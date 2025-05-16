The best streaming services to consider in light of Sky’s outage

If you were left staring at a blank screen with gritted teeth recently during Sky’s widespread outage, you likely want to re-evaluate your setup. Thankfully, the streaming service boom shows no sign of slowing down. Netflix, once the king of streaming, has seen itself swamped by competitors in recent years. In fact, there has never been a bigger selection of streaming platforms than there is in 2025.

While some platforms have raised their prices in recent years (Ofcom has revealed that streaming on demand’s subscription revenue has jumped up by 22 per cent year on year, with price rises to thank), others are luring in viewers with exclusive shows and films that feature star-studded casts, better value plans, higher quality video streams and the option to view shows offline.

As well as the big hitters, there are also flexible streaming services like Now, which let viewers build their own subscription by picking and choosing from a selection of plans – whether you want to watch the latest movies, TV shows or live sports. And, of course, there are free streaming platforms like All 4 and BBC iPlayer that have grown their catalogues of films and classic TV boxsets so much since launch that they’re now a serious alternative to paying a monthly subscription.

Whatever you’re in the mood to watch, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best streaming services to suit a range of tastes, taking into consideration their cost, ease of use, and their best exclusives.