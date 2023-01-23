Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The cost of energy has shot up, and we’re all seeing our bills spiral upwards. In an attempt to help reduce our electricity usage, we’ve turned to energy-monitoring devices to help identify which appliances are guzzling the most electricity and pinching pounds.

While whole-home systems such as the Emporia Vue and the Owl energy monitor give you detailed information about your entire electricity usage, as they connect directly to your electricity meter, your home still needs to be relatively close to the transmitter to work, and the installation does take time.

Meanwhile, using energy-monitoring smart plugs is an affordable, accessible and hassle-free way to monitor your home’s electricity usage, and it doesn’t depend on being situated close to electricity meters, so those in flats without smart meters can take advantage of them.

The biggest drawback of energy-monitoring plugs is that they are only able to monitor one appliance at a time, rather than the energy used across your entire home, but they do work with power strips, so you can monitor multiple devices at once.

Plus, all the best energy-monitoring plugs are, of course, smart, so you’ll be able to set timers, schedules and control your appliances while away from the home. Below, we’ve reviewed some of the best energy-monitoring smart plugs to help you track your electricity usage, and they all cost less than £40, with our favourite cheap energy monitor costing less than a tenner.

How we tested

We’ve been plugging a whole host of devices into these energy-monitoring smart plugs to help track appliances’ electricity usage. From chargers, computer monitors and a microwave to a kettle, our router, TV and a dehumidifier. You name it, an energy-monitoring plug has been monitoring it. We wanted to see how much detailed information the plugs gave on each appliance and how easy it was to understand.

But these aren’t just energy monitors, they’re also smart plugs in their own right, so we also tested them to see how easy it was to make schedules, set timers, control them with Alexa and monitor usage when away from home. These are the best energy-monitoring smart plugs to help you through the cost-of-living crisis.

The best energy-monitoring smart plugs for 2023 are: