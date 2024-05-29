Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Lululemon has a reputation for stylish workout gear that’s luxurious, super flattering and can be worn for every exercise you can think of. Its bestselling range includes running and yoga leggings, sports bras and tops.

As you’d expect from such high-performing clothing, Lululemon is not cheap; leggings can cost upwards of £80, discounts are rare and you’ll struggle to buy a matching set for less than £100. We’re the first to admit that anytime we hear of workout gear that looks relatively similar to Lululemon, our interest is piqued, because if we can find buttery soft, stretchy fabrics in aesthetically pleasing prints, colours and fits, for a fraction of the price, we’re sold.

The define cropped jacket has proved particularly popular recently, especially on TikTok, where it’s praised for its flattering, form-fitting design. However, it will set you back an eye-watering £108. If you’re after a more affordable alternative, allow us to introduce you to Myprotein’s power slim fit jacket.

Myprotein power slim fit jacket: Was £46, now £41.99, Myprotein.com

( The Independent )

We’re yet to test Lululemon’s define cropped jacket and are merely basing our comparisons on looks and descriptions alone. But we have trialled Myprotein’s slim fit jacket when we reviewed the brand’s running gear – and were impressed. Noted as “ideal for when you need an extra layer, but don’t want to bother with a bulkier style”, it was praised for being “extremely flattering and very comfortable to run in”.

“It doesn’t ride up when running so you need to be constantly pulling it down, and there are two discreet zipped pockets on either side so you can go for longer runs without needing to bring a vest,” our tester added. They were also “struck by how similar it is to the Lululemon define jacket (£108, Lululemon.co.uk) which costs significantly more”.

You can wear it casually or to exercise in, if it’s the latter, you’ll be pleased to know it has strategically placed mesh panels on the sides to keep you cool while you work up a sweat.

Available in sizes XXS to XXL, it has a zip closure that runs all the way to the top of the collar down to the bottom of the jacket for a full-coverage fit. As we’re yet to pit the Lululemon define jacket against Myprotein’s alternative in a review, we’re unsure of how the quality differs, but for a lightweight running jacket, you can’t go wrong with this one.

