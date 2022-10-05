The past two years have been among the toughest in living memory. As Covid-19 spread around the world, people – understandably – have become more stressed and anxious than ever. So, it’s little wonder that weighted blankets have become a popular choice for people looking for a product to help soothe them into a peaceful slumber.

Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are nothing new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found them.

They are typically filled with thousands of tiny glass beads that apply light pressure to the user, making them feel almost like a wearable hug. Some studies have shown that nearly a quarter of trial subjects reported reduced anxiety after use, and they can be used to help aid a calmer night’s sleep.

Finding the right weighted blanket for you is crucial to enjoying the potential benefits. The most important factor is identifying the best weight, which can be done by determining 10 per cent of your body weight and going for one nearest to that measurement. The rest – size and materials – is a matter of personal choice.

How we tested

We found several weighted blankets and enlisted a number of testers of different weights to trial their effectiveness at calming, soothing and enhancing sleep. Each blanket that made it through to be part of this round-up has been rated after we considered other factors too, including the style, quality and make of its cover (if it had one), holding power of the internal ties to keep the weighted blanket inside its cover, ease of care and price.

The best weighted blankets for 2022 are: