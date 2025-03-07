Why Sara Davies is leaving Dragons’ Den

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sara Davies is stepping back from her role on the BBC's Dragons' Den to dedicate more time to her own business ventures.

Davies, who joined the show in 2019 at age 35, becoming the youngest female Dragon in the programme's history, made the announcement on Instagram.

She had replaced Jenny Campbell on the popular investment show.

In a post, she said she had “loved every minute of this series so far” and was “so proud” of the businesses that she had invested in.

However, she would be leaving “for now” to focus on her recently resumed role as CEO of craft supply store Crafter’s Companion.

“When I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons’ Den such a rewarding role,” she wrote.

“As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in.

“It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation. It’s so much more than a TV show.

“That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby!”

The 40-year-old said she would take part in any filming this year for the next series of the show.

“Sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all,” she wrote.

“In the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!”

Davies set up Crafter’s Companion in her bedroom while at university in 2005.

According to reports, earlier this year Davies again became a major shareholder in the business, returning as chief executive.

The entrepreneur, who is from County Durham, was made a Member Of The Order Of The British Empire (MBE) in 2016, recognised for services to the economy.

In 2021, entrepreneur and author Steven Bartlett took the title the youngest Dragon in the programme’s history when he joined aged 28.

Davies was part of the celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, where she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.

She has recently been on screen hosting the BBC One show The Big Idea Works. It sees ordinary people who have clever ideas for a new product connected with people who can turn them into a reality.

Earlier this week it was announced she will host a new “high-stakes” quiz show on ITV called Time Is Money.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said Davies had been an “exceptional” Dragon over the years.

“We wish her all the best and hope to have her back in future series.”