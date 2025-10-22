Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Virtual private networks, better known as VPNs, are old technology. The first VPN protocol (a set of rules that determines how programmes talk to each other), was developed in the late 1990s. What began as a boring tool for businesses is now everywhere, and according to a recent YouGov survey has been used by nearly half of UK adults.

The VPN industry has exploded over the past five years, with companies pouring their budget into YouTube, podcast and TV ads. Everyone, it seems, has heard of them – even if most people aren’t entirely sure what they actually do.

So what is a VPN? And why would you need one? With hundreds of services all promising to be the fastest, safest or most secure, it can be hard to know where to start. We’ve broken it all down below.

What is a VPN, and how does it work?

To understand how VPNs work, it’s important to first go over how we normally access the internet. To get on the internet, you first need to access some kind of local network – usually your wifi connection at home or work. This network gives you its IP address, which is a set of numbers that acts as your virtual address while on the web. To surf the web, you have to have an IP address – it’s just how the web works.

However, an IP address tells the sites you visit a lot about you – your physical location, for one – and can act as an anchor for the data collected about you. One way around this is to use a VPN, which connects you to a ‘fake’ virtual network (hence the name), which lets you connect to the wider internet with the IP address of the VPN, rather than your own.

When you activate a VPN, you connect from your wifi’s network (or that of your phone provider) to a server run by the VPN company, which hosts the virtual network, and then connects you to the site you want to visit. Besides giving you the new IP address, the VPN also encrypts your connection, so it’s harder to trace back to you.

With the VPN switched on, not only can the sites you visit not see your IP, and thus who you are, but your internet service provider (ISP) won’t be able to see the sites you visit. This makes your browsing a whole lot more private, which adds some peace of mind. The only parties that now know which sites you’ve visited are you and, theoretically, at least, the VPN – but more on that later.

With a VPN, you can pretend to be somewhere you aren’t ( ExpressVPN )

However, privacy isn’t the only reason to use a VPN. The other is that most VPN services let you connect to different servers across the world, enabling you to get IPs from different locations. This lets you pretend to be somewhere you aren’t – which is called ‘spoofing’ – and is fantastic when you’re on holiday and want to access services such as online banking, which can be region-locked.

What a VPN isn’t

VPNs are pretty handy little tools and are great for whenever you need to spoof your location, mask your IP address, or add privacy to your browsing. However, that’s more or less where their usefulness ends. While some VPN providers will tack on some extras, such as ad blocking, many of the promises VPN services make should be taken with a grain of salt.

Read more: IPVanish review – A fast VPN for gaming

While VPNs can make browsing a lot more private, there’s no guarantee, as IP addresses are only one of the many ways you can be tracked online. You can also wonder whether, instead of sites or your ISP tracking you, it may, in fact, be the VPN doing so instead. After all, the company could, if it wanted to, log which sites you visit and sell that information.

While we like to believe VPN companies when they say they don’t log our activity, in the end, we are taking their word for it. There’s no good way to be sure that they don’t keep records of your browsing.

Another issue is that while VPNs are an upgrade to your online security, they’re no panacea. Many VPN providers’ marketing materials claim that their services will protect you from hackers and data theft, which isn’t strictly true. The built-in security of your HTTPS connection (that little lock symbol in your browser’s address bar) is doing the heavy lifting there, so a VPN isn’t entirely necessary.

Read more: Best student laptops to suit all budgets

It’s important to keep in mind that a VPN is, first and foremost, a rerouting tool with some capacity for greater privacy built in. As impressive as this is, that’s all it is.

Are there different types of VPNs?

Yes. Most consumer VPNs like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark operate as commercial VPNs, which route your internet traffic through their secure servers. These are typically the easiest to set up and work well for streaming, privacy and general browsing.

There are also remote access VPNs, used mostly in workplaces to connect employees to a secure office network from home. Site-to-site VPNs connect entire networks (like two offices in different locations) and are mostly used by businesses.

Some providers also offer multi-hop VPNs, which route your traffic through two servers instead of one for added privacy. Others may include access to the Tor network, or allow you to host your own VPN on a router for full home coverage.

Read more: How we test VPNs

Why should you get a VPN?

Most people use VPNs for online privacy, location spoofing and streaming. A VPN hides your IP address from websites, advertisers and even your ISP, which limits how much of your browsing can be tracked. That’s useful on public wifi networks or if you simply want more privacy at home.

VPNs are also commonly used for accessing geo-restricted content. For example, you might use a UK VPN server to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad, or connect to a US server to unlock the Netflix library in the US (though this is against Netflix’s terms of service). VPNs are especially popular with frequent travellers and remote workers.

Beyond that, VPNs can also help you bypass local censorship, avoid bandwidth throttling from your ISP and add a layer of security when gaming or torrenting.

Can VPNs help with identity theft?

A little bit, but not in the way most VPN companies claim. A VPN can hide your IP address and make your browsing more private, but it won’t stop someone from stealing your personal details. Most cases of identity theft happen because of data breaches, phishing emails or weak passwords, not because your connection wasn’t encrypted.

That said, some VPNs now include extra tools that do help reduce your risk. NordVPN, for example, has a built-in threat protection feature that blocks phishing sites and malware. It also has a new add-on called NordProtect, which offers dark-web monitoring and even identity theft recovery insurance in some regions.

Surfshark One also has data breach alerts and an alternative ID feature, which lets you use fake personal details online to protect your real one. It won’t prevent identity theft outright, but it does make it harder for your data to end up in the wrong hands.

How to choose a VPN

Now you know what a VPN is and isn’t, let’s move on to picking the right one for you. There are a few things to keep in mind – price, performance and privacy. Extra features like ad blocking or specific VPN locations are nice-to-haves but not always essential.

How much do VPNs cost?

When it comes to price, you’ll quickly find there are no good rules. For example, when reviewing ExpressVPN, we were a little taken aback by the price tag of £80.75 per year, though, at the same time, you get a lot of VPN for that money. That said, most VPNs are cheaper, with another industry mainstay, NordVPN, costing about half that (£45.48 per year).

Price, performance and privacy are the main criteria when choosing the best provider ( NordVPN )

In both cases, and with most other VPNs, though, you can get some pretty good multi-year deals. ExpressVPN costs £112 if you sign up for two years. In our NordVPN review, we break down its many different deals, some of which may cost you only £30 or so per year. Other VPNs have similar offers.

Price isn’t everything, however – you should keep an eye out for any performance issues, too. A VPN will always negatively affect your connection speed, as rerouting your connection means the signal has farther to travel. A good VPN, such as ExpressVPN, will only see you lose a few percentage points, while more mediocre services could see your connection speed drop by as much as half.

Finally, while there’s no way to guarantee safety and privacy, you may want to have a look around the web before committing to a VPN and make sure there are no skeletons lurking in the closet. A simple Google search should turn up anything particularly egregious. Our process for putting together our selection of the best VPNs involved ensuring all the right boxes are ticked, including checking that VPNs undergo regular audits by third parties.

Read more: CyberGhost VPN review

Why you can trust us

Fergus O'Sullivan is an expert when it comes to how we can safeguard our privacy online. As a technical writer, he has written in-depth and extensively on the topic, with this work spanning reviews and explainers on subjects ranging from VPNs and encryption to passkeys and password managers.

Looking for more recommendations? Read our tech expert’s review of the best cheap VPNs that actually work