9 best face palettes to streamline your make-up bag

We put a selection of eye, cheek and contour compacts through their paces

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 18 January 2024 16:58
<p>Make more space in your beauty stash, by shopping for one multi-purpose product</p>

Make more space in your beauty stash, by shopping for one multi-purpose product

(iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Aside from concealer and foundation, a full make-up look can often include eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, highlighter and contouring products. That’s a lot of items to use for a finished face, and, should you be a full-blown beauty expert or simply love trying out new products, your make-up bag may be bursting at the seams. The answer to streamlining your make-up routine is getting your hands on a face palette.

These nifty make-up essentials come in an array of options and shades. From contour palettes combining picks for adding definition to cheek palettes for a pop of colour and shimmer to catch the light, there are also products suiting the eyes and other face areas, all in one neat package.

To save money on snapping up individual products, it’s a good idea to consider a universal compact, and we’ve been putting lots of different palettes to the test. From small ones that will seamlessly slot into your bag to larger options packed with a variety of powders, our expert shopping team has trialled options from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Sculpted by Aimee, Mac, Vieve, No7 and more. Keep reading for our full review review of the best face palettes to suit all budgets.

How we tested

A selection of the best face palettes that we tested for this review

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We spent two months testing a selection of face palettes, including make-up products for the eyes, cheeks and complexion. From purse-friendly picks to bougie buys, we’ve found a few favourites that accommodate all palette preferences and price points.

The best face palettes for 2024 are:

  • Best face palette overall – Sculpted by Aimee bare basics eye and face palette, peony: £34, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
  • Best budget face palette – Collection gorgeous glow face palette: £4.99, Boots.com
  • Best face palette for cheeks and eyes – Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk beautifying face palette: £60, Charlottetilbury.com
  • Best face palette for contouring – Mac studio fix sculpt and shape contour palette: £39, Maccosmetics.co.uk
  • Best versatile face palette – Morphe complexion pro face palette: £25, Boots.com

Sculpted by Aimee bare basics eye and face palette, peony

  • Best: Face palette overall
  • Number of shades: Seven
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-tasking make-up palette

If you’re shopping for a face palette that covers all make-up bases, this Sculpted by Aimee palette combines eyeshadow, setting powder, highlighter, blush and bronzer. All wrapped up in a gorgeous gold compact with an application mirror, the use for each shade is helpfully stamped on the separate powders, too.

Whether you’re a make-up expert or unsure where to start, this palette is incredibly easy to use. We tend to use the three shimmery and matte eyeshadow colours to add definition and texture to lids, while the silky soft transparent setting powder is ideal for adding a matte finish to concealer or foundation. The pretty pink blush has a cream effect and can be layered with bronzer and highlighter or worn alone.

Adding this palette to our product line-up made our morning routine quicker, and top-ups throughout the day were easy to apply, too.

Loading...

Back to top

Collection gorgeous glow face palette

  • Best: Budget face palette
  • Number of shades: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Combines a few make-up uses
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t come with a mirror

A quartet of blush, contour and highlighter shades, this bargain buy costs less than a fiver. There’s a matte blush and bronzer and a shimmery blush and highlighter to choose between, spanning across pink, peach, brown and golden shades. We found that it provides a natural-looking finish, but it’s also buildable, so applying more layers offers a bolder finish. Handily, there’s a useful guide on the base, to help you create your make-up look with each shade.

This is the only palette we tested that doesn’t come with a mirror, but if you’re looking for a budget option that combines a few colours and uses, this is a good go-to. It’s vegan-friendly, too.

Loading...

Back to top

Vieve dimension face palette, twilight

  • Best: Face palette for a night out
  • Number of shades: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Highly pigmented shades

Presented in a celestial-themed golden compact, this palette has an application mirror and four highly pigmented shades – there are three blushes (in varying colour intensity) and a highlighter. The four options added glamour to our usual make-up look but also worked well ahead of a night out, and we love the rich tones that offer instant colour pay-off. It also offers lots of versatility. This palette has everything you need for the cheeks, whether you want a quick make-up lift or a full face finish.

Loading...

Back to top

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk beautifying face palette, medium to deep

  • Best: Face palette for cheeks and eyes
  • Number of shades: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable shades

Part of Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk range, this offers products for the cheeks and eyes. From an aesthetic point of view, the packaging is beautiful and features a pearlescent finish and signature rose-gold branding. Inside, there is a large mirror for application on the move, and the four shades included are of a decent size, too. There’s soft blush and super blush for a sweep of cheek colour and multi-glow and super glow for eyeshadow and highlighter shimmer alike.

We love layering the tones together, as the highly pigmented blush adds a brightening pop, while the glow options offer a buildable sheen. Plus, this is a versatile palette for daytime and evening looks, and it’s suitable for all skin tones.

Loading...

Back to top

Mac studio fix sculpt and shape contour palette

  • Best: Face palette for contouring
  • Number of shades: Six
  • Why we love it
    • Products have great staying power

If you’re a fan of contouring, this is the face palette to try. It features six individual shades to contour, conceal and highlight. There’s a large application mirror included, and the shades can be used to bake, bronze, and add definition. You can dip in and out of the different colours or blend a few together, and the lightweight nature of the powders offers a buildable effect. We’ve also found that once applied, the powders stay put for long-lasting wear. You can buy it in both light/medium and medium/dark shades (£39, Maccosmetics.co.uk).

Loading...

Back to top

Bobbi Brown shimmer brick compact, rose

  • Best: Face palette for all-in-one cheek colour
  • Number of shades : Five
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to blend several shades at once

This compact includes five power shades that run into each other and has been created for use on cheeks as both a highlighter and blush hybrid. We like that you can home in on individual tones within the shimmer brick or blend several together at once. The result is akin to a tailormade cheek colour and highlighter. There’s a selection of shades to choose between, including bronze and rose, and we used every single colour component.

Loading...

Back to top

No7 limited edition bronze heat face and eye palette

  • Best: Face palette for a bronzed effect
  • Number of shades: Eight
  • Why we love it
    • Features shimmery and matte tones

A purse-friendly palette featuring eight shades for a fiver, this compact comes complete with an application mirror. There are six small eyeshadow colours in a selection of shimmery and matte tones, alongside two medium-sized highlighter options in light and bronze shades. It’s an ideal palette for creating an earthy make-up look and the eye colours include neutral, golden, dark brown and red notes.

We’ve enjoyed using this palette for an affordable set of face colours and find the shades layer well together to create a bronzed effect.

Loading...

Back to top

Morphe complexion pro face palette

  • Best: Versatile face palette
  • Number of shades : Eight
  • Why we love it
    • Great size

This large face palette features eight shades, such as a blush, bronzer and highlighter. It comes complete with an application mirror, for ease, and there are palette variations to suit different skin tones, including fair, medium, tan, and rich. The palette combines matte and shimmery finishes, and we found each one to be lightweight while still creating a noticeable effect. The versatile shades cover both subtle natural make-up days and bolder party looks.

Loading...

Back to top

Hourglass ambient lighting palette

  • Best: Face palette for highlighting
  • Number of shades: Three
  • Why we love it
    • Bougie packaging
    • Elevates natural make-up look

This brightening palette features a trio of highlighting tones. We’ve been using ‘volume I’, which includes dim light, incandescent light and radiant light hues. During testing, we liked sweeping the colours across browbones, cheekbones, cupid’s bow area and wherever the light hits. Each shade helps to elevate a natural eye make-up look, too.

It’s worth noting that, while this palette has a higher price point, the bronze packaging is particularly robust and bougie.

Loading...

Back to top

The verdict: Face palettes

For covering all make-up bases, the Sculpted by Aimee came out top, thanks to the fact it includes eyeshadow, setting powder, blush, bronzer and highlighter. Meanwhile, Vieve’s dimension face palette is a highly pigmented pick, for bold colour pay-off and nights out. Finally, Mac’s studio fix sculpt and shape palette has contour fans covered, with its lightweight, buildable powders.

