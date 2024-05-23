Our favourite picks from Myprotein’s clothing range

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Doing exercise is a surefire way to boost endorphins, and having the right clothing can make the experience better. When you feel comfortable in your clothing, and perhaps a little lifted and tucked in thanks to a good fit, you feel ready for anything and can fully commit to the workout.

Whether you get a buzz from running, yoga, strength training, boxing or Hyrox, Myprotein has you covered (literally) with great value clothing designed to last years.

From its cult power leggings for running and the gym to flared yoga pants and supportive sports bras, its styles are made from a soft-touch and seamless fabric that will support you through everything from marathon training to mountain climbers and burpees.

If you’d like a workout clothes upgrade, here’s our pick of Myprotein’s fashionable yet highly functional clothing.

Myprotein MP women’s power leggings: £40, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Securing a spot in our review of the best workout leggings, Myprotein’s power leggings are a “game-changer” according to our tester. “Made of cotton touch, quick-drying fabric with a hydrophilic finish, they felt far thicker than most other pairs we tested but were not at all restrictive,” they said.

Soft to the touch with great stretch, they didn’t budge an inch or roll down at the waist. “The sweat-absorbing material makes them comfortable and the contoured seams and high waist mean they look good, too.”

Buy now

Myprotein MP women’s shape seamless sports bra: £34, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Comfortable and supportive, our tester awarded this four out of five stars when reviewing Myprotein’s running clothing. They said: “If you have a smaller bust and are looking for a supportive running bra, this ticks every box. It offers full coverage and medium-impact support, is long enough to wear as a crop top, and has removable padded cups.” For big busts, it’s also useful as the thick band doesn’t ride up around the ribs and the crossover back was a stylish touch.

Buy now

Myprotein tempo flared yoga leggings: £42, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Promising to be both comfortable and flattering, Myprotein’s leggings boast a supportive waistband and flared silhouette. Crafted from a soft touch fabric that’s designed to feel and look like a second skin, there are also flatlock seams to reduce irritation while you exercise. Better yet, the leggings have been treated with an anti-microbial finish to ensure the style stays fresh for longer.

Buy now

Myprotein women’s composure twist back sports bra: Was £28, now £14.99, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Engineered for maximum comfort, increased mobility and complete confidence, this sports bra combines supportive fabric made from a mix of soft polyester and stretchy elastane with a pretty back that will make you want to wear it all the time. And the more you wear it and the more pilates you do, the more flexible you get and the more enjoyable it becomes.

The cross straps can be adjusted for maximum comfort, and thanks to their super skinny design, you’ll barely feel like you’re wearing anything – except when you catch a glance of your back in the mirror and admire the cute style.

Buy now

Myprotein support composure leggings: Was £38, now £17.99, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

A steal at less than £10, the composure leggings in carbon grey are incredible value for money. A deep waistband at the front and shorter at the back means they should provide a supportive fit for the core without restricting your back so you can twist and rotate freely. They have also been designed with a slight compressive feel to support your muscles through all the bends and turns your instructor puts you through.

Buy now

Myprotein MP women’s power slim fit jacket: £42, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Our expert was impressed by the quality and fit of this form-fitting jacket. They said: “It’s ideal for when you need an extra layer, but don’t want to bother with a bulkier style It’s extremely flattering and very comfortable to run in. “

It doesn’t ride up when running so you don’t need to be constantly pulling it down, and there are two discreet zipped pockets on either side so you can go for longer runs without needing to bring a vest. Our tester was also pleasantly surprised by how similar it is to the Lululemon define jacket (£108, Lululemon.co.uk), which costs significantly more.

Buy now

Myprotein unisex crew socks: £14.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein.com )

Designed with ribbed cuffs to help stay in place, these socks offer coverage over your ankle and lower calf. There’s extra support to the arch area, which should really help during the run. They’re available in a full range of sizes, from UK 2 to 14, to fit a range of feet. Shoppers love them for Hyrox and gym workouts.

Buy now

Feeling stiff post-workout? Read about the MyPro x Pulseroll vibrating massage ball