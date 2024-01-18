9 best face palettes to streamline your make-up bag

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aside from concealer and foundation, a full make-up look can often include eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, highlighter and contouring products. That’s a lot of items to use for a finished face, and, should you be a full-blown beauty expert or simply love trying out new products, your make-up bag may be bursting at the seams. The answer to streamlining your make-up routine is getting your hands on a face palette.

These nifty make-up essentials come in an array of options and shades. From contour palettes combining picks for adding definition to cheek palettes for a pop of colour and shimmer to catch the light, there are also products suiting the eyes and other face areas, all in one neat package.

To save money on snapping up individual products, it’s a good idea to consider a universal compact, and we’ve been putting lots of different palettes to the test. From small ones that will seamlessly slot into your bag to larger options packed with a variety of powders, our expert shopping team has trialled options from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Sculpted by Aimee, Mac, Vieve, No7 and more. Keep reading for our full review review of the best face palettes to suit all budgets.

How we tested

A selection of the best face palettes that we tested for this review (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We spent two months testing a selection of face palettes, including make-up products for the eyes, cheeks and complexion. From purse-friendly picks to bougie buys, we’ve found a few favourites that accommodate all palette preferences and price points.

The best face palettes for 2024 are: