Molly-Mae’s documentary is back for season 2 – here’s where to watch

From her turbulent relationship with Tommy Fury to her candid chats about motherhood on social media, influencer Molly-Mae Hague consistently dominates the headlines.

Now, she’s back on our screens with the second instalment of her documentary, Behind It All. Part one addressed her breakup from Fury, detailing his alcohol addiction, as well as showcasing the launch of her fashion label, Maebe.

The first season became the most-watched series on Amazon Prime among young female viewers – and it even got the seal of approval from critics after winning the award for best authored documentary at the NTAs.

Part two is set to offer an insight into the couple’s rekindling, as well as taking us behind the scenes of her growing business empire and decision to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week. Keep reading for all the information on the upcoming release, including when it’ll hit Amazon Prime.

‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’ season two trailer

Season two of Molly Mae’s docuseries follows the influencer and mogul as she grows her businesses – including her fashion brand Maebe – while juggling motherhood and media scrutiny. In the trailer, we see her grappling with how “full on” her life is as both a business owner and parent to her one-year-old Bambi, from photoshoots to meetings and bedtimes.

Good news for OG fans of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, we’ll get a glimpse of their rekindled relationship following last year’s break-up. Plus, she explores body confidence when debating an invite to walk in L’Oréal’s Paris Fashion Week show.

How to watch ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two will land on Amazon Prime Video on 18 October. But you’ll have to wait until early next year for the final four episodes.

If you’re keen to watch the season in full, we’d recommend signing up to Amazon Prime, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. This is the perfect time to do it, so you can binge all six episodes.

