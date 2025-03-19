8 best dumbphones for a social media detox

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Kids and mobile phones – it’s a tricky one. If your child has started secondary school or hit double digits, you’ve probably weighed up whether or not to give them a phone. It’s wise to give them a sense of independence and gain peace of mind that they can contact you in an emergency, but smartphones bring plenty of problems.

Whether it’s harmful content on social media or hours spent mindlessly scrolling, smartphones can be more trouble than they’re worth. These issues don’t just affect kids, either. Adults are also impacted by attention-grabbing apps that can suck up hours of your time.

Whatever the problem, opting for one of the best dumbphones could be the answer. Dumbphones are basic handsets. They mean that you can keep in touch with friends and family without all the digital distractions that come with a smartphone. These classic ‘brick phones’ can be used to call and text but not much else. So, while they may not look as fancy as a sparkling new smartphone, they do the job – and usually at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re after a first phone for young kids, a social-media-free phone for a teen, or simply want an affordable and fuss-free alternative to a smartphone, we’ve picked out the best dumbphones and non-smartphones to help keep you connected.

How we tested

We tested a variety of dumbphones to work out the best options for children. We examined everything from the most basic brick phones to restricted-content smartphones.

open image in gallery We tried and tested these devices to see if they could impress our hard-to-please teens ( Sarah Dawson )

With our group of young testers (ranging in age from eight to 12) at hand, we looked at how easy the devices were to set up, how user-friendly they were to navigate and whether they offered any additional kid-appropriate features, such as games.

We also looked at how much value for money the devices offered, as well as whether they could impress our hard-to-please tweens when it came to design and style.

The best dumbphones for kids 2in 025 are: