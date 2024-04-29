Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While Amazon is best known for its tech and home appliance offering, as well as its own Echo, Kindle and Fire devices, the online giant has also become a go-to destination for beauty in recent years.

From cult hair names like Colour Wow and Olaplex to skincare stalwalts like Elemis, CeraVe, Drunk Elephant and Ren, Amazon is home to all of our favourite beauty brands.

Plus, next day delivery is available for Prime members to save the day when you run out of your best-loved mascara or shampoo (goodbye supermarket dashes).

But the benefits don’t stop there, as Amazon regularly discounts its stellar beauty line-up. Case in point: you can currently save up to 40 per cent on everything from Urban Decay’s make-up setting spray to CeraVe’s beauty editor-approved face and body cleanser.

Whether you’re looking to try a new lip oil or want to stock up on fake tan for the warmer months ahead, here are the best Amazon beauty deals to shop now.

NYX fat lip oil: Was £7.99, now £5.98, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

One of the best tried and tested lip oils, NYX’s budget formula is a TikTok favourite, too. Adding a shimmery tint to lips, the colour is buildable and long-lasting – our tester loved the “newsfeed” shade for an understated red lip while the “missed call” shade is a subtle your-lips-but-better hue. “The formula has a weightless and smooth feel [while] the big doe applicator coats lips in just one sweep while the formula is weightless and silky smooth,” our tester said.

Buy now

Urban Decay all nighter make-up setting spray: Was £28, now £18.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Urban Decay )

Urban Decay’s all nighter is a holy grail product with glowing reviews across the board. As one of the UK’s best-selling premium setting sprays, it’s achieved cult status for its staying power and long wear. Keeping makeup fresh, smudge-proof, and transfer-resistant for up to 16 hours, fans rave about it helping prevent fading, flaking, or settling into fine lines. Right now, you can save 34 per cent.

Buy now

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.78, Amazon.co.uk

( Maybelline New York )

Available in a range of colourways, including black, brown, burgundy, blue and pink, aswell as a waterproof version, Maybelline’s mascara is a viral hit for good reason. It’s lived in our writer’s make-up bag ever since the product first launched in 2021 – in their review, they found it to be a buildable formula that’s best for lengthening, with a flexible brush allowing the lashes to look instantly longer and more lifted.

Buy now

Garnier vitamin C serum: Was £12.99, now £7.21, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re searching for one standout skincare buy, vitamin C is a great option. Working to brighten your face, even your skin tone and leave you glowing from within, it’s a skincare must-have. Garnier’s formula is a great introduction, with niacinamide and salicylic acid also included to help hydrate and slough away dead skin cells.

Buy now

Tan Luxe express self-tan mousse: Was £37, now £24.79, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

With the sun hopefully making an appearence soon, we’re stocking up on fake tan to give us a UV-free natural glow. Tan Luxe’s formulas are much-loved thanks to their skin-loving ingredients and easy application. The express self tan mousse boasts a clear formula that won’t stain your clothes or sheets, with the fast-acting tan giving a sun-kissed glow in as little as 30 minutes, a medium tan in just two hours or a deep bronze after three.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £48, now £39.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Elemis )

This creamy cleansing balm is one of the brand’s bestsellers. It instantly removes make-up, moisturises the skin and leaves it feeling soft and supple, what’s not to love? When putting it to the test, our beauty buff reviewer had only good things to say. “This rich balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. Combined, it boasts a fragrant aroma that adds to its luxurious appeal,” they wrote.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £23.50, now £18.80, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

CeraVe’s smoothing face and cleanser is targeted for oily, spot-prone skin types. “It’s loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken skin) is in full swing, and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back,” our tester said. “It’s gentle but effective, and despite the fact salicylic acid can be quite drying, in this formulation, it’s not, instead it cleanses skin and leaves it feeling refreshed.”

Buy now

