42 best 18th birthday gifts that teenagers will actually love

Turning 18 is a major milestone in life. It marks the end of childhood, as 18-year-olds are officially recognised by law as adults, so, they can finally do everything from vote in elections to (officially) drink alcohol or even get a tattoo.
It’s no wonder, then, that there’s a lot of pressure to find the perfect present for any 18th birthday. The options are almost endless but it’s worth thinking carefully about the recipient before you splash the cash. Consider if they have a hobby they love or if they’re embarking on a major life change, such as starting university or going travelling. Do they have to have the latest tech or are they besotted with beauty buys?
Sentimental or personalised buys are always a good option, so you can show you’ve made a little more effort than a last-minute dash to the shops. Gen Z also values unique experiences that give them Instagram bragging rights or enable them to spend quality time with friends.
When it comes to 18th birthday gifts, you can really splurge on some investment pieces that they can keep and enjoy for years to come – think designer treats or anything a teen is unlikely to be able to afford themselves.
If all else fails, don’t stress about whether they’ll love the present for years and just give them something they really, really want right now, whether that’s the latest TikTok obsession or a must-have gadget. Whether you’re buying for your bestie or shopping for a sibling, these are the 18th birthday gift ideas that will bring major wow factor to their big day.
We roped in two soon-to-be-adult teens (one male, one female) and asked them to help us test each and every present idea on this list. Each asked their respective group of friends what they would like for their impending birthdays and gathered their opinions on the gifts we suggested, to ensure we found presents to suit a wide range of tastes, personalities and budgets. Make no mistake about it, they were very clear about what they did and didn’t like. We only included gifts that had definite thumbs-up appeal to teens and felt suitably special for this momentous birthday.
Take the worry out of buying an 18th birthday present and let them choose almost anything they want from more than 3,000 experiences.
We loved this smartly boxed voucher – which can also be sent to the buyer or recipient directly by email, if you’ve left your shopping until the last minute. It can be exchanged for a huge range of experiences – there really is something to suit everyone – from beauty treatments, glamping breaks and champagne afternoon teas to football stadium tours, photography courses and paintballing.
Teens will have two years to spend the voucher. However hard they are to buy for, this really is the ultimate no-risk 18th birthday present.
Just because they’re 18, it doesn’t mean they’ve outgrown toys. Faced with possibly moving out of home for the first time or going away to university, this gift will brighten up their new digs and keep boredom at bay.
The basketball hoop attaches to the wall with included adhesive strips or screws – we used the strips to put ours on the back of a door, and it felt suitably secure. The set comes with a small basketball that needs inflating and is the perfect size to shoot hoops without knocking over everything in the room. It might not be the biggest or flashiest gift they’ll open on their 18th, but we reckon it’s probably the most fun.
Let’s be honest, whatever they ask for as an 18th birthday gift, this is the one thing they really want. Our testers scrambled to get their hands on Apple’s latest iPhone. There’s no denying this is a pricey present but, if you don’t want to stump up all the cash in one go, the phone can be bought on a pay-monthly deal, to spread the load.
The iPhone 15 is a joy to use, with a new USB-C port in place of the lightning connector; ridiculously speedy processing; a bright display, and a Dynamic Island for alerts when you’re busy doing something else.
It was the 48MP camera that really got our testers excited, though, with its updated image stabilisation, 2x optical zoom and updated portraits, even in low light. However, they all said they’d welcome any upgrade to their few-years-old phones, even if not this latest model, so, it’s worth flagging that it’s also possible to buy excellent refurbished models for less. We’ve bought two from Mobile Phones Direct in the past, and both looked and worked like brand-new phones.
Record players are a must-have item for this age group – and will look brilliant on display in their new room at university. Building a vinyl collection is trickier, as the prices of records have rocketed in recent years, so, they’ll love to be presented with a classic album like this one.
Though any vinyl will be warmly welcomed by keen music-lovers, we chose this one for its iconic cover and the fact it’s stuffed with some of Lana’s biggest and best hits, including “Diet Mountain Dew”, “Blue Jeans” and the anthemic “Video Games”. Even if teens know all the songs already, they’ll love to own them on glossy black vinyl.
Chances are, the teen you’re shopping for already owns a prized Dior Addict lip glow oil, which went viral on TikTok for its gorgeous glossiness.
Our female teen testers confessed they’d all had their eye on the brand’s adored perfume ever since. This new version is a tribute to the original fragrance of 1947, with notes of jasmine and mandarin giving way to reveal a deep amber, woody scent that has astonishing staying power. We could still smell it on our tester hours after she applied it. It’s worth noting she was equally impressed with the pink bottle tied with a silver ribbon – and even the accompanying Dior bag – which will immediately earn pride of place in any 18-year-old’s bedroom.
We loved this fun beer-themed hamper from Prezzybox, ideal for fans of Star Wars who are finally old enough to legally drink.
It comes in a neat cardboard box, and our teen testers were all pleasantly surprised by how much was inside and by the colourful Star Wars labels on the beer cans. The kit includes five cans of beer (Indian pale ale, pale ale, pilsner and stout), plus an original stormtrooper toughened craft ale glass, a pack of snacks and even Star Wars beer mats. It’s all any 18-year-old could need for a good night in. A great choice if you’re sending from afar, it can also be posted directly to the recipient with next-day delivery if you’ve left present buying a little late.
Show you know someone really well by getting their favourite slogan, song title or motto embroidered on a wear-everywhere sweatshirt. London/Brighton brand United by Thread first started out on Etsy and has now launched its very own website after two years, offering personalised products such as caps, socks and beanies.
This sweatshirt comes in nine different colours and is as cosy as can be, with an oversized fit, soft cotton blend and crew neck that should suit anyone. The real challenge is deciding what to get embroidered on the front in one of 14 colours that will sum up the recipient in just 125 characters. Get it right and we reckon they’ll live in this.
Whether they’re about to do their very own big shop at university or have just discovered how expensive petrol is, all kinds of costs will drain their bank account once they hit 18.
A formal dress is rarely a top priority, yet they’ll turn to it again and again throughout their 20s, making this an unusual but ingenious present. Perfect for university balls or even just their own 18th birthday party, this one is a suits-all colour and style, so it won’t just get stuffed to the back of their wardrobe.
The plain black dress has a flattering Bardot-style neckline, easy-wear skater style and even pulls on zip-free, for no-fuss wear. If that’s still too formal, opt for the more casual black Bardot dip-hem dress (£19.99, Quizclothing.co.uk), which can be dressed up but also worn with flip-flops.
It’s hard to go wrong if you send someone a parcel stuffed with Cadbury chocolate, making this gift ideal if you’re not quite sure what to buy (just check your recipient isn’t vegan first).
This smart wicker basket is crammed with chocs and feels really indulgent, so, unsurprisingly, won universal approval from both our male and female teen testers. The hamper comes with a personalised gift card inside and all kinds of treats, including a box of Roses, a box of Heroes, two packets of Dairy Milk chocolate fingers and plenty of individual bars, including a Twirl, Boost, Flake, Crunchie, Chomp, Curly Wurly, Wispa and Fudge. What’s not to like?
If they’ve just learnt to drive, a gift they can use in the car won’t be wasted. This one is especially useful and will charge their phone while holding it in place, so they can use Google Maps.
It clips easily into the car’s air vent, with an included cable plugging into the USB port, so it charges any Qi-enabled phone wirelessly, as soon as it’s placed in the holder. The grip fits most phones and held ours securely even when we went round corners. While it might not seem like the most glamorous gift, this is one they might not even know they need but will use all the time.
Buying anyone a fragrance can be risky but this bottle was recently named one of Vogue’s best men’s scents, which hopefully guarantees it will be warmly welcomed by any 18-year-old.
Launched last year by rapper and actor Bugzy Malone, the eau de parfum is made with responsibly sourced ingredients. It’s an in-your-face scent that ensure the wearer makes an entrance, with top notes of black pepper, mandarin and cardamom that soften to leave a musky, woody fragrance with hints of lavender, vanilla and cinnamon. It’s designed to be genderless, so is an easy choice for all, though, our teens felt the bottle – and even the smell – had a more masculine feel.
Whether they’re heading off on a gap year or about to become a commuter for the first time, this will be a life-changing present for the 18-year-old in your life.
This is the lightest and most compact Kindle released so far, so, your recipient will be able to slip it into a small bag when they’re on the go. It has a glare-free display, which reads like printed paper (even bright sunlight). It can store thousands of ebooks and has a battery life of up to six weeks, though, we found it was a little less than that when used every day.
The device can also be paired with Bluetooth headphones or speakers, for teens who prefer to listen to audiobooks, or want to switch between reading and listening on the same device. Pretty nifty stuff.
Who wouldn’t want the gift of better skin? This lightweight gel already has TikTok approval and our testers were keen to get their hands on it, to see if it really did have glow-giving powers.
A make-up and skincare hybrid, with vitamins A and C and skin-plumping amino acids, it’s a doddle to use, either as a serum before moisturiser or to add gloss with or without make-up. It looks good out on a shelf and only one pump is needed, so, the bottle should last ages. We loved its all-day hydration but our teen helpers were more thrilled by how glossy and radiant it made their skin – plus, they loved the watermelon scent.
If they still think washing their face means a quick splash of water, it’s time you kickstarted a lifelong habit that will give their skin a boost. This miniature set for oily skin has all teens need to nudge them towards taking better care of themselves, with a face wash, a cream shave (to prevent razor drag) and a lightweight moisturiser.
We especially liked the fact there’s nothing too intimidating included – they won’t need to start faffing with serums or eye creams, as this is just the basics for a decent complexion without too much hassle.
The smaller products included in the set are ideal for travellers, and provide a chance to try each one out before committing to the full-size options. The box itself is smaller than we expected, which is something to keep in mind if you’re a ‘size matters’ kind of gift-giver.
Many teens seem to be permanently plugged into headphones, so, they’ll be thrilled to receive these high-end earbuds from Bose.
The sound quality on these earbuds is flat-out astonishing. CustomTune technology auto-adjusts the noise cancellation and sound performance, so every song is note-perfect and can be customised further on the accompanying app. There’s also a useful mode to balance music with other noise, helping the wearer remain aware of their surroundings, which is handy for runners or those travelling alone at night.
The buds can be controlled easily with a simple touch mode and come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of stability bands, so users can find the best fit – they’re the most comfortable earbuds we’ve ever tried. Best of all, the battery lasts for around six hours, although, it is less if you listen in Immersive Audio mode. The best things really do come in small packages.
Anyone who loves to plan ahead, make lists and take notes will already be smitten by Papier products – one of our teen testers said she’d been lusting after one of the brand’s notebooks for months. There’s a whole range of diaries, planners and journals to choose from, and they’re bound to make ideal gifts for those starting university or anyone who just likes to be organised.
This set includes a daily planner and a lined notebook, which come beautifully wrapped in tissue paper, while both can be customised with any text of your choice, to add an extra personal flourish. Though pricier than a bog-standard notebook, this makes them a real treat for any stationery-lover who can’t justify buying one for themselves. It’s worth noting (pardon the pun) that both items can be bought separately, too.
We know what you’re thinking: why on earth would anyone buy a cuddly toy as an 18th birthday gift? Trust us on this one. Jellycat toys became a must-have last year, after fans took to TikTok (where else?) to show off their collections, causing a huge upsurge in sales for the British brand.
The quirky plushies, also including avocados, boiled eggs, hot dogs and more, regularly sell out, so, if your teen is a fan of the toys, they’ll be delighted if you get your hands on one to mark their 18th.
If you’d rather something a little more traditional, but just as cute, opt for one of the brand’s super-soft animal toys instead, such as the Cooper doodle dog (£30, Jellycat.com).
No need to worry about whether you’ve picked the perfect present with this clever letterbox set, which can be sent directly to your recipient. The set includes five gender-inclusive 2ml scents, which Diem reckons give at least 300 sprays – they’re made at long-lasting eau de parfum strength.
The kit also includes scent strips and discovery cards, to help test and learn about each fragrance. All teens have to do is wear each one, then pick the one that suits them best, so they can go online and choose a free 30ml bottle of their favourite, which is included as part of the initial gift.
You only turn 18 once but a really special gift will be treasured forever, and this watch really does has the wow factor. It’s a classic design with a suits-all style that won’t go out of fashion.
Inspired by Accurist’s original 1970s best-seller, the watch pairs the brand’s British design heritage with modern automatic movement. It has ultra-scratch-resistant sapphire-crystal glass covering the front dial, a 41-hour power reserve and an ion-plated black solid stainless-steel case. Most of all, it’s downright good looking, and your recipient will think of you when they wear it. A truly timeless (sorry) 18th birthday gift.
Perfect if your 18-year-old is planning to celebrate their big day with friends, this 5l keg of craft beer just needs popping in the fridge to chill before drinking. It can be personalised with a year and message of your choice on the front, and comes with a Spotify code that links to a playlist of hits from your chosen year, which is a fun extra.
Inside, there’s unfiltered pale ale, which has a honey sweetness and gooseberry flavours with a dry finish. One of our testers did find it a little weak for their taste but we reckon it definitely beats bringing a bottle to a birthday bash.
If you don’t want to risk your present being thrown in the cupboard and never used, gift an experience instead.
This one is perfect for speed freaks and car obsessives, and can be delivered via email in seconds if you’ve left present shopping a little too late (we’re not judging). The voucher entitles your recipient to visit one of several race tracks across the UK, where they’ll drive three of the world’s best cars, such as a Porche, Aston Martin and Ferrari for three miles each. Afterwards, they’ll switch to the passenger seat while a professional driver takes the wheel for a high-speed ride to show off the real power of one of the supercars.
They have 12 months to book their experience but if they really don’t fancy it, the voucher’s also fully flexible, so they can swap it online for anything from a spa day to a night in a hotel.
You’re never too old for a birthday cake, or a giant birthday cookie, for that matter. This white chocolate chip cookie comes with super-sweet vanilla icing, coloured sprinkles and a personal message piped on top in chocolate fudge. It arrives in a pizza-style box and should be eaten as soon as possible to get it at its chewy, moreish best.
There’s a super-sized 12in version available if you want to serve a crowd instead, while optional decorations can include Kinder bars and chocolate orange segments. A lovely present to send someone far away on any special occasion, we’re still dreaming of how delicious it was.
Many 18-year-olds may live in jeans and trainers but a great-quality suit is a wonderful investment present, if you’re happy to splash the cash.
Perfect for everything from job interviews to weddings, this Italian suit is beautifully cut using fine, lightweight wool sourced from sustainable farms. It has added stretch, to make it comfortable to wear and should be suitable for warmer weather, too. Four-button cuffs, crease-recovery fabric and a slim fit give it a youthful, stylish flair, so teens won’t feel like they’ve raided their dad’s wardrobe, either.
If you’d rather something a little more casual (and slightly cheaper), opt for a 100 per cent linen suit (£349.90, Charlestyrwhitt.com) instead. This looks just as smart, with its double-breasted silhouette and trousers with a pressed crease, but allows for maximum breathability, so they won’t get hot under the collar when it comes to dressing like a grown-up.
If your teen has a taste for the finer things in life, you may as well nudge them in the right direction and introduce them to good wine now.
This subscription to English winemakers Gusbourne will ensure a bottle of the brand’s wine arrives in the post each month for a year, from its classic sparkling to its award-winning still wines that are only produced in small quantities.
Your recipient will also receive information about every bottle, along with suggestions for food pairings, from a master sommelier. Plus, the subscription includes a complimentary sparkling wine tasting for four people at the Gusbourne wine estate in Kent. It’s not the cheapest present (£45 a month or £540 for the year), but just think of all the years you’ll save them wincing through terrible bottles of wine if they learn to spot a good one now.
This one surprised us but our female testers all admired these and said they’d love their own bunch to brighten up their room, whether they’re staying put at home or moving to university.
While they obviously cost more than the average bunch of flowers from the supermarket, they won’t wilt and die after a week, either. The price means they’re a cut above bog standard fake flowers and this bouquet of sweet peas, peonies and white viburnums looks really impressive in a vase, with stems that can be bent for easy arrangement. If you want to be really generous, you could even add a vase to the present, so they’ll be able to enjoy their new flowers in a flash.
While this might not be a present with obvious pizzazz, it’s a game changer for anyone with travel plans, whether they’re backpacking across Asia, heading to Glastonbury or planning European city breaks with hand luggage only.
The set includes four packing cubes – one large, one medium and two small – for ship-shape suitcases. Each one has an extra strong compression zip for forcing more inside and a useful mesh window, so you can see what’s inside. They’re ideal for packing one type of clothing in each cube, with T-shirts in one, swimwear in another and so on, so everything is organised and ready to go on arrival. We also used these during a shorter trip, to help us pre-plan outfits, storing each one in a separate cube for perfectly ordered packing with a side order of smugness.
Our female testers made it clear that opening anything from Charlotte Tilbury would mean a very happy birthday. These tanning drops only launched in March 2024, so, you might even get bonus points for introducing your teen to a new product, especially as it’s currently only available online.
The drops can be used under, mixed with or on top of moisturiser, and develop into a really lovely golden colour in around six hours. They’re packed with hydrating, skin-plumping ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, giving that just-back-from-holiday glow without any streaks, even on our pale skin.
Not sure if your teen is keen on fake tan? Play it safe and give them a set of the brand’s classic make-up products instead, such as pillow talk lip & cheek secrets (£44, Charlottetilbury.com). This includes a full-sized lip gloss, two mini Beauty Light wands and a mini matte revolution lipstick in the brand’s acclaimed suits-everyone shade ‘pillow talk’.
University can be a shock to the system, especially if they’re used to meals appearing and fridges being filled as if by magic. They’ll no doubt be whipping up spag bol in no time, but this present will ease them in gently to those chaotic first few weeks.
Cook produces frozen home-cooked meals that can be delivered to your doorstep or bought in the brand’s shops or selected independent stores around the country. All the meals are made with high-quality ingredients and are prepared by real chefs – a far cry from a bland ready meal zapped to death in the microwave.
We tried a range of Cook meals, including roasted cauliflower and aubergine dhal, chicken and portobello mushroom pie and an exceptional beef bourguignon. We were astounded by the fact they really did taste like we’d slaved away for hours in the kitchen.
You can purchase a gift card loaded with any amount between £5 and £1,000, depending on how generous you’re feeling. It might be an unexpected gift, but any new uni student will thank their lucky stars you thought of it when they’re sitting down to a dinner that’s not beans on toast yet again.
Help your 18-year-old toast their milestone birthday in style, by giving them a bottle of bubbles they wouldn’t normally be able to afford. This one is made by Taittinger, one of the last great independent champagne houses still run by the family of the same name. The wine’s vivid pink colour comes from the addition of 15 per cent still red wine from the vineyards of Ambonnay and Bouzy, while the Chardonnay grapes are from crus in the Marne and L’aube. It’s a real delight to drink, with strawberry aromas, red fruit flavours and a fresh elegance that is bound to give their 18th birthday celebrations added sparkle.
Vivienne Westwood is another brand our teenage testers highlighted as one they’re all hoping to unwrap on their big birthday. It doesn’t have to be earrings, either – choose from a vast range of accessories, from necklaces and watches to tie clips.
However, these earrings provide a classic choice that will go with everything and can be worn just as easily on a night out as slouching around the house. They’re even more dazzling in the flesh, as they’re covered in tiny crystals that catch the light, ensuring the compliments will roll in. Our testers said they’d be so chuffed to receive a pair, they’d likely show off by keeping the Vivienne Westwood box out on display.
Nothing beats a box-fresh pair of trainers, so, these will definitely keep even the trickiest teen happy. With its nubuck toe cap, smooth leather upper and reinforced rubber sole, the retro sambas were designed to be used on indoor football pitches but have now become street-style staples. They come in all kinds of colours but we reckon this white pair with the palest of blue stripes is a safe combo to choose for gifting. You can even add a name or number to each trainer, to personalise them but we reckon it’s hard to improve on these trainers’ pristine perfection.
For an 18th birthday, it’s nice to mark the occasion by gifting something really special that can be enjoyed for a lifetime, and we’ve found just the thing. Family-owned British brand Wolf makes exquisite accessories, including bags, watch winders and passport holders, but it’s this gorgeous jewellery box that really caught our eye. Made with top-grain leather, it comes in black, red or pewter and a smart rose gold (we tested the latter), which gives the box a youthful edge yet remains elegant.
The box has gold recessed locks and even an ingenious anti-tarnish lining that can prevent jewellery spoiling, for up to 35 years. There’s loads of storage inside, including three ring rolls, two watch compartments and 15 storage compartments, plus a mirror, all of which means it’s surprisingly heavy. Although this is a pricey present, it’s built to last and could even become a family heirloom.
Hip beauty brand Huda Beauty started as a blog by Huda Kattan in 2010 and went on to become one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty brands, with more than 54 million followers on Instagram.
The company’s covetable palettes are make-up must-haves, and this limited edition one is from the brand’s ‘pretty grunge’ range, which launched late last year. The palette features 18 seriously glam, ultra-pigmented shades for sultry eyes, including the glittery pearlescent ‘rebelle’, a range of matte neutrals for the perfect base and a dramatic black gloss to dial up intensity. The colours are ridiculously wearable, with modern metallic gold and coppers, sparkly silvers and modern nudes, including taupe and brown. Perfect for making an impact at any 18th birthday bash.
You could splurge on a designer clutch bag for your teen’s 18th but our surprisingly sensible co-testers told us they’d rather have a useful everyday bag to replace the battered ones they used for school.
This bag from gym brand Lululemon is ridiculously practical but still stylish. It’s made of water-repellent nylon; has an interior pocket, so they (hopefully) won’t lose their keys; and exterior pockets for easy access to a water bottle or phone. We especially loved the fact it’s super-lightweight yet has a massive 20l capacity, making it great for gym gear, university books or even a quick trip to the supermarket.
A new T-shirt is never a bad idea, especially when it’s from trendy sportswear brand Champion. The brand has been making clothes since 1919 and was once the official outfitter of all 27 teams of America’s NBA. The company has found a new generation of fans in recent years, thanks to on-the-pulse collabs with the likes of Rick Owens, Stranger Things and the Beastie Boys.
The prices won’t break the bank, and a T-shirt is the ideal budget-conscious gift for a style-conscious teen. A no-brainer buy, this design is made in light cotton with a loose, roomy fit, crew neck and tonal logo details. It comes in chic shades of pastel blue, dark blue, black and cream, while the soft fabric is very strokeable.
If they’re heading off travelling, they might need to be prepared to kiss goodbye to creature comforts for a while. But even if they’re roughing it in hostels, you can make the trip a whole lot nicer for them by splurging on a Priority Pass membership.
The annual fee includes 10 complimentary lounge visits at airports around the world, where they’ll be able to gorge on food and drink (and charge their devices) before they jet off to their next location. We’ve been in some that even have showers and cocktails, but all offer a calm place to sit and wait, even if your flight’s delayed.
If they won’t be flying as much, you could treat them to the cheaper £69 membership instead, where each lounge visit costs an additional £24, which we think is still reasonable. Either way, we reckon this is a hugely thoughtful 18th birthday gift that will bring some much-needed glamour to their gap year.
Astrid & Miyu is the name to know in jewellery, with stores popping up all over the UK and premium wallet-friendly pieces that hit the sweet spot between high street and high end. The brand’s jewellery has been spotted on the likes of Jessica Alba and Halsey, while the whole Beckham family visited one shop to buy the brand’s trademark welded bracelets.
For something a little more dainty, we love this heart charm bracelet in rhodium-plated silver. It’s pretty simplicity means it will go with any other jewellery your recipient already wears, and it’s perfect for stacking with other bracelets.
If you want to give them a head start on their stack (or would prefer something a little more sparkly), team the charm bracelet with the brand’s gleam bold tennis chain bracelet in silver (£80, Astridandmiyu.com), which we think looks far more expensive than it is.
Worried their cooking repertoire of toast and soup might not quite cut it once they’re living on their own? Ensure they get a least some vitamins by sending them off with this high-performance blender that needs zero cooking skills to use but can whip up nutritious smoothies in seconds.
Impressively quiet to use (they won’t drive future housemates mad), the appliance has rapid extractor blades that fly through ingredients in the blink of an eye, while two blending options provide varied control. Its streamlined profile won’t take up much room in even the most cramped kitchen, either.
We also liked the fact it came with two cups and lids, so they can make one for breakfast and chuck another in their bag for later, if they fancy – we can attest it didn’t leak when on the go. Unlike some other bullet blenders we’ve tried in the past, we were also pleased to see it could tackle ice, as long as it was put in first, closest to the blades. All your teen needs to do now is remember to buy some fruit and veg.
Several of our testers said this was the gift they secretly wanted but wouldn’t dare hope for, as it’s so expensive. Unsurprisingly, this miracle, award-winning hair tool has been all over TikTok since it first went on sale in 2018, and Dyson soon followed with a version aimed at those with chest-length hair or longer.
It comes with a whole range of attachments, including (deep breath) two long barrels for creating curls, two smoothing brushes for a blow-dry finish, a volumising brush to give body and shape and a Coanda smoothing dryer, which eliminates pesky flyaways in one swoop. Plus, there’s a storage case to keep it all safe. Brilliantly, the multi-styler measures airflow temperature more than 40 times a second, to keep the temperature under 150C to prevent hair damage.
We also liked the cold shot button, which deactivates the heat, to set your style – we found this was the secret to long-lasting bounce. Though, at first, we felt a little intimidated when it came to using this gizmo, our teen testers had no issues and seemed able to create salon-worthy looks straight from the box. If your teen has longer hair, this is the equivalent of gifting them good hair days for life.
We all know that person who spends every free moment in the gym and is rarely spotted out of leggings. Any real gym bunny will always welcome an upgrade to their kit, especially if it means they can replace a past-its-best top with one from Instagram-friendly brand Gymshark, loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber.
You won’t go far wrong choosing anything from the company’s vast range of gym gear, but this regular-fit training vest is a safe – and fantastically well-priced – bet. It’s wonderfully comfortable, with breathable fabric, a racer back and a straight hem that pairs well with any leggings.
Gymshark’s training oversized T-shirt (£18, Gymshark.com) was also a hit with our testers, as they said they’d happily wear it all day, not just at the gym.
Your teen might love popping to the salon to get their nails done, but it’s not always easy to afford such a luxury. With this kit, they can still have perfect, glossy nails but won’t need to fork out for the privilege. Better still, it comes from award-winning East London-based company Candy Coat, which is fast gaining cult status, thanks to celebrity fans such as the Kardashians, Cardi B and Katy Perry.
This starter kit contains everything your 18-year-old will need for flawless nails in no time, including a buffer, remover, cotton balls, soakers, top coat and three of the brand’s HEMA-free colours. Amazingly, these glide on without needing either base or top coat, so, even the most disorganised teen can be ready and out the door in no time, though, we did find the finish lasted longer when we added a top coat, to prevent chipping.
All our teen testers agreed they’d always welcome new clothes. Our male 17-year-olds declared polo shirts are always safe bets, and this one from cool Californian athleisure brand Vuori is fantastic quality. Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester with moisture-wicking capabilities and four-way stretch, it’s extremely comfortable, whether worn to the gym or the pub.
The brand’s elevate kore jacket (£185, Vuoriclothing.co.uk) was also a hit with our teens, who loved its great fit and lightweight material, which makes it much smarter than the average hoodie.
While the label’s garments aren’t cheap, they make great gifts if you’re looking to treat your teens to something they might not be able to afford themselves.
There’s a present here for almost everyone, whether they’re sporty or stylish, obsessed with make-up or music, or love cuddly toys or chocolate. If you really can’t choose, the Birthday celebrations experience box is the ultimate fail-safe, as they can choose the experience they’ve always fancied. Of course, if money is no object, there’s nothing they’ll want more than the iPhone 15. Meanwhile, if you want to go for a personalised gift, we reckon a thoughtful (and practical) custom embroidered sweatshirt will really make your recipient smile.
