These Myprotein snacks are perfect for a protein fix on the go

Whether you want to build muscle, tone up, boost your metabolism or balance blood sugar levels, you need to make sure you’re consuming enough protein. To grow muscle, experts recommend consuming between 1.2g to 2g of protein per kilo of body weight, which can seem like a lot.

Eating it all at mealtimes can make you feel stuffed and sluggish, which is where protein-based snacks come in. These snacks are the ideal way to help you avoid spikes and crashes from big meals, digesting a protein snack can help you feel fuller longer. Suffer from a mid-afternoon productivity slump, especially on days when you’ve been working out? Tucking into some protein will not only help you hit your daily intake but is far better for you than reaching for caffeine or sugar.

Whether you like a moist brownie, a gooey cookie or a crisp wafer, Myprotein has plenty of ways for you to get a protein fix on the go. There are vegan options and low-calorie options at less than 100kcal per snack. And they’re a lot easier to consume on the go than a protein shake as you don’t need to carry a bottle around with you all day. Here are some of our favourites.

Myprotein salted caramel pop rolls, six-pack: £4.19, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Pop rolls are bite-sized snacks designed to increase your protein intake and satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your diet. Each roll packs over seven grams of protein and clocks in at under 100kcal, making them a guilt-free indulgence.

The treat features a soft and chewy protein dough surrounding a gooey caramel filling. There are two flavour options to tantalise taste buds: salted caramel and milk chocolate caramel. Both are enrobed in a deliciously flavoured coating, with the milk chocolate boasting a touch of gold sugar crunch for added texture.

Buy now

Myprotein vegan baked protein cookie 12-pack: £11.37, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Each of these vegan cookies boasts 13g of plant-based protein, thanks to a blend of pea protein and wheat flour. This protein punch helps with muscle growth and recovery, ideal for gym-lovers.

But forget dry, chalky protein bars. These cookies are made with wholesome ingredients like coconut oil and oat syrup for a satisfying texture. They’re also lower in sugar than regular cookies, sweetened naturally with oat syrup.

Buy now

Myprotein crispy protein wafer, 10 bars: £12.81, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Boasting a light and crispy texture, these wafers come coated in real chocolate with creamy, indulgent fillings like strawberry, vanilla, salted caramel, and matcha. Each bar packs a satisfying 15g of protein, thanks to a blend of milk and whey protein isolates.

Compared to supermarket wafer bars, Myprotein’s version is lower in sugar (by 60 per cent) and fat (by 20 per cent), making them a more guilt-free treat. They’re perfect for curbing cravings between meals or as a post-workout pick-me-up

Buy now

Myprotein impact protein bar, six-pack: £9.05, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

These triple-layered treats combine taste and nutrition. The chewy caramel centre is enveloped in a rich chocolate coating, with crunchy soy protein crispies for added texture. Each one boasts 20g of protein per serving, helping to curb hunger and support your fitness goals. And even though they taste delicious, they’re low in sugar at just 2g per bar.

Buy now

Myprotein protein brownies, 12-pack: £13.04, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

These on-the-go treats boast a whopping 23 grams of protein per brownie, aiding muscle growth and repair. Unlike regular brownies laden with sugar, Myprotein’s version keeps the sugar content in check, with 4g of sugar per serving.

There’s no chalkiness here. A decadent chocolate flavour comes from high-quality cocoa, and there are added chocolate chips scattered throughout, designed to satisfy your tastebuds with every bite.

Buy now

Myprotein layered protein bars, six-pack: £10.55, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

These unique protein bars consist of six different layers to satisfy your sweet tooth while packing a protein punch. Two soft protein layers cuddle a rich caramel centre, offering a delightful textural contrast. Soy crisps add a satisfying crunch, and the whole thing is enrobed in a smooth milk chocolate flavoured coating, finished with a choice of tasty toppings such as white chocolate chunks or cookie pieces.

But this bar isn’t all about indulgence. Each one boasts over 20g of protein, aiding muscle growth and repair. It’s also high in fibre, keeping you feeling fuller for longer. With over 18g of carbs, it provides a good source of energy, making it a perfect pre or post-workout snack. And to top it all off, it’s surprisingly low in sugar, with less than 2g per bar.

Buy now

