Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the summer holidays (if you can call it that) draw to a close and September rolls around, students up and down the country are preparing for their next big step – heading off to university.

For many, this means moving into student halls or rented accommodation and marks the first time they’ll live away from home. And when it comes to writing up a list of what to bring, it can be tough to know what’s an absolute must-have and what you can leave behind – after all, your new digs does not need six chopping boards or cheese graters.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. From a mattress topper to an air fryer, we have found the products to make your home away from home feel, well, homely. Because, let’s face it, few people look back on their university days as the most comfortable of times. However it is still home to the best, the worst and often the messiest memories.

So, whether you are moving into halls for the first time or going back to university after a comfortable summer spent back at your parents’ home, these are the essentials for your new digs.

How we tested

Over the past month, we have tested affordable products that will make university life easier and more comfortable. We chose products that are affordable and practical for university halls, picking homeware items that you want – like diaries and heated clothes airers – to ones that you need – like drinking glasses and storage solutions. We have thought long and hard about what will be truly useful and only included the best of the best below.

A selection of the best university essentials for 2023 that we tried and tested (Annabel Martin)

The best university essentials for 2023 are: