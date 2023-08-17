As the summer holidays (if you can call it that) draw to a close and September rolls around, students up and down the country are preparing for their next big step – heading off to university.
For many, this means moving into student halls or rented accommodation and marks the first time they’ll live away from home. And when it comes to writing up a list of what to bring, it can be tough to know what’s an absolute must-have and what you can leave behind – after all, your new digs does not need six chopping boards or cheese graters.
Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. From a mattress topper to an air fryer, we have found the products to make your home away from home feel, well, homely. Because, let’s face it, few people look back on their university days as the most comfortable of times. However it is still home to the best, the worst and often the messiest memories.
So, whether you are moving into halls for the first time or going back to university after a comfortable summer spent back at your parents’ home, these are the essentials for your new digs.
How we tested
Over the past month, we have tested affordable products that will make university life easier and more comfortable. We chose products that are affordable and practical for university halls, picking homeware items that you want – like diaries and heated clothes airers – to ones that you need – like drinking glasses and storage solutions. We have thought long and hard about what will be truly useful and only included the best of the best below.
The best university essentials for 2023 are:
- Best university essential overall – Silentnight deep sleep double mattress topper: £25.68, Amazon.co.uk
- Best stationary buy – Papier genius juice academic diary: £25, Papier.com
- Best storage solution – Ikea stuk storage with seven compartments, 30x30x90: £6.30, Ikea.com
- Best kitchen gagdet – Ninja air fryer AF100UK 3.8l: £99, Roys.co.uk
- Best cheap decor buy – Dunelm tufted dream cushion: £6, Dunelm.com