The yoga clothing we love at MyProtein, from leggings to vests
Find your moment of calm thanks to this top-performing kit
As any devoted yogi knows, practising yoga can provide an essential moment of zen – but finding the right piece of kit is essential.
Whether you’re after a pair of leggings, a sports bra or a top, the fabric needs to be soft and flexible for ease of movement.
While some like their yoga gear to be form-fitting and almost like a second skin, others prefer flared or loose pants while they work out. Thankfully, Myprotein has yoga clothing to suit both ends of the spectrum.
From its cult power leggings to flared pants and long-sleeve tops, its styles are made from a soft-touch and seamless fabric that will support you through salutations, downward dog, bridge poses and more.
If you’re yet to find the perfect yoga kit, here’s our pick of Myprotein’s fashionable yet functional offering.
Myprotein MP women’s power leggings: £24.99, Myprotein.com
Securing a spot in our review of the best workout leggings, Myprotein’s power leggings are a “game-changer” according to our tester. “Made of cotton touch, quick-drying fabric with a hydrophilic finish, they felt far thicker than most other pairs we tested but were not at all restrictive,” they said.
Soft to the touch with great stretch, they didn’t budge an inch or roll down at the waist. “The sweat-absorbing material makes them comfortable and the contoured seams and high waist mean they look good, too.”
Myprotein women’s tempo zip through vest, white: £28, Myprotein.com
Made from advanced sweat-wicking technology, Myprotein’s tempo zip-through vest helps you stay dry and comfortable throughout your workout. Sure to be super flattering thanks to the body-fit silhouette, the top is made to be flexible and stretchy. Plus, the two-way zip opening allows for a customisable fit.
Myprotein women’s tempo flared leggings, dark shadow: £42, Myprotein.com
Comfortable yet flattering, Myprotein’s leggings boast a supportive waistband and flared silhouette. Crafted from a soft touch fabric that’s designed to feel and look like a second skin, there are also flatlock seams to reduce irritation while you exercise. Better yet, the leggings have been treated with an antimicrobial finish to ensure the style stays fresh for longer.
Myprotein women’s tempo seamless crop top: £34, Myprotein.com
Made using the brand’s soft touch and seamless fabric, this top boasts a super-stretchy design for extra flexibility as you work out. Complete with a cropped silhouette that combines style and function, there’s a supportive under-bust brand for a more secure fit. Again, it’s treated with an antimicrobial finish for long-lasting freshness.
Myprotein tempo seamless halter neck bra, light olive: £22.99, Myprotein.com
Putting a flattering spin on an exercise essential, Myprotein’s sports bra is finished in a chic light olive hue with a halter neck silhouette. Complete with removable moulded cups for extra support, the sports bra features an under-bust band and a soft-touch fabric that creates a seamless look. Described as super stretchy, the brand has treated it with an antimicrobial finish to keep the style fresher for longer.
Myprotein shape seamless long sleeve crop top, forest green: £32, Myprotein.com
Designed with support in mind, Myprotein’s long-sleeve crop top flatters your silhouette thanks to the contoured design. Featuring sweat-wicking technology, it provides extra comfort while you work out with unrestrictive raglan sleeves, a second skin feel and antimicrobial treatment.
