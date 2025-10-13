Teaser released for Game of Thrones prequel – here’s what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve missed epic battles, feudal fantasy and a whole lot of chainmail on your screen, then despair no more, as we’ll soon be heading back to Westeros with a new prequel set 100 years before Game of Thrones and 72 years after the events of House of the Dragon.

Fans of the hit HBO series were treated to the trailer of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms that first aired on Thursday at New York’s Comic Con.

Based on a series of novellas written by George RR Martin, starting with The Hedge Knight, it will follow two unlikely heroes who wandered Westeros. One, “a young, naive but courageous knight” Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his “diminutive squire” Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

In a twist from the other series, co-creator Ira Parker has hinted that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will have less of a focus on magic and more on the lower classes of society.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Parker explains that in the era in which the series is set, “nobody's thinking about magic”. He added, “This could basically be 14th-century Britain. This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens."

So, if that’s got you tantalised for the upcoming tale, here’s all you need to know, including how to watch.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on a series of novellas penned by the Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. The trailer stays true to the Thrones, depicting a melting pot of medieval kings, knights, squires and a pleasing amount of jousting.

When will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms be released in the UK?

While it premieres on 18 January on HBO, for those of us in the UK, we’ll have to wait until Monday, 19 January, to start the six-episode season.

Where will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms be streaming?

In the UK, the series will be available on Sky and NOW.

If you aren’t a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s standard plan with ads, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

If you don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you can stream it on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV). You’ll need an entertainment membership to watch the show (£9.99 per month, Nowtv.com).

