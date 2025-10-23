Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dragons’ Den feels like it only just came back, but the series is already nearly over. The penultimate episode airs tonight, with Sara Davies set to bow out after next week’s finale to focus on turning around her struggling craft business, Crafter’s Companion.

There’s no special guest dragon in the form of Joe Wicks or Emma Grede in tonight’s episode, with just Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett, Touker Suleyman and Davies back as the famous five, interrogating a batch of new startups.

Last week, history was made when the founder of a hair colouring dispensing system was offered a staggering £500,000 from Davies and Bartlett, the largest amount since the show first began over a decade ago.

In the den tonight, entrepreneurs pitch everything from pro wrestling events and a natural tattoo aftercare balm to an educational games platform and an app hoping to replace SpareRoom. But will any of them secure the backing of a dragon? You’ll have to tune in to find out, but here’s everything you need to know about the businesses pitching tonight.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

The first entrepreneur to step into the lair tonight is Andrew Bowers, who transforms the den into a full-blown wrestling arena as he tries to get the dragons behind his live pro wrestling events business, North Wrestling. But will they be buying tickets to the promoter’s next show?

Founded in 2016, North Wrestling runs independent wrestling shows across the North East. It combines live entertainment with in-ring action.

North Wrestling’s events feature both up-and-coming UK wrestlers and international names. Events take place in and around Newcastle and Leeds, with some wrestlers even appearing on WWE.

Ink Balm tattoo aftercare: Theinkbalm.com

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Next in the den is Fiona Ritchie, the founder of a vegan tattoo balm designed to be rubbed onto new and old tattoos to keep them soothed and colourful. But will the dragons see the potential in her skincare business?

Launched in 2023, The Ink Balm sells a range of natural and vegan products for tattooed skin. The main product is the ink balm, which contains natural vegan oils and butters that help soothe freshly-tattooed skin and reduce irritation.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The company also says that its ink balm also keeps the tattoo area hydrated and the design looking fresh. Each eco-friendly travel-sized bottle features a design from a tattoo artist from across the country.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Third in the den is Reedah El-Saie, the founder of an educational game’s app designed to help kids learn and revise with a fun and interactive mobile app. But will the dragons think her sums add up?

Launched in 2019, Brainspark Games develops educational mobile games for kids aged 7-13, with its games aligning with the national curriculum.

Available to download on both the App Store and Google Play Store, Brainsparks’ free games cover everything from English, maths and physics to the climate, languages and culture and art.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Last in the den are business partners Sophie Emler and Rebecca Moule, who want to make finding a flatmate easier(and a bit less awkward) with their app MatesPlace, an alternative to SpareRoom.

Founded in 2021, the platform connects renters through friends of friends, letting users find rooms or housemates within their extended social circles.

You can choose how many “degrees” of connection you’re open to, see mutual contacts and browse verified profiles to make flat-hunting safer and more personal.

Missed last week’s episode? Catch up now with our week 12 recap