes, snack bars and nutritional supplements will likely spring to mind, but the brand is also home to a selection of functional and stylish activewear, most of which won’t break the bank (think, the affordable Myprotein alternative to the TikTok-viral Lululemon’s define jacket).

Featuring reflective trims, pockets and more, the Myprotein velocity ultra hydration vest could quickly become one of the most important pieces of running gear you own. Where price is concerned, it’s a mid-range option when full-price – but it’s currently reduced. Here’s everything you need to know about the fitness must-have.

Myprotein velocity ultra hydration vest: Was £65, now £58.99, Myprotein.com

We’ve put a range of Myprotein running gear through its paces here at IndyBest. While we’re yet to review the velocity ultra hydration vest, the backpack appears to tick a whole host of important boxes for runners, from the ventilation to the reflective details to help you stay visible.

Secured with elasticated adjustable front clips and made from water-repellent-finish fabric, the vest features two hydration pockets at the front that are designed to fit 500ml bottles to help you stay hydrated. Meanwhile, there’s space for a 2l water bladder around the back.

There’s a zip-secured opening at the front and another zippered pocket on the back for extra storage, so you can run hands-free and smash that PB. The reflective logo and back bungee should help you stay more visible, while there are side mesh panels to bump up the ventilation.

