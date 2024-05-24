‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ by Helen Fielding, published by Picador
- Release date: 1996
A book that needs little introductin, the first in the series was published in 1996 and became an instant international bestseller. Written in the form of a personal diary, the novel evolved from Fielding’s Bridget Jones’s Diary columns in The Independent and The Daily Telegraph. Roughly based on Jane Austen’s 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice, it follows Bridget as she navigates her love life over the course of a year in two romantic relationships.
The first is with her charming and handsome boss – and famous womanise –Daniel Cleaver. Her second is with an old childhood playmate and slightly uptight human rights barrister Mark Darcy.
As she navigates her chaotic dating life, Bridget convenes with her three best friends, Shazzer, Jude and Tom, over (many) bottles of chardonnay. Funny, relatable and expertly capturing the zeitgeist of being a woman in your Twenties, it’s a classic of the comedy genre.