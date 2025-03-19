Can Aldi’s £19 casserole dish beat Le Creuset’s £275 design?

1Aldi cast iron casserole pot, 22cm
- Size: 22cm
- Capacity: 4l
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Good quality for the price
- Take note
- No colour or size variation
Aldi’s range of casserole dishes sells out time after time, and for good reason: they’re affordable and good quality for the price. This model is a whopping 11 times cheaper than the Le Creuset dish. Yes, 11.
When it comes to comparisons, there really is little hiding the fact that this is an almost identical alternative. It has been designed by Kirkton House, the supermarket’s in-house team, which you’ll see branded on the bottom of the cookware. There’s even the same decorative line detailing on the top of the lid, albeit with only two instead of Le Creuset’s three – the knock-off Adidas stripes of the cooking world, if you will. The other difference, of course, is the lack of Le Creuset branding.
While other companies have opted for solid and even matte, colours for their casserole dishes, Aldi has gone the whole hog by taking full inspiration from Le Creuset’s famous, shiny, ombre shades. Although this is slightly more muted, the gradation of the colours is still quite visible.
The inside is white, and we only cooked with wooden or silicone utensils so as not to scratch the pots.
We also found it easy to clean. Although the brand says not to put it in the dishwasher, we lazily went ahead and found it came out sparkling and still intact. Similarly to its counterpart, this dish works in the oven and on top of gas, electric and induction hobs, but with the addition of halogen.
We found the lid and pot were both heavier than the Le Creuset versions, and thus required a little more effort to lug from the hob to the dishwasher. Plus, if we were pushed to find a fault, the finish is a little rougher around the edges.
We can’t say for certain that it will last a lifetime, and Aldi doesn’t offer up any sort of guarantee, but we think with careful use and care, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t last decades. After all, cast iron is a seriously heavy-duty material that is made to last. The only downside is the fewer sizes available, and the lack of colour variation. Aldi has released a wide variety of shades, including white, red and purple, and larger sizes, so we hope to see more stock of these again soon, too.