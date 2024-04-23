Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sun is finally making its tentative return, which means garden parties, picnics in the park and – most thrillingly of all – the prospect of harvesting free electricity from the sky using one of the best portable solar panels.

While the heavy-duty solar panels you might install on your roof can help power everything from your washing machine to your portable air conditioner, smaller solar panels are perfect for keeping electronics like laptops, phones and tablets charged up while camping or hiking in the great outdoors.

Coupled with a portable power station, some of the more powerful panels in our list can be used to keep garden sheds, polytunnels or off-grid campsites thrumming with a limited supply of free electricity, even once the sun goes down.

Read more: The complete guide to solar panel home installation

Advances in technology mean today’s solar panels are smaller, lighter and more efficient than ever. Chargers that were once too big to carry can now be folded down to fit inside a travel case or hang from the back of your pack while hiking. So long as you’ve got enough sunlight, the best solar chargers can indefinitely extend the life of your phone, your headphones, and even your laptop.

Solar panels are also used to keep the batteries of cars, motorhomes and boats from going flat when they’re not being used, as most panels will start working automatically as soon as sunlight hits them, meaning you can set them and forget them.

How we tested

We tested these solar panels and chargers last summer, as well as throughout the darker and cloudier days that followed. Solar panels use the sun’s light to produce energy – not heat – so it’s possible to continue using them during the winter if the sky is clear and you can angle them correctly. You’ll still be severely limited by shorter daylight hours and overcast conditions, naturally.

We tested a range of solar chargers for different uses, from large, fold-out models capable of powering multiple devices at once, to portable power banks with convenient built-in solar panels. We trialled them under the changeable weather conditions of south England, as well as while camping and at a festival. These are the ones that really shone.

The best solar chargers for 2024 are: