One person has signed up for Veganuary 2023 every 2.4 seconds this year and if you’re considering taking the plant-based pledge, there’s plenty to get excited about.

For the uninitiated, the annual challenge encourages meat-eaters to adopt a vegan lifestyle throughout the month of January. From boosting your health after a particularly busy (read: boozy) festive season to reducing animal suffering and helping the environment, there are myriad benefits to joining the swathes of vegan foodies for January.

While just a few years ago, finding plant-based alternatives could be as much of a feat as the challenge itself, it’s now easier than ever to buy nutritious and delicious vegan-friendly foods that rival the real-deal. From sausages and fish to juicy steaks, milk and dairy substitutes or chocolate and ice cream, retailers have expanded their vegan offerings to meet growing demand.

Last year alone, we saw Krispy Kreme launch all-new vegan doughnuts and Aldi announced pocket-friendly vegan cheese, Meanwhile, Burger King began selling a plant-based version of its chicken nuggets and Subway released a “chicken” tikka sandwhich that was just as flavoursome as the real deal.

For 2023, both supermarkets and brands have upped the ante by launching a roster of plant-based treats, from Wagamama’s “chicken” noodle dish to a Dominos American hot pizza and new M&S Plant Kitchen goodies. In short, you’re spoiled for choice if participating in Veganuary 2023 (or beyond). Don’t believe us? We’ve gathered up all the latest launches on offer below.

Aldi

(Daisy Lester)

Budget supermarket Aldi’s vegan offering gets bigger and better every year. For 2023, it’s launched its best range yet for Veganuary, with prices starting from just 99p. Falling under the retailer’s Plant Menu range, choose from plant-based steaks, fish cakes, burgers and even vegan duck.

Highlights include salt and vinegar fish fillets (£1.99, Aldi.co.uk), shredded duck with hoisin sauce (£2.49, Aldi.co.uk) and no pulled pork with barbecue sauce (£2.49, Aldi.co.uk). We can confirm the range’s battered no pork sausages (£1.69, Aldi.co.uk) rival the meat kind found in your local chippy, while this pack of 10 vegan chicken nuggets (£1.49, Aldi.co.uk) is perfect for snacking – and half the price of the popular Quorn version. If you’re looking for variety at pocket-friendly prices, head to Aldi for Veganuary.

Available at Aldi.co.uk now

Asda

(Daisy Lester)

Asda has unveiled two new vegan ranges for 2023, with more than 112 new vegan and free-from products helping you go meat-free this month and beyond.

The OMV! range has you covered for meat-free meals and snacks, from the hot and spicy chicken burgers (£2.25, Asda.com) and brioche burger buns (£1.15, Asda.com) that will kit you out for burger night, to the no pork caramelised red onion sausages (£1.85, Asda.com) to a deliciously indulgant mac and no cheese (£2.85, Asda.com). The Asda plant-based range is just as impressive, with realistic steaky bacon rashers (£2, Asda.com) and a chick*n caesar wrap available in store. (£2.75).

Available at Asda.com now

Bill’s

(Daisy Lester)

Kick-starting Veganuary 2023, restaurant chain Bill’s has partnered with fake-meat company This for a limited-edition vegan menu. For breakfast, feast on a plant-based full English, consisting of vegan bacon rashers, “pork” sausage with roasted plum tomatoes, mushrooms, fried potatoes, scrambled “eggs”, baked beans, toast and a spicy sriracha sauce.

For lunch and dinner, there’s a “chicken and bacon” wellington with an apricot stuffing, seasonal greens, roasted squash and gravy (a winter winner). Or opt for the “bacon” mac and cheese, made up of This bacon lardons – that have the same smokey and crispy taste as the real-deal – folded through a delicious “cheese” sauce and served with a green leaf salad – a true Veganuary treat.

Available in restaurants now

Burger King

The vegan royale bakon king and plant-based bakon king (Daisy Lester)

Fast food joint Burger King had a lot to live up to after the launch of vegan chicken nuggets in 2022. It has met the challenge with a new bacon king range, complete with a plant-based bakon king and vegan royale bakon king.

These Veganuary-alternatives to the popular burgers come with either a vegan royale patty or a plant-based whopper with vegan cheese slides, strips of vegan bacon, as well as egg-free mayo and ketchup. In our seasoned vegetarian’s opinion, the two burgers are a stellar alternative to meat, with the plant-based bacon and cheese additions to the royale making it a real treat.

As part of Burger King’s mission to offer a 50 per cent meat-free menu by 2030, vegan foodies can personlise any plant-based burger supplied by The Vegetarian Butcher with add-ons supplied by Violife vegan cheeze or La Vue bakon.

Available via Burgerking.co.uk or in store now

Cathedral City

(Cathedral City)

Though not strictly a Veganuary launch, Cathedral City delighted plant-based foodies by launching a vegan cheese (£3.60, Tesco.com) in September. Concocted from a combination of coconut oil and potato starch, the flavour is said to be based on the brand’s classic creamy cheddar cheese.

Whether topping off your pizza or adding some cheesy-flavour to your dishes, the block is a fridge staple for Veganuary and beyond.

Available at Tesco now

Costa

(Costa)

High street stalwart Costa is always a reliable bet for Veganuary each year – and for 2023, the cafe is launching an enticing range of vegan-friendly savoury snacks and sweet treats (we’ve got our eye on the vegan rocky road).

For lunch, make a beeline for the new vegan “me’tball wrap” that’s complete with plant-based meatballs, marinara sauce, peppers and vegan cheese.

Available in store now

Domino’s

The Domino’s vegan American hot (Daisy Lester)

Domino’s is steadily expanding its vegan offering – and for Veganuary 2023, it’s put a plant-based twist on a classic base. The brand new vegan American hot is available now at Domino’s nationwide and joins the vegan margherita, vegi supreme, pepperoNAY and vegan nuggets.

Featuring a spicy pepperoni from The Vegetarian Butcher, the pizza is topped with red onions, punchy green jalapenos and signature vegan mozzarella cheese on fresh vegan dough, complete with a vegan version of the failsafe garlic and herb dip. It’s near-impossible to taste the difference between the fake pepperoni and the real-deal, and we were thoroughly impressed with Domino’s cheese alternative. Consider your Veganuary hangover-food sorted.

Available at Dominos.co.uk or in store now

Greggs

(Greggs)

Unveiling four new items on its menu for Veganuary 2023, Greggs’s plant-based goodies are available for a limited time only – so you’ll want to be quick. On the line-up you’ll find a southern fried chicken-free baguette, chicken-free goujons, a warming winter vegetable soup and a vegan cajun roll.

The plant-based take on the southern fried baguette, soup and goujons are available in stores now, while the cajun roll will be available from 7 January.

Available in store now

Hellmann’s

(Daisy Lester)

Ever-popular mayonaise brand Hellmanns has launched a special, supersize jar of its bestselling vegan alternative for 2023 – and we couldn’t be happier. Boasting the same taste, creamy texture and thickness as its egg-alternative, the plant-based mayonnaise is made without any artificial colours or flavours.

From livening up your meat-free burger to accompanying vegan chicken nuggets, this mayonaise is a must-have for going plant-based this month and beyond.

Available at Tesco.com

Heinz

(Heinz)

Great news for fans of baked beans, Heinz has unveiled two plant-based tins for Veganuary 2023 – and they’ve reportedly taken years to perfect. The food brand’s coveted cream of tomato soup (£1, Ocado.com) and baked beanz with sausages (£1.70, Ocado.com) have been given a vegan make-over without compromising the bestselling taste of each product, according to Heinz.

Available now at Ocado.com

McDonald’s

(McDonald's)

McDonald’s delighted vegan foodies with the launch of its McPlant burger in 2021, so we had high hopes for this year’s offering and we weren’t disappointed. For 2023, McPlant-lovers will be treated to a double-helping of the beloved burger.

The double McPlant contains two Beyond Meat patties, served on a sesame seed bun with mustard, ketchup, sandwich sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese. It hasn’t been confirmed if the twice-as-nice burger will remain on menus beyond January, so we’d suggest snapping it up while you can.

Available at Deliveroo.co.uk now

Moving Mountains

Moving Mountains has long been championing a vegan diet. This January, it has come up with something new to tickle your tastebuds. The plant-based pioneer has launched its ‘no chicken’ nuggets and burgers, in time for Veganuary – it’s alsodonating £1 per chicken saved to the British Hen Welfare Trust. Though a little denser than the meat counterparts, the taste and texture of these vegan treats were spot on. Check out how we paired them with a delicious homemade vegan mayo.

Available at Sainsburys.co.uk and Ocado.com now

M&S

(Marks and Spencer)

This isn’t just any vegan range, this is the M&S plant kitchen vegan range. Adding to its already 250-strong plant-friendly range, the retailer has added nine new vegan products to its roster for 2023.

Sorting dinner, lunch and any snacking in between, vegan-eaters can feast on everything from main courses to condiments. Expanding its vegan pizza range, there’s a tempting chicken and pepper pizza (£5, Ocado.com), or indulge in plant-based cheesy goodness with the new mac and greens (£4.25) dish while the victoria sponge cake (£3.75, Ocado.com) has you sorted for dessert.

Catering for all tastes, there’s also a thai green curry (£4.75, Ocado.com) on the line-up, as well as fried chicken seasoning (£1.50) that’s great for chips or potato wedges, a “chicken and chorizo” sandwich (£3.75) and nduja paste (£2) to spice up meal times.

Available at Ocado.com or in store now

Pasta Evangelists

The vegan pea and shallot ravioli and spicy spaghetti all’arrabbiatissima (Daisy Lester )

Pasta Evangelists regularly score top-marks in our recipe box round-ups, with our reviewer saying “the pasta is high quality, and best of all, takes very, very little time to prepare.” The service can not only be relied on for a delicious dinner, but also for Veganuary.

This year, it’s serving up Italian-goodness in the form of a vegan pea and shallot ravioli with belazu garlic oil and lemon pangrattato (£7.20, Pastaevangelists.com). If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, there’s also a spicy spaghetti all’arrabbiatissima with pangrattato (£5.85, Pastaevangelists.com) that’s sure to elevate meal times.

Available at Pastaevangelists.com now

Paul

(Daisy Lester)

French bakery chain Paul has heard the cry this Veganuary and finally introduced a vegan croissant (£2.40 in store or £17.95 for a pack of eight, Paul.co.uk) into its permanent patisserie range. Having tried the plant-based alternative to the brand’s beloved all-butter croissants, we can confirm its just as moorish, indulgant and flakey as the real deal.

Five years in the making, the delicate and sweet vegan croissant is made from wheat flour, coconut and rapeseed oils, and sunflower oil, with yellow and brown flaxseeds. Better still, the vegan croissant is palm-oil-free.

Available in store, at Deliveroo.co.uk and Paul.co.uk now

Pizza Pilgrims

The vegan caprese with extra olives (Pizza Pilgrims)

In celebration of Veganuary 2023, Italian food joint Pizza Pilgrims has launched a fresh plant-based guest pizza for the month of January only. Accompanying the chain’s vegan classics that permanently sit on the menu, the limited-edition vegan caprese pizza features datterini tomatoes with vegan basil pesto, topped with a hearty plant-based creamy stracciatella cheese. Doughy, delicious and with the option to be customised with your favourite toppings, make sure to add Pizza Pilgrim to your Veganuary hit list.

Available at restaurants now

Pret

(Daisy Lester)

For 2023, Pret has outdone itself with its vegan line-up. Putting a spin on a classic, there’s the “PLT”, a roasted shiitake and chestnut mushroom sandwich with sliced tomatoes, salad mix and a dollop of vegan black-pepper-and-parsley mayo served on malted bread. Or opt for the plant ploughman’s baguette with smoky vegan cheese filling, spicy chipotle ketchup and Pret pickle chutney, roasted tomatoes, sliced red onion and salad mix.

If pasta is your thing, we can confirm the no’duja and tomato macaroni will spice up your lunchtimes. Tubetti rigati pasta has been teamed with spinach, roasted tomatoes, a spicy red-pepper sauce and red pesto, with a mushroom no’duja topping and a sprinkling of panko breadcrumbs. Alternativly, pick up the spicy no’duja toasted focaccia, filled with red pesto, mushroom no’duja, smoky vegan cheese, red pepper and fresh basil leaves.

Available on Deliveroo.co.uk or in store now

Subway

(Daisy Lester)

After last year’s TLC (tastes like chicken) tikka and TLS (tastes like steak) sub, we were eagerly awaiting Subway’s Veganuary range, and it arrived with a bang. The fast-food sandwich chain has debuted a plant-based teriyaki steak Subway in partnership with The Vegetarian Butcher.

The new sub boasts a vegan steak filling that’s packed with Asian-inspired flavours and topped with a rich teriyaki sauce. As always, the sandwich is fully customisable with a choice of vegan cheese and veggie additions – from peppers to onions – and available as either a 6in or footlong sub or as a wrap or salad. This joins the growing vegan roster at Subway alongside the plant patty, veggie delite, crinkle wedges and vegan double choc cookie.

Available at Deliveroo.co.uk now

Starbucks

(Starbucks)

Coffee giant Starbucks is marking Veganuary 2023 with five new vegan options that pack a real punch. In terms of beverages, there’s a caramelised macadamia oat latte on the menu while the sweet treats department is covered with a new banana caramel muffin and raspberry and almond mini loaf in its bakery section.

For breakfast, a flavourful plant-based breakfast wrap filled with tofu scramble, Lincolnshire-style sausage, spinach and smoky barbecue pinto bean sauce has been introduced, while for lunch, vegans can enjoy the new no’beef and red onion focaccia sandwich, in partnership with The Vegetarian Butcher. A good beef-alternative is a tricky feat, but Starbucks have nailed it with its foccacia sandwhich, with the red onion complimenting the smokey fake beef perfectly.

Available at Deliveroo.co.uk now

Tesco

(Tesco)

Tesco’s popular plant chef range has levelled up for 2023, with five new frozen launches that will help reduce waste in your kitchen.

As part of the line-up, you’ll find meat-free chicken breasts (£1.75), fish-free goujons (£2, Tesco.com), meat-free hot dogs (£1.75), fish-free cakes with ‘melt’ (£2.30, Tesco.com) and no-chicken garlic kievs (£2.40, Tesco.com). Pocket-friendly and long-lasting, the frozen goods are great for doing Veganuary on a budget.

Available in store now and online soon

This

(This)

An instantly-recognisable vegan brand in the UK, This has launched streaky bacon (£2.25, Waitrose.com) in time for Veganuary 2023. Using the brand’s “fat 2.0” innovation, it not only looks realistic, but the strips are also low in fat and high in protein.

Made with its award-winning plant-based meat which uses pea and soya protein, the strips fry evenly and come out smokey, juicy, crispy and succulent. Whether complementing your Veganuary burgers or topping off vegan pizzas, you can buy the bacon from Tesco, Sainsburys and Waitrose now.

Available at Waitrose.com now

The Vegetarian Butcher

(Daisy Lester)

The Vegetarian Butcher is the name behind the popular plant-based meat alternatives in Burger King’s nuggets, Starbucks vegan sandwiches and Domino’s pepperoni pizza. Not to mention its fake chicken pieces (£2.50, Ocado.com) are among the best vegan alternatives we’ve tried. Chewy, meaty and realistically textured, the chicken is a fridge staple for vegans.

Better still, for Veganuary 2023, the company has launched a meat-free cookbook (£19.95, Amazon.co.uk) with recipes, tips and inspiration from Michelin-star chefs. Aimed at everyone, from keen home cooks to beginners, it’s a stellar option for your vegan cooking arsenal.

Available at Amazon.co.uk now

Wagamama

(Wagamama)

Wagamama’s menu may already be more than 50 per cent plant-based, but it can always be relied on for innovative takes on vegan dishes. For Veganuary 2023, the restaurant chain is launching a vegan chicken kare lomen dish comprised of udon noodles in a bowl of coconut broth with a chili kick, topped with vegan teriyaki chicken, coriander, beansprouts and cucumber.

Better still, Wagamama is partnering with The Bread and Butter Thing – a charity that brings low-cost food home to low-income communities – for Veganuary, allowing for one million meals to be donated.

Available at Deliveroo.co.uk now

