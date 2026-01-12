One Battle After Another scoops four Golden Globes – here’s where to watch now

Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another dominated last night’s Golden Globes winning four awards.

Dubbed a “ferocious masterpiece” by The Independent’s critic, Clarisse Loughrey, the epic counterculture film follows Bob, played by Leonardo DiCaprio – a washed-up member of the revolutionary group, known as the French 75, who is living off-grid with his spirited daughter Willa, played by Chase Infiniti. When an enemy resurfaces (in the face of a corrupt military officer Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw) after 16 years and Willa goes missing, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue her in the process, forcing Bob to confront his past.

The film took home the award for the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and earned the director his first-ever Golden Globe win by scoring both Best Director and Best Screenplay. Teyana Taylor who plays Perfidia Beverly Hills, a French 75 member, Willa's mother and Bob's partner also won Best Supporting Actress.

Supporting actor Sean Penn was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award, which was won by Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value.

In her review of the film, The Independent’s critic, Clarisse Loughrey, said: “For all its scale and swaggering sense of power, it’s a film that recognises with clarity what it means to exist as an entire human being under the hand of white supremacy. To resist is to live and to live is to resist.”

If its glittering accolades have you reaching for your streaming stick, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch One Battle After Another.

Where to watch One Battle After Another

If you’re in the UK, you can stream it on Amazon Prime, where the film can be rented for £4.99. It can also be bought on Amazon’s streaming service, where the price has been slashed to £9.99, or on Sky Store for £13.99.

