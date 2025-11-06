The Oakley Meta Vanguard are smart glasses designed for athletes, engineered for outdoor sports, runs and rides. They’ve got a full wraparound frame with a centred 12MP camera and a wider 122-degree field of view, ideal for sports like skiing. They’re tougher than the Ray-Bans too, with IP67 dust and water resistance, and last longer, offering up to nine hours of use on a single charge, or six hours with music playback.

The audio has been upgraded too. Meta says the speakers are 6dB louder than the previous Oakley HSTN, and there’s a new five-mic array to help block out noise and wind. This should help when you’re talking to Meta or making calls while running outside. They now also support slow-motion recording at 120fps and feature a hyperlapse mode, which can record up to 30 minutes.

The biggest change, however, is that they now work with both Garmin and Strava. You can pair the glasses with a Garmin smartwatch or a cycling computer to hear live stats, such as your heart rate, pace or elevation, just by asking. The glasses can even auto-record clips when you hit certain milestones, such as a spike in heart rate or a climb in elevation. You can then overlay your performance data from Garmin or Strava directly onto the footage in the Meta View app for sharing after your workout.

Like all Meta smart glasses, they’re powered by Meta AI, so you can talk to them naturally (just as you would with ChatGPT) and get real-time answers about your surroundings or workouts. You can ask them to play music, send messages or make video calls hands-free. They cost £499 and come in black or white frames, with a choice of gold, blue, pink or dark grey lenses.